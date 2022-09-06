Brent Venables is the new HC of Oklahoma and won the first of many games this past weekend with the Sooners. During his ten-year tenure as the DC at Clemson, the defense was routinely one of the best in the country and led us to multiple national championships, ACC championship games, and top 5 finishes. We wish him the best and he will always have a place in history as the best DC to call plays for the tigers.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO