Carlos Alcaraz battles Casper Ruud as the next generation of men’s tennis arrives. The winner will make a breakthrough in the grand slams and also rise to No 1 in the world rankings in a fascinating final at Flushing Meadowsn in New York. Alcaraz, the No 3 seed, battled past Frances Tiafoe over five gruelling sets, a third successive five-set match following brutal contests against Marin Cilic and Janik Sinner. While Ruud, the No 5 seed, had too much for Karen Khachanov and Matteo Berrettini in his impressive run to the final.It is Ruud’s second final of 2022 after going...

TENNIS ・ 48 MINUTES AGO