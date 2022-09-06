ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

CBS 58

Milwaukee police investigate two non-fatal overnight shootings

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- At around 9:51 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10, at approximately 9:51 p.m. near 5th St. and Concordia Ave. a 48-year-old Milwaukee male sustained non-life threatening injuries after being struck by gunfire. He was transported to a local hospital and he is expected to survive. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are the result of an argument and physical altercation.
CBS 58

Overnight shooting leads to death of 16-year-old Milwaukee boy

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- On Sunday, September 11th, 2022, at approximately 12:00 a.m., near 65th St. and Villard Ave. a 16-year-old Milwaukee boy sustained fatal gunshot injuries. He was transported to a local hospital, where, despite life-saving efforts, he was pronounced deceased. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are...
CBS 58

As mother mourns hit and run victim, another is killed

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Saturday morning, on Sept. 10, a mother is still mourning after her son was killed by a hit and run driver late last month. At her son's funeral Saturday, she was also thinking about the latest hit and run victim. "When I heard there was an...
CBS 58

Police seek shooter of a 17-year-old at 9th St. and Hayes Ave.

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a non-fatal shooting that took place on Saturday, Sept. 10 at about 3:10 a.m. near 9th St. and Hayes Ave. The 17-year-old male victim was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive. This investigation is ongoing and...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police seek burglary suspect caught on camera

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is looking for a suspect wanted for burglarizing a business near 68th and Fairview on Aug. 31. Police described the suspect as an African American man, 60-65 years old, with a thin build and gray facial hair. He was wearing a hat, maroon t-shirt, black pants, black boots and gloves.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee child abduction, $100K ransom; man sentenced

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for his role in a 2020 child abduction on the city's south side. Daryl Childress, 20, pleaded guilty to kidnapping in February. As part of a plea deal, one count of fleeing/eluding officers was dismissed. According to...
CBS 58

Milwaukee police investigate Friday night shooting near 66th & Congress

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a non-fatal shooting that took place at 66th and Congress Streets at around 9:40 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 9. The 42-year-old Milwaukee man was transported to a local hospital and is expected to survive. This situation may be related to...
CBS 58

Triple shooting shooting Friday night near 86th & Joyce

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a triple non-fatal shooting that occurred on Friday, Sept. 9 at about 8:30 p.m. near 86th St. and Joyce Ave. The three shooting victims are 19, 20, and 22-year-old Milwaukee men who were taken to a local hospital and are...
spectrumnews1.com

Kenosha police arrest gunman walking toward Sam’s Club

KENOSHA, Wis. — Saturday morning Kenosha police arrested a man after receiving reports he was walking toward Sam’s Club with a gun, according to a Kenosha Police Department press release on social media. The release stated that upon getting a report from a caller nearby, police arrived on...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee homicide, life in prison for man who shot ex-girlfriend

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man has been sentenced to life in prison for the fatal shooting of his ex-girlfriend in 2020. A jury found Willie Jones, 53, guilty at trial on June 30 of first-degree intentional homicide and second-degree recklessly endangering safety. According to a criminal complaint, homicide victim Cathy...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shootings: 6 people wounded in 4 separate incidents

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating four separate non-fatal shooting incidents in which six people were wounded late Friday, Sept. 9 into Saturday, Sept. 10. First, three people were shot and wounded near 86th and Joyce around 8:30 p.m. Friday. The 19, 20, and 22- year-old Milwaukee men were conveyed to a hospital. They are expected to survive. Milwaukee police are seeking an unknown gunman.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee Lutheran High School lockdown, scene cleared

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Lutheran High School was placed on lockdown Friday, Sept. 9, the principal told FOX6 News, because someone reported a person with a gun. The principal said someone driving past the school saw the allegedly armed person waling outside roughly two minutes before classes were dismissed. As of...
CBS 58

Shooting near Sherman and Capitol Drive, bus struck

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting near Sherman and West Capitol Drive. Police say an unknown suspect(s) fired shots from a vehicle at the victim's vehicle, subsequently striking the victim. Police say the victim is a 25-year-old Milwaukee a man. He was taken to a local...
