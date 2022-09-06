Read full article on original website
Jake Spavital is Must Prove Himself Quickley at Texas StateFlurrySportsSan Marcos, TX
The Homeless Have No Place to Go After City Bans Public CampingTom HandyAustin, TX
5 Family-Friendly Activities in Austin, TexasBecca CAustin, TX
In 2020, a student decided to visit his family. His car was found crashed on a rural road and he was never seen again.Fatim HemrajSan Marcos, TX
In 2002, a fashion student went jogging while visiting with her family. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajGeorgetown, TX
2 Austin hot spots land on Bon Appetit's prestigious best new restaurants list
Texas restaurants are well-represented on Bon Appetit’s list of America’s 50 Best New Restaurants for 2022. Seven Lone Star State establishments earn the magazine's approval, including two in Austin:. Birdie’s, a counter service restaurant in Austin known for its seasonal menu and well-chosen list of natural wines.
The 11 best sports bars in Austin for every team's top fan
Football, hockey, soccer, baseball, basketball — no matter which sport you support, it's way more fun to watch your favorite teams play when you're surrounded by other cheering fans. But where to head for some cold drinks, hot food, and big sports action? In the spirit of CultureMap's newest...
Here are the top 5 things to do in Austin this weekend
Indulge your senses at these entertaining engagements happening across the city. See the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center Arboretum in the brightest night lights, hear Panic! At The Disco live in concert, or taste the speciality fare from Fareground’s many eateries during its food and wine festival. Check out the top five things to do in Austin this weekend. For a full listing of events, go to our calendar.
Tallest high-rise in Texas to tower above Austin in late 2026
Texas’ tallest building is set to grace the Austin skyline three years from now. At 74 stories tall and 1,022 feet high, the downtown mixed-use project – carrying the new name of Waterline – is scheduled to open in late 2026. Construction is underway at 98 Red River St., near the Austin Convention Center.
6 perfect weekend getaways to plan in Texas this fall
With the end of this brutal summer finally (hopefully?!) in sight, it is time to start planning for fall. Call it second summer, as in still plenty warm for enjoying the outdoors but no longer hot enough to melt pavement. Here are six places perfect for a much-needed autumn getaway. Take one (or more) as your just reward for surviving another scorching Texas summer.
Texas Book Festival uncovers full literary lineup for 2022 event
With less than two months before the Texas Book Festival makes its fully in-person return this fall, the anticipation is building like your favorite thriller novel. After announcing the keynotes earlier this summer (including Omar Epps, Angie Cruz, Sandra Brown, David George Haskell, Michaela Goade, and more), the TBF released its full author lineup on Wednesday, September 7.
Acclaimed East Austin barbecue truck closing to make way for development
--- The acclaimed Kerlin BBQ food truck in East Austin is shutting down to pave the way for an office building. A notice on Kerlin BBQ’s website, Instagram account, and Facebook account say the food truck, at 2207 E. Cesar Chavez St., will close September 10. The social media posts say Kerlin BBQ was told by its landlord that work will begin in a few weeks to transform the lot where the truck stands into a commercial real estate development. City records show the development will be an office building.
Staple Austin screen printing and booking agency rebrands for inclusivity
Naming a company Fine Southern Gentlemen sure gives it something specific and lofty to uphold. When the multifaceted business — which now offers “screen printing, design, retail, vintage, vinyl and good times” — was just booking shows and selling tees 15 years ago, it was just two guys: best friends Justin Weems and Anthony Sanchez. Two fine, Southern gentlemen.
7 things to know in Austin food right now: Indian chain curries favor at Domain Northside
Editor’s note: We get it. It can be difficult to keep up with the fast pace of Austin’s restaurant and bar scene. We have you covered with our regular roundup of essential food news. Openings. Curry Up Now, a new restaurant at the Domain Northside, is curried but...
3 hot Austin suburbs rank among Texas' most popular places to move in 2022
Three booming Austin suburbs are among the state's most popular moving destinations, a new report shows. In a survey spanning January 1-July 5, 2022, moveBuddha released a new list of the 20 Texas cities where the share of people seeking to move in outweighs the share of people seeking to move out.
Second Bar + Kitchen gets a second chance with East Austin opening
Another local pandemic closure is getting a second chance as business picks up. Longtime downtown favorite Second Bar + Kitchen will stage a comeback in the East Austin Hotel at the corner of Sixth and Waller streets, less than a mile from its original downtown location, beginning September 15. In November 2020, the restaurant permanently closed its downtown location after a decade in business, due to dwindling foot traffic and the unpredictability of economic recovery in downtown Austin.
Revered Rosedale teahouse and restaurant to close, but it's not all bad news
Well, it's a typical day in Austin: When one restaurant opens, another one closes. Rosedale's revered teahouse and shop, The Steeping Room, announced Thursday, September 1 that it will brew its last teapot on September 24. Founded in 2007 by Emily Morrison and Amy March, The Steeping Room has served...
Austin housing market to see most dramatic shift in U.S., plus more top stories
Editor’s note: It’s that time again — time to check in with our top stories. Here are five articles that captured our collective attention over the past seven days. 1. Austin housing market to see most dramatic shift in 2023, forecast shows. Austin is the U.S. market taking the most dramatic turn from a sellers' market to a buyers' market.
Hill Country winery harvests new Italian restaurant with star chef
An award-winning winery and vineyard in Marble Falls is adding to the long list of reasons Austinites should head for the hills. Flat Creek Estate is entering a new season of growth, announcing new ownership, recent renovations, and a Michelin-pedigreed chef to boot. Located within an hour of Austin, there's...
Whiskey-loving Texas restaurant chain pours into booming Austin suburb
Whiskey and cake are two nearly universally loved things, and one “farm-to-kitchen” restaurant in Texas is bringing them together. Whiskey Cake Kitchen & Bar will open a new location in Round Rock on September 13 at 2600 N Interstate 35. It’s the first location in the Austin area.
Trail of Dead rocks Austin, plus more must-see shows to start September
Well, if you’re looking to get into the right mode before next month’s double shot of ACL, the first couple of weeks of September have you covered with a few all-day events. Not your thing? No worries: There’s plenty of standard shows as well. See below for recommendations.
Texas' Garrison Brothers plots delicious bourbon takeover for September
Bourbon lovers, get ready: Garrison Brothers Distillery is launching its 2022 Bourbon Takeover of America on September 1. The nationwide creative celebration of all things bourbon will run for the entire month of September, which also happens to be National Bourbon Heritage Month. During that time, the award-winning, first-legal Texas...
UT Austin hooks No. 8 ranking among best public colleges in U.S. — and No. 1 in Texas
The University of Texas at Austin is a star student among the top colleges in the U.S. A new ranking from education information and review platform Niche ranks UT Austin as No. 8 out of the 601 best public colleges in the country — and the very best public school in Texas.
The top 11 Texas boutiques for plus-size fashion featured at Austin's Le Garage Sale
Le Garage Sale feels illicit in a great way: Austin's Palmer Events Center rippled on August 27 and 28 with visitors systematically breaking down this massive semi-annual boutique sale vendor-by-vendor. With more than 140 of them spanning clothes, jewelry, shoes, backpacks, and home goods, that may have taken some thorough shoppers the full two days. And somehow, people in Austin don’t seem to know much about it.
The Uplands: A Bee Cave enclave that exudes quiet luxury
--- Drawn to its location, abundance of shopping and restaurants, and the beautiful homes on large-acre lots, real estate agent Beata Burgeson and her family have called The Uplands home for the past four years. "It's a hidden gem," the Kuper Sotheby's International Realty agent says, "providing a peaceful and...
