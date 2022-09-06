Read full article on original website
Related
Summit Bechtel Reserve offers day passes, encourages locals to visit
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS)– The Summit Bechtel Family National Scout Reserves in Fayette and Raleigh counties now offer day passes to the public. The 10,000-acre grounds offer a six-mile zipline, seventy miles of mountain biking trails, fishing, stand-up paddle boarding, kayaking, fishing, self-guided tree house tours, skateboarding and scootering, archery, rock climbing, hiking, and other […]
Parade of Lights memorial tribute to be held in Beckley
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – As announced by the Beckley Police Department, the annual Parade of Lights memorial ceremony will be held Sunday. The ceremony, scheduled to coincide with 9/11, is set to take place Sunday, September 11, 2022, and will be held “to honor the fallen law enforcement, firefighters, emergency medical services, military, and other victims of the September 11th attack on our country.”
woay.com
WV WIC invites community to participate in Roll and Read event
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) is partnering with the Parents as Teacher Association for a Roll &Read event at the West Virginia State Capitol campus on September 12 from 1:30 pm to 5:00 pm. Roll & Read encourages families with children ages five and under to roll out their strollers, bikes, tricycles, and scooters to ride around Capitol grounds.
woay.com
New River CTC to offer 3 week Fun Fridays Writing Workshop
Oak Hill, WV (WOAY) – New River Community and Technical College will offer a three-week “Fun Fridays: Creative Writing as Play “Writing Workshop starting October 7 for current and aspiring writers. The class meeting will take place via internet conference or phone and will include lectures, time for questions, and group discussions. Tuition is $75, and the registration deadline is September 23. Students will receive conference call numbers and access codes after completing course registration.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSAZ
Participants injured in Summersville fire parade
SUMMERSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Some people participating Friday night in a fire parade, including a firefighter, were injured after coming into contact with a phone cable, Summersville Mayor Robert Shafer posted on social media. He asked people to keep the injured in their prayers -- “the queens and firefighter.”
RetroReset expanding, Raleigh County location announced
MOUNT HOPE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The folks at RetroReset Video Games & Collectibles have been making quite a splash locally since their arrival at the establishment’s Oak Hill location. Now, the minds behind some of the most exciting local events of the summer are looking to expand with the announcement of a new location in Raleigh County.
The LOOTPRESS Week 2 Pet of the Week is…
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The LOOTPRESS Week 2 Pet of the Week is…Hero!. Hero is a Brindle Pitbull who will be 2 in January. He loves spending time with his family, particularly the two young girls, one of whom chose his name based on how much she enjoys watching superhero movies with her daddy.
Ribfest 2022 underway in Dunbar
DUNBAR, WV (WOWK) – The 21st annual Ribfest barbecue festival kicks off today, near the Shawnee Sports Complex in Dunbar! The rib fest will consist of world-class and award-winning barbeque vendors from all around the country including New York, Texas, and South Carolina. If you’re not a fan of ribs or anything barbeque there is […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
This Virginia Farm has One of the Most Charming Pumpkin Patches in the Country
There is nothing like a trip to the pumpkin patch to celebrate the arrival of fall and while Virginia has tons of gorgeous farms, none are quite as beautiful as Sinkland Farms in Christiansburg. Keep reading to learn more.
New local business comes to Charleston Town Center
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A new local business is coming to the Charleston Town Center Mall. It will be the first new store to open in the mall since Hull Property Group took over the ownership almost 15 months ago. The new store, WASH, has announced it is located near the escalators by the former […]
wvpublic.org
Nine W.Va. Community Groups Get Addiction Recovery Grants
The Appalachian Regional Commission has awarded millions of dollars in grants to support addiction recovery. The ARC grants total $12 million for 33 community organizations in 11 states. West Virginia will receive nine of those awards. God’s Way Home in Rainelle got $500,000. Mountain Health Network in Huntington also got...
CASCI to leave Charleston location
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – CASCI, a division of CareFirst Blue Cross BlueShield of Maryland based in Charleston, will leave its Kanawha Boulevard office building by September 30. That is according to a spokeswoman Rebecca Hollamon who says the company will move to a new office location still within Charleston that better aligns with “new standards […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Hinton’s Dairy Queen brings delight for more than 50 years
For over half a century, Hinton's Dairy Queen has been serving patrons iconic dishes alongside local favorites. From the classic Dilly Bar to a hotdog topped with chili and coleslaw, Hinton's DQ has something for everyone. The food selection, which is full of local staples such as brown beans and cornbread, is only one of the unique things about this establishment. In addition to the delectable cuisine, this restaurant boasts an incredible view overlooking the New River. There is, of course, a handful of seating available outside where patrons can enjoy pleasant weather and the beautiful river. Inside, both levels of...
Mountaineer Challenge Academy South graduates 57 Cadets
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – 57 Cadets graduated from the Mountaineer Challenge Academy-South Friday morning. Family and friends were welcomed to watch the ceremony held at Haddad Riverfront Park. The Academy’s mission is to train at-risk youth to become contributing members of society. Their residential program provides Cadets with a safe, secure, and structured learning environment […]
Metro News
Injuries reported at Summersville Potato Festival
SUMMERSVILLE, W.Va. — A handful of participants in Friday’s opening night of the annual Potato Festival in Summersville were injured during a parade. The Firemen’s Parade began at 8 p.m. in downtown Summersville and Mayor Robert Shafer posted later on Facebook that there was an “unfortunate detour” involving some of the fire trucks and queens and they came in contact with what Shafer described as a “phone cable.”
Impractical Jokers star coming to West Virginia
Joe Gatto from Impractical Jokers announced that his comedy tour will be making stops in two West Virginia cities.
WSAZ
West Virginia’s first electric bus rolls out in Kanawha County
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia’s first electric bus rolled out for a route Thursday morning. Kanawha County will be one of the first districts to try them out. They’re battery-powered, zero-emission buses made by a company called GreenPower. “I like it,” said bus driver Patricia Mosley. “It...
lootpress.com
Trick-or-Treat times announced for Raliegh County
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Raleigh County Commission convened Tuesday for their regular session at which a number or pertinent topics were addressed, not the least significant of which entailed Trick-or-Treat times for Halloween this year. “This is about two months ahead of time but Mr. Quesenberry wanted us...
Former fire cheif’s daughter charged with embezzlement
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A former fire chief’s daughter for the Town of Sophia is facing embezzlement charges. Brandi Ball, 39, was arrested and charged on Friday, September 9, 2022, by West Virginia State Police for embezzlement. Ball’s father, Keith Churning, the former fire chief for the Town of Sophia, was arrested in 2021 for stealing over 100,000 dollars between 2017 and 2019. State Police now say that his daughter conspired with him to steal.
St. Albans High School student arrested for bringing gun to school
ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK)—A St. Albans High School student was arrested for bringing a gun to school on Friday. The St. Albans Police Department says that staff members found out that a student at the school had a deadly weapon in his backpack, and officers responded at around 2:30 p.m. A spokesperson with Kanawha County […]
Comments / 0