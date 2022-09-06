Read full article on original website
Hot Start Pushes Clemson Past Furman 35-12
Clemson opened things off with an easy 75 yard drive that ended with a Will Shipley touchdown run. Shipley’s touchdown came after Joseph Ngata made a great catch and landed just short of the endzone. Furman was not going to go quitly. Taking a page from GT’s book, they mixed in some screens to keep negate the pass rush. The Paladins were also able to use some uptempo playcalling to catch Clemson off guard. Tigers hung on and held FU to a field goal. Clemson then marched straight up the field and DJ hit Jake Bringingstool on a nice rollout pass to put Clemson up 14-3.
Game 2 Preview: Clemson Hosts Furman
This time last year we were licking wounds after dropping game 1 to UGA in Charlotte. It feels better coming off a win, even if it took a little longer to be assured than you might have wanted. There was plenty to gripe about, and a lot of fans have done just that, but having lived through the Ford era to now, 41-10 on the road is a pretty good day at the office.
Clemson vs GT: Position Grades (Defense & ST)
Brent Venables is the new HC of Oklahoma and won the first of many games this past weekend with the Sooners. During his ten-year tenure as the DC at Clemson, the defense was routinely one of the best in the country and led us to multiple national championships, ACC championship games, and top 5 finishes. We wish him the best and he will always have a place in history as the best DC to call plays for the tigers.
Clemson Tigers vs. Furman Paladins: How To Watch, TV Schedule, Live Gamethread
After a slow start last week, Clemson should be able to get started quickly as they host everyone’s favorite FCS team, Furman. The Paladins come to down for a cupcake game and we’ll get a chance to see if the Tigers can actually play some offense. Of course...
Watch: Clemson shows off Memorial Stadium upgrades
With Clemson set to host Furman in its home opener, the Tigers are set to debut an improved Memorial Stadium on Saturday. The Clemson Insider on Thursday got a sneak peek at the upgrades that have been completed (...)
TMZ.com
