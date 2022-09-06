ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Little Rock, AR

Arkansas Symphony plans free concert in North Little Rock

By Alex Kienlen
FOX 16 News
FOX 16 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=395SaI_0hkQZYTd00

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Good news for fans of the arts in central Arkansas as a free symphony concert is announced for later this month.

The Arkansas Symphony Orchestra will present Winds at the Plaza as a free concert 7 p.m. Sept. 22 at Argenta Plaza in North Little Rock. Artistic director Geoffrey Robson will conduct the concert, which opens with Ancient Airs and Dances by Christopher Theofanidis, then continues with Mozart’s Divertimento in B-flat and Beethoven’s Octet in E-flat.

8-year-old Little Rock girl makes Broadway debut in ‘Music Man’

Attendees are invited to bring their own chairs, snacks and non-alcoholic beverages. Tickets are not required, but RSVPs are requested .

“Outdoor performances were very popular in 2020-21 so we wanted to continue these events and return to indoor performances,” Orchestra CEO Christina Littlejohn said. “A free concert for the community is our favorite way to start the season. Music sounds better when shared.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 16 News

What’s happening in central Arkansas this weekend?

LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Football season is in full swing, but for those who are looking for something to do this weekend in between kickoffs, central Arkansas is the place to be. On Friday, concert goes will be excited to hear the wait is over for the Blue Man Group at the Robinson Performance Hall in Little […]
LITTLE ROCK, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
North Little Rock, AR
Government
City
Little Rock, AR
Local
Arkansas Sports
Little Rock, AR
Government
Local
Arkansas Government
North Little Rock, AR
Sports
Little Rock, AR
Sports
Local
Arkansas Entertainment
North Little Rock, AR
Entertainment
Little Rock, AR
Entertainment
State
Arkansas State
City
North Little Rock, AR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Beethoven
purewow.com

18 Charming Small Towns in Arkansas That Should Be on Your Bucket List

PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. Arkansas is too often overlooked as a vacation destination, but before you book that tropical getaway, we suggest you take...
ARKANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Concert#Music Man#Alcoholic Beverages#Arkansas Symphony#Ancient Airs#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
FOX 16 News

Cockrill’s Country Critters set to re-open following fire

AUSTIN, Ark. – Cockrill’s Country Critters is set to re-open this weekend following a fire that killed more than 40 animals. The fire happened in February and since then owners, staff and volunteers have been working to rebuild. The community has come out to support the petting zoo, donating animals and money to help with […]
AUSTIN, AR
FOX 16 News

FOX 16 News

20K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX16.com is Little Rock's Breaking News Leader for digital story from across central Arkansas, the latest Arkansas Storm Team forecast and the best local sports coverage from the FOX 16 Sports team, along with Fearless Friday highlights.

 https://www.fox16.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy