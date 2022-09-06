2 juveniles apprehended in airsoft shooting at North Middle, cause lockdown of all Sioux City elementary schools

Read full article on original website
Related
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City police make arrest in downtown handgun discharge incident
SIOUX CITY — Sioux City Police arrested a man in connection with a handgun that was discharged in downtown Sioux City on Aug. 28. The dispute was over a love interest between the two men, according to the Sioux City Police Department. Rico M. Willis of Sioux City has...
Sioux City Journal
Three Sioux City high schools turned 50, the first graduating class members recall sadness and excitement
SIOUX CITY – For 50 years, North, West and East high schools have been educating Sioux City students. The construction of those three new schools was full of firsts for the city, with strong community support, major learning changes and even some accidents. The massive project was unprecedented at...
Sioux City PD provide more info on middle school shooting
Sioux City Police Department provided more details about the incident at North Middle School Tuesday afternoon.
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City police say crashes are declining near new speed kiosks on Floyd and Hamilton Boulevard
SIOUX CITY — Sioux City police say two new mobile speed kiosks recorded more than 900 speeding violations during their first roughly seven weeks in operation and that crashes at nearby intersections are "trending down." The kiosks were put in place in May in the 3000 block of Floyd...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City police arrest man accused of impersonating an officer
SIOUX CITY — On Thursday evening, the Sioux City Police Department arrested a man accused of impersonating a police officer. According to a social media post from the department, on Sept. 6 at 8:27 pm, Justin Dahlheimer approached a man at Dale Street Park and identified himself as a police officer.
Sioux City Journal
Marijuana grow operation found near Wisner, as authorities investigate fatal shooting
The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating the Wednesday shooting death of a man at a rural Wisner residence, where authorities also found a marijuana grow operation. The Wayne County Sheriff's Office initially responded to the incident at approximately 7:15 p.m. at a residence in the 300 block of Y Road, about 7 miles north of Wisner.
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City North High School now has its 2022 homecoming court
SIOUX CITY — Sioux City North High School has named its 2022 Homecoming Court. On Friday, Jared Magana, son of Phung Pham and Martin Magana, and Areli Ruiz-Ramirez, daughter of Olivia Ramirez, were named North High School’s king and queen. Additional senior attendants for queen included Keera Adajar,...
kscj.com
SIOUX CITY MAN CHARGED WITH CRIMES IN MULTIPLE STATES
A SIOUX CITY MAN CHARGED WITH A BURGLARY AT A HARDWARE STORE IN STORM LAKE HAS BEEN LINKED TO SIMILAR BURGLARIES ELSEWHERE IN IOWA AND SURROUNDING STATES.
RELATED PEOPLE
Sioux City Journal
Murder trial: Knapp told deputies stepson drove him nuts
LE MARS, Iowa — Tom Knapp's voice rose in aggravation often as he told sheriff's deputies about Kevin Juzek. Often referring to his stepson with profane names, Knapp described Juzek's habit of staring at him and playing noise on some type of "electronic device" in his basement room at night to keep Knapp from sleeping, all just to bother him.
kscj.com
VICTIMS OF HIGHWAY 20 CRASH IDENTIFIED
THE WOODBURY COUNTY SHERIFF HAS IDENTIFIED THE VICTIMS WHO DIED AS A RESULT OF A TWO VEHICLE ACCIDENT TUESDAY AFTERNOON ON HIGHWAY 20 EAST OF SIOUX CITY. THE SHERIFF SAYS THE TWO VICTIMS ARE GERALD AND SALLY FORCH OF KINGSLEY, IOWA. WHO ARE FORMERLY OF OTO. INVESTIGATORS SAY THEIR SOUTHBOUND...
kiwaradio.com
Allegedly Drugged Canton Woman Pulled From Big Sioux River Taken To Hospital, Jail
Klondike (far western Lyon County), Iowa — A Canton, South Dakota woman was arrested after an incident in and near the Big Sioux River at Klondike on Labor Day Monday. The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office tells us their deputies responded to the Klondike Bridge on the state line near Ashley Avenue and 180th Street for a report of a naked female under the influence of drugs in the river.
kscj.com
POLICE REPORT TEEN STRUCK IN SKATEBOARD ACCIDENT HAS DIED
SIOUX CITY POLICE SAY THE 15-YEAR-OLD BOY INJURED IN A SKATEBOARDING CRASH EARLY LAST THURSDAY MORNING HAS DIED. POLICE SAY A DECISION WAS MADE LAST FRIDAY TO REMOVE THE BOY FROM LIFE SUPPORT SO THAT HIS ORGANS COULD BE DONATED. THE BOY WAS SKATEBOARDING IN THE MIDDLE OF THE 2400...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sioux City Journal
Bulletin Board
*Please call ahead to ensure the programs are available.*. Volunteer tutors, part-time instructors and substitute instructors to help persons learn to read, write or spell, learn math, receive high school diploma through G.E.D. program, or learn to read and write English. 494-1964. Connections Area Agency on Aging, needs volunteer drivers...
siouxlandnews.com
Several trapped after car accident on Highway 20 outside Sioux City
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Emergency crews in Sioux City were called to an accident on Highway 20 that left several people trapped. That crash happened about 4:15 Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of Highway 20 and Lee Avenue between Moville and Correctionville. Initial reports state several people were trapped...
nwestiowa.com
Man arrested for theft of Ho Hos and pop
SHELDON—A 20-year-old Sheldon resident was arrested about 12:10 p.m. Monday, Sept. 5, on a charge of fifth-degree theft. The arrest of Kyran Lee Schuknecht stemmed from him taking $13.69 worth of items from the west Casey’s General Store in Sheldon, according to the Sheldon Police Department. Schuknecht allegedly...
Sioux City I-29 reopens after crash leads to congested traffic
Iowa 511 has reopened the interstate after a multi-vehicle collision on a busy highway in Sioux City caused traffic to slow down.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sioux City Journal
WATCH NOW: Being in the first class to graduate from North High School was scary and exciting at the same time
Kim Linafelter, a Class of 1973 graduate of Sioux City North High School talks about being in the first class that graduated from the school after the Sioux City Community School district opened North, West and East high schools in fall 1972. Linafelter previously attended Leeds High School.
Caroll Cole: The serial killer you didn’t know was born in Sioux City
The United States leads the world for the most serial killers, some of which have had ties to Iowa, but did you know that a prolific serial killer was born in Sioux City?
Sioux City Fire Rescue responds to rollover on Sunnybrook Drive
Officials confirmed that a car had apparently rolled over during a two-vehicle crash near Target on Saturday.
kiwaradio.com
Sheldon Woman Faces Felony Drug Charge
Sheldon, Iowa — A Sheldon woman faces a felony drug charge after a recent arrest. According to a criminal complaint filed by the Sheldon Police Department with the O’Brien County Clerk of Court, 38-year-old Amber Dawn Berger was arrested early on Saturday by Sheldon Police. During a search...
Comments / 0