Clemson, SC

Hot Start Pushes Clemson Past Furman 35-12

Clemson opened things off with an easy 75 yard drive that ended with a Will Shipley touchdown run. Shipley’s touchdown came after Joseph Ngata made a great catch and landed just short of the endzone. Furman was not going to go quitly. Taking a page from GT’s book, they mixed in some screens to keep negate the pass rush. The Paladins were also able to use some uptempo playcalling to catch Clemson off guard. Tigers hung on and held FU to a field goal. Clemson then marched straight up the field and DJ hit Jake Bringingstool on a nice rollout pass to put Clemson up 14-3.
CLEMSON, SC
Game 2 Preview: Clemson Hosts Furman

This time last year we were licking wounds after dropping game 1 to UGA in Charlotte. It feels better coming off a win, even if it took a little longer to be assured than you might have wanted. There was plenty to gripe about, and a lot of fans have done just that, but having lived through the Ford era to now, 41-10 on the road is a pretty good day at the office.
CLEMSON, SC
Clemson vs GT: Position Grades (Defense & ST)

Brent Venables is the new HC of Oklahoma and won the first of many games this past weekend with the Sooners. During his ten-year tenure as the DC at Clemson, the defense was routinely one of the best in the country and led us to multiple national championships, ACC championship games, and top 5 finishes. We wish him the best and he will always have a place in history as the best DC to call plays for the tigers.
CLEMSON, SC
Clemson, SC
Clemson, SC
Clemson, SC
Clemson, SC
Week 3: Friday Night Hits high school football scores, highlights

GREENVILLE, S.C. — High school football teams around our area took to the field Friday night for the third week of the 2022 high school football season. The St. Joe's Knights defeated Seneca 45-35 in a back-and-forth Game of the Week, while the Byrnes Rebels, Hillcrest Rams and Powdersville Patriots all improved to 4-0 to begin the season.
GREENVILLE, SC
Second body found at USC identified by coroner

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford has identified a second body found at the University of South Carolina on Friday, Sept. 2. According to Rutherford, the body discovered has been identified as Stephen J. Black, 20, of Greenville, SC. Officials say the body was discovered around...
COLUMBIA, SC
Officials searching for pilot after Lake Hartwell plane crash

HART COUNTY, GA (FOX Carolina) - Officials say they’re looking for a pilot after their plane crashed into Lake Hartwell. The F.A.A. says Beechcraft B55 crashed into the lake around 12:30 p.m. - prompting a search by several crews, including law enforcement and a dive team. Witnesses say the...
HART COUNTY, GA
Officials respond after plane lands in Lake Hartwell

HART COUNTY, G.A. (WSPA) – A plane crashed Saturday in Lake Hartwell in Hart County. The Hart County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened near Long Point Recreation Area and Old 29 Highway. Deputies said divers are responding to the crash at this time. The Anderson County Sheriff’s...
HART COUNTY, GA
Crews work to pull car submerged in Lake Hartwell on Saturday night

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said crews worked to pull a vehicle out of Lake Hartwell on Saturday night. Deputies said they responded to Old Green Pond Landing at around 11:30 p.m. after someone spotted the vehicle. According to deputies, the car appeared...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
At least 3 people shot, 2 killed overnight at Hartwell, Georgia, nightclub, GBI says

HARTWELL, Ga. — Two men are dead after a shooting at a Hartwell, Georgia, bar and grill, according to the coroner. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said that two shooting victims were taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, and another person went on their own to the hospital and has since been treated and released. Several cars were also hit by gunfire.
Fatal Abbeville Co. house fire

ABBEVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Abbeville County Coroner’s Office says one man is dead after a fire in Donalds. The Coroner’s Office says the man was identified as 58-year-old Theodore Parker Jr. Officials say he was found unresponsive and life-saving measures that were attempted were unsuccessful. The...
ABBEVILLE COUNTY, SC

