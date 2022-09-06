Read full article on original website
Related
AthlonSports.com
Cris Collinsworth Has A Harsh Message For Matthew Stafford Following His 3rd Interception
Matthew Stafford is having an ugly night. The veteran quarterback threw three picks in a blowout loss to the Buffalo Bills this evening. It was an awful performance. After throwing his third interception of the night, Stafford took his frustrations out on the Bills defender and tackled the return man. Cris Collinsworth crushed the Los Angeles Rams quarterback after he made the tackle.
John Harbaugh Sends Clear Message After Lamar Jackson Contract Talks End
The Baltimore Ravens announced Friday that contract talks with Lamar Jackson have been put on hold until the end of the 2022 season. "Despite best efforts on both sides, we were unable to reach a contract extension with Lamar Jackson," Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said in a statement. "We greatly appreciate how he has handled this process and we are excited about our team with Lamar leading the way. We will continue to work towards a long-term contract after the season, but for now we are looking forward to a successful 2022 campaign."
Rams And Bills Fans Fight in the Streets After NFL Opener
Bills and Rams fans brawled in the streets after Thursday Night Football.
Popculture
Rams and Bills Fans Brawl in the Streets in Front of NFL Alum LeSean McCoy
LeSean McCoy witnessed a fight between Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills fans after the season-opening game. A video posted by former NFL player and current FS1 personality Emmanuel Acho shows the fans attempting to fight before chasing each other in a street outside of So-Fi Stadium. The end of the video then shows McCoy, a former NFL running back who played four seasons with the Bills. He asks Acho, "Where are we going?" before telling him, "They can't fight."
RELATED PEOPLE
Gisele Is Reportedly PISSED That Tom Brady Un-Retired From Football After He Promised To Focus On Family
Remember when every NFL fan was freaking out a couple of weeks back, because Tom Brady was not at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ training camp?. There were rumors circulating that he was in the Bahamas with his family, that he and Gisele were going through a divorce, and even that he was taking time off to compete in The Masked Singer.
Yardbarker
The Lakers Might Finally Get Back A Promising Star
The 2021-22 NBA season for the Los Angeles Lakers was a series of should’ve, would’ve, could’ve. The team’s new star, Russell Westbrook, should’ve been better, and the team would’ve made it into the playoffs if LeBron James and Anthony Davis stayed healthy. Plus, the...
Robert Griffin III Reacts To Lamar Jackson, Ravens News
On Friday, the Baltimore Ravens announced that they were unable to reach an agreement on a long-term contract extension with star quarterback Lamar Jackson. "Despite best efforts on both sides, we were unable to reach a contract extension with Lamar Jackson," Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said. "We greatly appreciate how he has handled this process and we are excited about our team with Lamar leading the way. We will continue to work towards a long-term contract after the season, but for now we are looking forward to a successful 2022 campaign."
ESPN
Lamar Jackson turned down Baltimore Ravens' contract offer believed to be worth about $250 million, sources say
Although Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens have kept details of their contract negotiations private, the star quarterback turned down what league sources believe was an offer worth about $250 million. The Ravens also balked at Jackson's wish for a fully guaranteed deal similar to Deshaun Watson's, sources told ESPN,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cooper Kupp responds to Rams' Week 1 loss with 3 words on Twitter
Cooper Kupp was one of the only bright spots from the Rams’ Week 1 loss to the Bills on Thursday night, picking up right where he left off as the best receiver in football. He caught 13 passes for 128 yards and scored the Rams’ only touchdown of the game.
Jalen Ramsey Sums Up Rams Loss In 5 Words
Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey had a brutally honest admission for the media following the team's rough outing against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday night. "We got our ass beat," Ramsey said. Ramsey really struggled against the Bills in the team's season opener. According to Next Gen Stats, he...
thecomeback.com
Patriots bring back 3-time Super Bowl-winner
The New England Patriots are bringing a familiar face back into the fold, signing offensive tackle Marcus Cannon to their practice squad, per ESPN’s Field Yates. Cannon is no stranger to the Patriots. They drafted him out of Texas Christian in 2011 in the fifth round of the NFL draft. He would go on to spend the next nine seasons playing for the team, starting in 69 games during that time and helping them win three Super Bowls (XLIX, LI, LIII). He was also named Second-team All-Pro in 2016.
Rams Running Back Could Be Sidelined Up To 6 Weeks After Ankle Injury
Not only were the Los Angeles Rams handed a 21-point loss on Thursday night, one of their top rookies went down with an injury. Rams running back Kyren Williams left the first quarter of last night's game with an ankle injury. According to ESPN's Field Yates, the diagnosis for Williams is a high-ankle sprain.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Popculture
Protesters at Bills-Rams Season Opener Interrupt Game With Pink Smoke Bombs
One of the most interesting things happened during the NFL season opener between the Buffalo Bills and the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday night. In the fourth quarter of the game, a pair of protesters went on the field with pink smoke bombs. NFL fans watching the game on television just saw one smoke bomb, but the fans inside SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles the two protesters run away until they were taken down by security, according to Yahoo Sports.
AthlonSports.com
Chris Simms Reveals His Official NFL Playoff Predictions, Super Bowl Picks
The 2022-23 NFL season officially kicks off this evening when the Los Angeles Rams host the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium. With hours to go until game-time, NFL analyst Chris Simms has revealed his official NFL Playoff predictions and his Super Bowl picks. Simms has the Eagles, 49ers, Buccaneers, Packers,...
Trae Young Helps Kick Off Atlanta Falcons Season
Hawks point guard Trae Young was honored before the Atlanta Falcons first game of the season against the New Orleans Saints.
NFL Odds: Ravens vs. Jets prediction, odds and pick – 9/11/2022
The Baltimore Ravens will travel to take on the New York Jets in the opening game of their respective seasons on Sunday afternoon. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Ravens-Jets prediction and pick, laid out below. Baltimore suffered an 8-9 season in 2021, missing the […] The post NFL Odds: Ravens vs. Jets prediction, odds and pick – 9/11/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bears Flagged, Taken Out of Field Goal Range for Illegal Use of Towel
This is not how Chicago wanted to start the season.
Bears penalized for using towel on soggy field before FG try
CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bears were hung out to dry by their own towel during their season opener against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. Trenton Gill was whistled for unsportsmanlike conduct after the rookie holder used a towel to dry off a small area of the field ahead of a potential field goal try late in the second quarter. The 15-yard penalty moved Chicago out of Cairo Santos’ range, leading to Gill’s punt.
Comments / 3