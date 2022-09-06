Read full article on original website
Two cities in Wisconsin have been ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensWisconsin State
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
YouTuber discovers skeletal remains in an abandoned Wisconsin churchJoe MertensMilwaukee, WI
These 9 Restaurants Serve The Best Butter Burger In WisconsinTravel MavenWisconsin State
Stimulus proposal would give families in Wisconsin hundreds each monthJake WellsWisconsin State
CBS 58
Milwaukee police investigate two non-fatal overnight shootings
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- At around 9:51 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10, at approximately 9:51 p.m. near 5th St. and Concordia Ave. a 48-year-old Milwaukee male sustained non-life threatening injuries after being struck by gunfire. He was transported to a local hospital and he is expected to survive. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are the result of an argument and physical altercation.
CBS 58
Overnight shooting leads to death of 16-year-old Milwaukee boy
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- On Sunday, September 11th, 2022, at approximately 12:00 a.m., near 65th St. and Villard Ave. a 16-year-old Milwaukee boy sustained fatal gunshot injuries. He was transported to a local hospital, where, despite life-saving efforts, he was pronounced deceased. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are...
CBS 58
Milwaukee police investigate shooting of 16-year-old near Groeling & Teutonia
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a non-fatal shooting that occurred on Saturday, Sept. 10 at about 1:23 a.m. near Groeling and Teutonia Avenues. The 16-year-old male victim was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive. This investigation is ongoing and Milwaukee Police...
CBS 58
As mother mourns hit and run victim, another is killed
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Saturday morning, on Sept. 10, a mother is still mourning after her son was killed by a hit and run driver late last month. At her son's funeral Saturday, she was also thinking about the latest hit and run victim. "When I heard there was an...
CBS 58
Police seek shooter of a 17-year-old at 9th St. and Hayes Ave.
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a non-fatal shooting that took place on Saturday, Sept. 10 at about 3:10 a.m. near 9th St. and Hayes Ave. The 17-year-old male victim was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive. This investigation is ongoing and...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police seek burglary suspect caught on camera
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is looking for a suspect wanted for burglarizing a business near 68th and Fairview on Aug. 31. Police described the suspect as an African American man, 60-65 years old, with a thin build and gray facial hair. He was wearing a hat, maroon t-shirt, black pants, black boots and gloves.
CBS 58
Police investigate 27-year-old man shot and killed overnight near 21st & Vliet
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred just before midnight on Friday, Sept. 9 near 21st and Vliet Streets. The victim is a 27-year-old Milwaukee man who succumbed to his injuries at the scene. This investigation is ongoing and Milwaukee Police continue...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee child abduction, $100K ransom; man sentenced
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for his role in a 2020 child abduction on the city's south side. Daryl Childress, 20, pleaded guilty to kidnapping in February. As part of a plea deal, one count of fleeing/eluding officers was dismissed. According to...
One man killed in shooting near 21st and Cherry
The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating after a 27-year-old man was shot and killed Friday night.
CBS 58
'Kia Boys' arrest: Crime Stoppers tip leads to arrest of driver of stolen car
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- There is an update on a case involving the "Kia Boys." CBS 58 has learned a tip into Milwaukee Crime Stoppers led to the arrest of a young man seen in a YouTube video driving a car in the background. The car was stolen. The anonymous...
CBS 58
Milwaukee police investigate Friday night shooting near 66th & Congress
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a non-fatal shooting that took place at 66th and Congress Streets at around 9:40 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 9. The 42-year-old Milwaukee man was transported to a local hospital and is expected to survive. This situation may be related to...
CBS 58
Triple shooting shooting Friday night near 86th & Joyce
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a triple non-fatal shooting that occurred on Friday, Sept. 9 at about 8:30 p.m. near 86th St. and Joyce Ave. The three shooting victims are 19, 20, and 22-year-old Milwaukee men who were taken to a local hospital and are...
spectrumnews1.com
Kenosha police arrest gunman walking toward Sam’s Club
KENOSHA, Wis. — Saturday morning Kenosha police arrested a man after receiving reports he was walking toward Sam’s Club with a gun, according to a Kenosha Police Department press release on social media. The release stated that upon getting a report from a caller nearby, police arrived on...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee homicide, life in prison for man who shot ex-girlfriend
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man has been sentenced to life in prison for the fatal shooting of his ex-girlfriend in 2020. A jury found Willie Jones, 53, guilty at trial on June 30 of first-degree intentional homicide and second-degree recklessly endangering safety. According to a criminal complaint, homicide victim Cathy...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shootings: 6 people wounded in 4 separate incidents
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating four separate non-fatal shooting incidents in which six people were wounded late Friday, Sept. 9 into Saturday, Sept. 10. First, three people were shot and wounded near 86th and Joyce around 8:30 p.m. Friday. The 19, 20, and 22- year-old Milwaukee men were conveyed to a hospital. They are expected to survive. Milwaukee police are seeking an unknown gunman.
Family searches for answers after homicide of 50-year-old Milwaukee man
A family is pleading for answers after a 50-year-old man was shot and killed outside of a Milwaukee bar this Tuesday.
3 injured after triple shooting near vacant Northridge Mall
Three people were injured after a triple shooting near the vacant Northridge Mall on Friday, the Milwaukee Fire Department said.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee Lutheran High School lockdown, scene cleared
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Lutheran High School was placed on lockdown Friday, Sept. 9, the principal told FOX6 News, because someone reported a person with a gun. The principal said someone driving past the school saw the allegedly armed person waling outside roughly two minutes before classes were dismissed. As of...
CBS 58
Pedestrian struck and killed overnight near Fond Du Lac and Baldwin
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a fatal accident that occurred on Saturday, Sept. 10 at about 1:40 a.m. near Fond Du Lac Ave. and Baldwin St. A 36-year-old Milwaukee female pedestrian was struck by a vehicle traveling east on W. Fond Du Lac Ave.. The...
CBS 58
Shooting near Sherman and Capitol Drive, bus struck
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting near Sherman and West Capitol Drive. Police say an unknown suspect(s) fired shots from a vehicle at the victim's vehicle, subsequently striking the victim. Police say the victim is a 25-year-old Milwaukee a man. He was taken to a local...
