weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Lake Mead National Recreation Area by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-07 20:04:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-08 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Lake Mead National Recreation Area FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Arizona, southeast California and southern Nevada, including the following areas, in northwest Arizona, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Lake Mead National Recreation Area and Northwest Deserts. In southeast California, Cadiz Basin, Eastern Mojave Desert, Morongo Basin, San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River Valley and Western Mojave Desert. In southern Nevada, Lake Mead National Recreation Area and Southern Clark County. * WHEN...From Friday afternoon through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Red Flag Warning issued for East Washington Central Cascades by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-09 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-10 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: East Washington Central Cascades .Continued very dry conditions and breezy winds will occur through Friday...and for parts of the Cascades, through Saturday as well. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON FRIDAY TO 11 PM PDT SATURDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE EAST CENTRAL WASHINGTON CASCADES The National Weather Service in Spokane has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from noon Friday to 11 PM PDT Saturday. * Affected Area: Higher elevations of Fire Weather Zone 696 East Washington Central Cascades. * Winds: East 10 to 18 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. * Relative Humidities: 20 to 28 percent Friday. 17 to 25 percent Saturday. * Impacts: Gusty winds along with very dry humidity could cause current fires to spread. * Additional Information: The east winds will be strongest across elevations of 3000 feet or higher.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Central Marion, Eastern Alachua, Eastern Marion by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-10 04:33:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-10 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Central Marion; Eastern Alachua; Eastern Marion; Western Alachua; Western Marion Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southern Alachua and Marion Counties through 245 PM EDT At 207 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Rainbow Lakes Estates to near Wildwood. Movement was north at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and minor flooding due to heavy rainfall. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor flooding due to heavy rainfall is possible. Locations impacted include Ocala, Rainbow Lakes Estates, Fort McCoy, Salt Springs, Citra, Lynne, Archer, Sparr, Moss Bluff and Lake Weir. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
weather.gov
Red Flag Warning issued for Clearwater, Nezperce National Forest by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-07 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-07 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Clearwater, Nezperce National Forest; Palouse, Nezperce Reservation, Hells Canyon Region RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM PDT WEDNESDAY The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * Affected area: Fire Zone 102 (Palouse/Hells Canyon). Fire Zone 103 (Clearwater/Nez Perce). * Impacts: The combination of gusty winds and low humidity will result in critical fire weather conditions Wednesday afternoon and evening. In addition, there is a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening hours. * Winds: Southwest to west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. * Minimum humidities: 15 to 20 percent.
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Bay by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-11 09:48:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-12 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Bay FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of Panhandle Florida, including the following county, Bay. * WHEN...Until 245 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Numerous roads remain closed due to flooding. Expect many areas of slow moving or standing water. It will take several hours for all the water from these storms to work through local drainage systems in urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1154 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Up to 4 inches of rain have fallen in the last 4 Hours. Additional significant rainfall is not expected over the next few hours. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Panama City, Lynn Haven, Panama City Beach, Callaway, Springfield, Hiland Park, Tyndall Air Force Base, Parker, Cedar Grove, Dirego Park, Millville, Bay Harbor, Brannonville, College Station, Beacon Beach, Magnolia Beach, St Andrews State Park, Bayou George, Biltmore Beach and Gulf Lagoon Beach. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Bighorn Mountains Southeast, Bighorn Mountains West by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-09 13:50:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-09 23:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bighorn Mountains Southeast; Bighorn Mountains West Periods of snow in the Bighorn Mountains through Tonight This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service Office in Riverton. * WHAT...Periods of snow with accumulations above 8500 feet. Snowfall today and tonight is expected to range between 1 and 3 inches between 8500 and 9500 feet. Snow totals above 9500 feet are expected to range between 3 and 6 inches. Isolated higher amounts are possible above 10500 feet. * WHERE...Bighorn Mountains, around and north of Powder River Pass. * WHEN...Now through tonight. * IMPACTS...Mountain passes above 9000 feet could be slick tonight. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Hunters and people recreating in the Bighorn Mountains should expect snow, wet and cold conditions.
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-10 20:03:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-10 22:15:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued and ensure that you have multiple ways to receive warnings. Target Area: Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave; Lake Mead National Recreation Area; Northwest Deserts .Flow around Post-Tropical Cyclone Kay will push deep moisture into southeast California today, fueling thunderstorms with heavy rain. FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by multiple rounds of excessive rainfall. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Arizona, southeast California and southern Nevada, including the following areas, in northwest Arizona, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Lake Mead National Recreation Area and Northwest Deserts. In southeast California, Cadiz Basin, Eastern Mojave Desert, Morongo Basin, San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River Valley and Western Mojave Desert. In southern Nevada, Lake Mead National Recreation Area and Southern Clark County. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff from multiple rounds of moderate to heavy rainfall may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood. http://www.weather.gov/vegas.
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Los Angeles, Ventura by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-10 07:43:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-10 10:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Move away from recently burned areas. The rain will likely trigger shallow mud and debris flows, minor rock falls, and flooding capable of localized damage, especially in steep terrain in and near burn scars. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Los Angeles; Ventura FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 AM PDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southwest California, including the following counties, Los Angeles and Ventura. * WHEN...Until 1045 AM PDT. * IMPACTS...Heavy rainfall could trigger shallow debris flows in and near recent wildfire burn scars. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 737 AM PDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain with around 0.30 inches falling in the last 30 minutes. Additional moderate to heavy rainfall is expected during at least the next 30 minutes. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly, especially in or near the Tumbleweed and Hungry burn scars. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Interstate 5 over the Grapevine, Gorman and Highway 138 between Quail Lake and Lancaster. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Maricopa, Pinal by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-10 02:52:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-10 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Maricopa; Pinal FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 3 AM MST EARLY THIS MORNING The Flood Advisory will expire at 3 AM MST early this morning for portions of south central Arizona and southeast Arizona, including the following counties, in south central Arizona, Maricopa. In southeast Arizona, Pinal. Flood waters have receded. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
weather.gov
Air Quality Alert issued for Jefferson, Mason, Thurston by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-10 17:06:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-11 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Jefferson; Mason; Thurston AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT THIS EVENING An Air Quality Alert for Smoke has been issued by the following agencies: Olympic Region Clean Air Agency until 6 PM PDT this evening. The air quality is expected to remain unhealthy before improving tonight. Everyone should stay indoors. Avoid all strenuous activity. Close windows and doors if it`s not too hot, set your AC to recirculate, and use HEPA air filter if possible. For current current air quality conditions, health precautions, and additional information on wildland fire smoke, visit www.orcaa.org. Wildfire smoke can cause burning eyes, sore throat, headache, coughing, wheezing, shortness of breath, and worsening of heart and lung conditions.
weather.gov
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Central Cook, Northern Cook by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-11 11:18:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-11 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid dangerous swimming conditions and do not venture out onto piers, jetties, breakwalls, or other shoreline structures. Target Area: Central Cook; Northern Cook BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...High waves to 5 feet and dangerous currents expected at Lake Michigan beaches. * WHERE...Northern Cook and Central Cook Counties. * WHEN...Until 4 PM CDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Swimming conditions will be life threatening, especially for inexperienced swimmers.
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Death Valley National Park by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-10 02:26:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-11 02:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued and ensure that you have multiple ways to receive warnings. Target Area: Death Valley National Park; Eastern Sierra Slopes of Inyo County; Owens Valley; White Mountains of Inyo County FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by multiple rounds of excessive rainfall. * WHERE...A portion of southeast California, including the following areas, Death Valley National Park, Eastern Sierra Slopes, Owens Valley and White Mountains of Inyo County. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Multiple rounds of thunderstorms are possible through tonight which will be capable of moderate to heavy rainfall. Rainfall totals of up to 1 inch will be possible with some locally higher amounts possible. Many areas across Death Valley National Park have been heavily inundated with rainfall this summer which will mean many washes will be primed for rapid runoff. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood. http://www.weather.gov/vegas.
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Grady by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-11 13:33:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-11 14:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Grady The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Wakulla County in Big Bend of Florida Eastern Gadsden County in Big Bend of Florida Northwestern Jefferson County in Big Bend of Florida Leon County in Big Bend of Florida Southwestern Grady County in southwestern Georgia * Until 215 PM EDT. * At 132 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Midway to Doak Campbell Stadium to near Woodville, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Monticello, Midway, Woodville, Tallahassee, Havana, Quincy, Florida State University, Florida A And M, Tallahassee Comm College, Doak Campbell Stadium, Wakulla, Lake Bradford, Cody, Leon Sinks, Gaither Community Center, Wakulla Springs, Tallahassee Memorial Hosp, Florence, Rocky Hill and Miccosukee. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Central Cook, Northern Cook, Northern Will, Southern Cook by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-11 11:18:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-11 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flood Watch means flooding is possible, but not yet certain, based upon the latest forecasts. Persons with interests along area rivers, creeks, and other waterways should monitor the latest forecasts and be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Central Cook; Northern Cook; Northern Will; Southern Cook FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...A portion of northeast Illinois, including the following areas, Central Cook, DuPage, Kane, Kendall, Lake IL, Northern Cook, Northern Will and Southern Cook. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - 2 to 4 inches of rain have fallen over portions of the Chicago metro. Additional rainfall amounts upwards of 1 inch is expected across portions of the watch area. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Yellowstone National Park by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-08 15:05:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-08 15:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Yellowstone National Park A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Teton County through 345 PM MDT At 304 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Mystic Falls, or near Old Faithful, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Old Faithful around 310 PM MDT. Kepler Cascades and Scaup Lake around 315 PM MDT. Craig Pass and Shoshone Lake around 320 PM MDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Grant Village and Lake. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
weather.gov
Air Quality Alert issued for Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida, Power by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-10 16:02:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-12 10:00:00 MDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Bannock; Bear Lake; Bingham; Caribou; Franklin; Oneida; Power AIR QUALITY ADVISORY FROM THE IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL QUALITY FOR BANNOCK, BEAR LAKE, BINGHAM, CARIBOU, FRANKLIN, POWER, AND ONEIDA COUNTIES THROUGH 10 AM MONDAY * WHAT...Air Quality Advisory because of degraded air quality due to wildfire smoke. Air Quality Index is forecast to be Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups. * WHERE...Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Caribou, Franklin, Power, and Oneida Counties. * WHEN...Through 10 AM MDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Members of sensitive groups may experience health effects. The general public is less likely to be affected. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Air pollutants can cause breathing difficulties for children, the elderly, as well as persons with respiratory problems. Those individuals who are sensitive to increased particulate matter or smoke are encouraged to avoid prolonged or strenuous outdoor activity during this advisory. Open burning is prohibited by air quality rule. It is also recommended that all other individuals limit prolonged or strenuous activity outdoors. THIS STATEMENT IS ISSUED BY THE IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL QUALITY, AIR QUALITY GROUP. FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT DEQ`s Pocatello Regional Office at (208)236-6160.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal New Hanover, Coastal Pender, Inland Pender by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-11 10:39:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-11 14:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Coastal New Hanover; Coastal Pender; Inland Pender A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Pender County through 215 PM EDT At 108 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Topsail, or near Rich Inlet, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Surf City, Rich Inlet, Figure Eight Island, Hampstead, Topsail Beach, Topsail, Scotts Hill, Woodside and Edgecomb. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov
Air Quality Alert issued for Ravalli by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-11 11:13:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-12 08:00:00 MDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Ravalli The Montana Department of Environmental Quality has issued an air quality alert for Ravalli County in effect until 8AM MDT 9/12/2022 This alert will be updated again at 8AM MDT 9/12/2022. An Air Quality Alert means that particulates have been trending upwards and that an exceedence of the 24 hour National Ambient Air Quality Standard (NAAQS) has occurred or may occur in the near future. As of 1100 AM MDT, Particulate levels in Hamilton are Unhealthy As of 1100 AM MDT, Particulate levels in Seeley Lake, Flathead Valley, Billings - Lockwood, Cut Bank, Missoula, Butte, Dillon, Thompson Falls, Frenchtown, Sidney, Helena, Broadus are Moderate When air quality is Unhealthy... State and local health officials recommend that people with respiratory or heart disease, the elderly, and children should avoid prolonged exertion; everyone else should limit prolonged exertion. For more information visit the Montana Department of Environmental Quality at http://todaysair.mtdeq.us
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Bayamon, Toa Alta by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-10 16:06:00 Expires: 2022-09-10 18:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bayamon; Toa Alta FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 430 PM AST THIS AFTERNOON The Flood Advisory will expire at 430 PM AST this afternoon for a portion of Puerto Rico, including the following counties, Bayamon and Toa Alta. Flood waters have receded. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed to any remaining road closures and be alert to ponded water on roads and in poor drainage areas during the next hour or so.
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for De Kalb, Lee by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-13 11:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-16 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flood Watch means flooding is possible, but not yet certain, based upon the latest forecasts. Persons with interests along area rivers, creeks, and other waterways should monitor the latest forecasts and be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: De Kalb; Lee FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...A portion of north central Illinois, including the following counties, De Kalb and Lee. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Periods of moderate to heavy rain are expected through tonight. Rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches are likely, with amounts in excess of 4 inches possible. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
