ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

US Open final LIVE: Carlos Alcaraz vs Casper Ruud tennis updates in battle to be world No 1

Carlos Alcaraz battles Casper Ruud as the next generation of men’s tennis arrives. The winner will make a breakthrough in the grand slams and also rise to No 1 in the world rankings in a fascinating final at Flushing Meadowsn in New York. Alcaraz, the No 3 seed, battled past Frances Tiafoe over five gruelling sets, a third successive five-set match following brutal contests against Marin Cilic and Janik Sinner. While Ruud, the No 5 seed, had too much for Karen Khachanov and Matteo Berrettini in his impressive run to the final.It is Ruud’s second final of 2022 after going...
TENNIS

Comments / 0

Community Policy