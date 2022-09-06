ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Giant slides at Erie's Frontier Park reopen; city says safety test showed no problems

By Ed Palattella, Erie Times-News
Erie Times News
Erie Times News
 4 days ago

The sliding is no longer stalled at Erie's Frontier Park.

After temporarily closing the park's three giant slides on Aug. 19 due to safety concerns, the city reopened the slides on Wednesday.

The city inspected the slides, built into a hillside on the northern edge of the park near West Sixth Street, and "the report came back indicating that the slides are installed correctly and safely," City Solicitor Ed Betza said on Tuesday. "No suggested revisions."

Betza told the Erie Times-News of the decision following a meeting with Mayor Joe Schember on Tuesday.

As the Erie Times-News first reported, the Schember administration closed the 40-foot slides on Aug. 19 after the city received three notices from parties indicating they were considering suing the city because of injuries suffered on the slides. Betza said at least one person claimed to have suffered a back injury on the slides and another person claimed a tailbone injury.

The city closed the slides to conduct the safety study.

The city's insurance carrier, Travelers Insurance, recommended the temporary closing of the slides and oversaw the inspection, according to the city.

Temporary closing: City of Erie shuts down Frontier Park slides citing safety, possible lawsuits

The slides opened to the public in October 2021 after more than four years of planning, construction and safety checks, including city-run inspections. The nonprofit Lake Erie Arboretum at Frontier Park raised the $450,000 to design and build the slides, but the city, as owner of Frontier Park, assumed ownership of the slides and exercised its authority to close them. L.E.A.F. manages the 33-acre Frontier Park for the city.

The executive director of L.E.A.F., Vern Peterson, could not be immediately reached for comment on Tuesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bEZdl_0hkQbHI800

City of Erie will still monitor the slides

The attraction is called The Griff, after its primary benefactor, Erie businessman Rick Griffith, a L.E.A.F. board member.

Griffith came up with the idea for the project after seeing similar big slides throughout the United States, including in New York City. Griffith donated $125,000, plus the construction stones, for the project. Grants and private donations rounded out the funding.

New attraction: Slip sliding away: new slides open in Erie's Frontier Park

The slides are recommended for riders older than 5. L.E.A.F. advises that children should be accompanied by an older person when they ride.

On Tuesday, Betza said the city wants to be sure no one gets hurt on the slides and that the city is not liable for any injuries. He said the city must balance those concerns with a desire "to have recreational opportunities for residents and visitors."

The city will continue to monitor the slides, but, "for now, we believe they are safe, and we will continue to provide that recreational opportunity," Betza said.

Big slide in Detroit also hits snags

Erie is not alone in experiencing some bumps with giant slides.

On Aug. 26, park officials in Detroit reopened a giant slide in Belle Isle Park after closing it for a week. The slide was newly waxed when it originally reopened, sending riders into the air. A video of the airborne riders went viral on social media.

Workers at the state park scrubbed the surface of the slide and sprayed water on it to slow the riders, who use burlap sacks for that slide.

The slide in Detroit was temporarily closed on Aug. 19 — the same day as the slide shutdown at Frontier Park.

Bumpy reopening in Detroit: Belle Isle slide reopening halted after children are sent airborne, prompting concerns

Opened once more: Detroit giant slide on Belle Isle reopens to brave and curious; 'It hurt'

Sliding into fame: Belle Isle Giant Slide's wild rides featured on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live,' in new song

Contact Ed Palattella at epalattella@timesnews.com . Follow him on Twitter @ETNpalattella .

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Giant slides at Erie's Frontier Park reopen; city says safety test showed no problems

Comments / 5

FJB SAVE OUR COUNTRY
4d ago

No problems but people will vet hurt and will sue, and guess what. The insurance will pay. They claim it's cheaper to pay than go to court

Reply(2)
2
