Here are the top 5 things to do in Austin this weekend

Indulge your senses at these entertaining engagements happening across the city. See the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center Arboretum in the brightest night lights, hear Panic! At The Disco live in concert, or taste the speciality fare from Fareground’s many eateries during its food and wine festival. Check out the top five things to do in Austin this weekend. For a full listing of events, go to our calendar.
CultureMap Austin

6 perfect weekend getaways to plan in Texas this fall

With the end of this brutal summer finally (hopefully?!) in sight, it is time to start planning for fall. Call it second summer, as in still plenty warm for enjoying the outdoors but no longer hot enough to melt pavement. Here are six places perfect for a much-needed autumn getaway. Take one (or more) as your just reward for surviving another scorching Texas summer.
CultureMap Austin

Texas Book Festival uncovers full literary lineup for 2022 event

With less than two months before the Texas Book Festival makes its fully in-person return this fall, the anticipation is building like your favorite thriller novel. After announcing the keynotes earlier this summer (including Omar Epps, Angie Cruz, Sandra Brown, David George Haskell, Michaela Goade, and more), the TBF released its full author lineup on Wednesday, September 7.
CultureMap Austin

Acclaimed East Austin barbecue truck closing to make way for development

--- The acclaimed Kerlin BBQ food truck in East Austin is shutting down to pave the way for an office building. A notice on Kerlin BBQ’s website, Instagram account, and Facebook account say the food truck, at 2207 E. Cesar Chavez St., will close September 10. The social media posts say Kerlin BBQ was told by its landlord that work will begin in a few weeks to transform the lot where the truck stands into a commercial real estate development. City records show the development will be an office building.
CultureMap Austin

Staple Austin screen printing and booking agency rebrands for inclusivity

Naming a company Fine Southern Gentlemen sure gives it something specific and lofty to uphold. When the multifaceted business — which now offers “screen printing, design, retail, vintage, vinyl and good times” — was just booking shows and selling tees 15 years ago, it was just two guys: best friends Justin Weems and Anthony Sanchez. Two fine, Southern gentlemen.
CultureMap Austin

Second Bar + Kitchen gets a second chance with East Austin opening

Another local pandemic closure is getting a second chance as business picks up. Longtime downtown favorite Second Bar + Kitchen will stage a comeback in the East Austin Hotel at the corner of Sixth and Waller streets, less than a mile from its original downtown location, beginning September 15. In November 2020, the restaurant permanently closed its downtown location after a decade in business, due to dwindling foot traffic and the unpredictability of economic recovery in downtown Austin.
CultureMap Austin

The top 11 Texas boutiques for plus-size fashion featured at Austin's Le Garage Sale

Le Garage Sale feels illicit in a great way: Austin's Palmer Events Center rippled on August 27 and 28 with visitors systematically breaking down this massive semi-annual boutique sale vendor-by-vendor. With more than 140 of them spanning clothes, jewelry, shoes, backpacks, and home goods, that may have taken some thorough shoppers the full two days. And somehow, people in Austin don’t seem to know much about it.
The Uplands: A Bee Cave enclave that exudes quiet luxury

--- Drawn to its location, abundance of shopping and restaurants, and the beautiful homes on large-acre lots, real estate agent Beata Burgeson and her family have called The Uplands home for the past four years. "It's a hidden gem," the Kuper Sotheby's International Realty agent says, "providing a peaceful and...
CultureMap Austin

CultureMap Austin

ABOUT

CultureMap Austin is your daily source for local lifestyle news, including where to eat and what to do.

 https://austin.culturemap.com/

