Read full article on original website
Related
wnky.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Beech Bend event to bring heavy traffic to Bowling Green area
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Drivers may want to watch traffic if they plan to travel near the areas of U.S. 31-W Louisville Road/Bypass area and KY 185/Garvin Lane. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 3 says these roads will have heavy traffic, particularly on Saturday. KYTC says due to an event being held at Beech Bend, they estimate the event could bring up to 50,000 people to Bowling Green for the weekend.
WBKO
New electric bikes from California-based company “Wheels” arrive on the Hill at WKU.
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A new mode of transportation for WKU students has arrived on the Hill, and it may just be an efficient way to save time and the environment. The California-based company “Wheels” is bringing nearly 300 electric bicycles to WKU’s campus and downtown Bowling Green.
WBKO
Bowling Green Police investigate theft at Funky Bean
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police are investigating after a reported theft at a local coffee shop. A phone call regarding a theft at Funky Bean around 2:15 p.m. Police said the suspect went through the back door, and grabbed the cash register. As of now, police are...
WBKO
KY Commissioner of Agriculture, Ryan Quarles, visits Bowling Green; talks thermal energy and flood relief
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Ryan Quarles, the Kentucky Commissioner of Agriculture and 2023 Republican candidate for Kentucky Governor, was in Bowling Green today to meet the WKU Research Center to talk about thermal energy in rural Kentucky. Quarles says that energy research is crucial in helping advance agriculture here...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WBKO
KY 1040 temporarily closed in Logan County
LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - A project to replace a culvert on KY 1040 Reservoir Drive in Logan County has started. The road is closed near the intersection of KY 1040 and KY 106 (mile point 10.8) in Lewisburg. The road closure is expected to last approximately two weeks. Motorists...
WBKO
Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Bill Cross
FOUNTAIN RUN, Ky. (WBKO) - This week’s Hometown Hero is brought to you by Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers. They say first responders have one of the toughest yet rewarding careers, but not everyone can put their lives at risk every day to help others. Bill Cross is known...
wnky.com
Ammonia leak detected at Country Oven Bakery
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Bowling Green Fire Department responded to an ammonia leak at Country Oven Bakery at 12:45 p.m. Friday. Seven units – including Battalion 1, Engine 2, Engine 3, Engine 4, Truck 4, Engine 6 and Truck 6 – were dispatched to the scene. According to BGFD, the ammonia leak is now contained. No injuries are reported at this time.
whopam.com
Man injured in accident on US 68 at Logan County Tech Center
A man was taken to a Bowling Green hospital following a two-vehicle accident Thursday morning on US 68 in front of the Logan County Career and Technical Center. It happened about 7:45 a.m. and the Logan County Sheriff’s Office says a juvenile from Adairville was attempting to make a left turn from the westbound lanes into the tech center and drove into the path of an eastbound car driven by 81-year old Carrol Pearson of Bowling Green.
RELATED PEOPLE
WBKO
Beech Bend Raceway hosts 2022 Holley LS Fest
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Regardless of the off-and-on rain today, nothing was going to stop racing fans and car enthusiasts alike from attending the 2022 Holley LS Fest!. With several local businesses, food trucks, and LOTS of vehicles, there was something for everyone at today’s festivities. Blane Burnett,...
WBKO
UPDATE: Death investigation underway in Warren County
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is trying to locate a 2010 gray Volkswagen SUV deputies believe could help them find people who may have additional information in a death investigation that began Friday afternoon Sept. 9, 2022. The vehicle may or may not still have a temporary tag on it. (See pictures below.)
WBKO
Bowling Green City Commissioners approve franchise agreement for new high speed internet provider
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The City Commission has approved a non-exclusive franchise agreement to StuppFiber. It allows the company to use city rights-of-way for “the operation and maintenance of a telecommunications system within the City of Bowling Green.”. On Tuesday, at the regular meeting of the Board of...
WBKO
Special Olympics Kentucky Softball State Tournament returns to Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - One of Kentucky’s annual premier softball tournaments is back. The Special Olympics Kentucky Softball State Tournament came back to Bowling Green over the weekend on Friday and Saturday afternoons. Kentucky’s top softball players and teams gathered at Michael O. Buchanon Park to compete for the right to be crowned the top team in the state.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wnky.com
Collision between dump truck and train causes road closure in Park City
PARK CITY, Ky. – A road section is closed for an unknown amount of time after a CSX train and dump truck were involved in an injury accident Friday. Glasgow/Barren County Emergency Management deputy director Marcus Thurman stated a dump truck was totaled at 11:10 a.m. this morning in an accident involving a train on State Quarry Road.
wcluradio.com
Train, dump truck crash closes State Quarry Road in Park City
PARK CITY — A commercial vehicle and train have crashed in Barren County. Marcus Thurman, deputy director of Barren County Emergency Management, said the crash happened near Park City Stone, which is along State Quarry Road. A railroad crossing is not maintained at the location. The driver of the...
WBKO
9/11 Heroes Run returns to Madisonville following 2-year hiatus
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - The 10th annual 9/11 Heroes Run took place in downtown Madisonville on Saturday night. This run honors those who lost their lives 21 years ago during the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001. It also honors their families and those who serve our country to this...
WBKO
Cave City man killed in Barren County wreck
CAVE CITY, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police say just before 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 8, 2022, the Barren County Sheriff’s Office asked them to investigate a fatal collision in the 9000 block of Happy Valley Road (KY 90) in Cave City. Troopers say Joe Moore, 63, of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
whopam.com
Two injured in Russellville accident
An accident on Bowling Green Road in Russellville Wednesday injured two people. A news release says Liliana Madrigal was westbound on Bowling Green Road when a vehicle driven by Demarcus Young crossed the center line and struck her head-on. Both drivers were eventually treated at Logan Memorial Hospital, with Young...
kentuckytoday.com
Anonymous donations, prayer have Southside Glasgow church project on track
GLASGOW, Ky. (KT) – At a time when many churches are tightening belts with pandemic and inflation concerns, Southside Baptist in Glasgow is forging ahead on a $1.8 million building project for a new church. Pastor David Purichia and his congregation have plenty of reasons to praise God for...
WBKO
Coach Hudson notches 700th career win, as WKU takes down NKU
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU volleyball hosted Northern Kentucky University at the Holiday Inn Invitational at Diddle Arena on Thursday. Western Kentucky took the first set with a win over the Norse, 25-23. The Norse made a comeback in the second and third sets. But in the end, WKU...
Semi truck leads police on chase from Clarksville into Kentucky, crashing into multiple vehicles
Multiple vehicles have been damaged, but no serious injuries have been reported after a semi truck driver led police on a chase across state lines.
Comments / 1