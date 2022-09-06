ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren County, KY

TRAFFIC ALERT: Beech Bend event to bring heavy traffic to Bowling Green area

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Drivers may want to watch traffic if they plan to travel near the areas of U.S. 31-W Louisville Road/Bypass area and KY 185/Garvin Lane. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 3 says these roads will have heavy traffic, particularly on Saturday. KYTC says due to an event being held at Beech Bend, they estimate the event could bring up to 50,000 people to Bowling Green for the weekend.
Bowling Green Police investigate theft at Funky Bean

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police are investigating after a reported theft at a local coffee shop. A phone call regarding a theft at Funky Bean around 2:15 p.m. Police said the suspect went through the back door, and grabbed the cash register. As of now, police are...
KY 1040 temporarily closed in Logan County

LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - A project to replace a culvert on KY 1040 Reservoir Drive in Logan County has started. The road is closed near the intersection of KY 1040 and KY 106 (mile point 10.8) in Lewisburg. The road closure is expected to last approximately two weeks. Motorists...
Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Bill Cross

FOUNTAIN RUN, Ky. (WBKO) - This week’s Hometown Hero is brought to you by Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers. They say first responders have one of the toughest yet rewarding careers, but not everyone can put their lives at risk every day to help others. Bill Cross is known...
Ammonia leak detected at Country Oven Bakery

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Bowling Green Fire Department responded to an ammonia leak at Country Oven Bakery at 12:45 p.m. Friday. Seven units – including Battalion 1, Engine 2, Engine 3, Engine 4, Truck 4, Engine 6 and Truck 6 – were dispatched to the scene. According to BGFD, the ammonia leak is now contained. No injuries are reported at this time.
Man injured in accident on US 68 at Logan County Tech Center

A man was taken to a Bowling Green hospital following a two-vehicle accident Thursday morning on US 68 in front of the Logan County Career and Technical Center. It happened about 7:45 a.m. and the Logan County Sheriff’s Office says a juvenile from Adairville was attempting to make a left turn from the westbound lanes into the tech center and drove into the path of an eastbound car driven by 81-year old Carrol Pearson of Bowling Green.
Beech Bend Raceway hosts 2022 Holley LS Fest

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Regardless of the off-and-on rain today, nothing was going to stop racing fans and car enthusiasts alike from attending the 2022 Holley LS Fest!. With several local businesses, food trucks, and LOTS of vehicles, there was something for everyone at today’s festivities. Blane Burnett,...
UPDATE: Death investigation underway in Warren County

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is trying to locate a 2010 gray Volkswagen SUV deputies believe could help them find people who may have additional information in a death investigation that began Friday afternoon Sept. 9, 2022. The vehicle may or may not still have a temporary tag on it. (See pictures below.)
Special Olympics Kentucky Softball State Tournament returns to Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - One of Kentucky’s annual premier softball tournaments is back. The Special Olympics Kentucky Softball State Tournament came back to Bowling Green over the weekend on Friday and Saturday afternoons. Kentucky’s top softball players and teams gathered at Michael O. Buchanon Park to compete for the right to be crowned the top team in the state.
Collision between dump truck and train causes road closure in Park City

PARK CITY, Ky. – A road section is closed for an unknown amount of time after a CSX train and dump truck were involved in an injury accident Friday. Glasgow/Barren County Emergency Management deputy director Marcus Thurman stated a dump truck was totaled at 11:10 a.m. this morning in an accident involving a train on State Quarry Road.
9/11 Heroes Run returns to Madisonville following 2-year hiatus

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - The 10th annual 9/11 Heroes Run took place in downtown Madisonville on Saturday night. This run honors those who lost their lives 21 years ago during the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001. It also honors their families and those who serve our country to this...
Cave City man killed in Barren County wreck

CAVE CITY, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police say just before 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 8, 2022, the Barren County Sheriff’s Office asked them to investigate a fatal collision in the 9000 block of Happy Valley Road (KY 90) in Cave City. Troopers say Joe Moore, 63, of...
Two injured in Russellville accident

An accident on Bowling Green Road in Russellville Wednesday injured two people. A news release says Liliana Madrigal was westbound on Bowling Green Road when a vehicle driven by Demarcus Young crossed the center line and struck her head-on. Both drivers were eventually treated at Logan Memorial Hospital, with Young...
Coach Hudson notches 700th career win, as WKU takes down NKU

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU volleyball hosted Northern Kentucky University at the Holiday Inn Invitational at Diddle Arena on Thursday. Western Kentucky took the first set with a win over the Norse, 25-23. The Norse made a comeback in the second and third sets. But in the end, WKU...
