MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- At around 9:51 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10, at approximately 9:51 p.m. near 5th St. and Concordia Ave. a 48-year-old Milwaukee male sustained non-life threatening injuries after being struck by gunfire. He was transported to a local hospital and he is expected to survive. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are the result of an argument and physical altercation.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 6 HOURS AGO