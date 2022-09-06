Arkansas Symphony plans free concert in North Little Rock

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Good news for fans of the arts in central Arkansas as a free symphony concert is announced for later this month.

The Arkansas Symphony Orchestra will present Winds at the Plaza as a free concert 7 p.m. Sept. 22 at Argenta Plaza in North Little Rock. Artistic director Geoffrey Robson will conduct the concert, which opens with Ancient Airs and Dances by Christopher Theofanidis, then continues with Mozart’s Divertimento in B-flat and Beethoven’s Octet in E-flat.

Attendees are invited to bring their own chairs, snacks and non-alcoholic beverages. Tickets are not required, but RSVPs are requested .

“Outdoor performances were very popular in 2020-21 so we wanted to continue these events and return to indoor performances,” Orchestra CEO Christina Littlejohn said. “A free concert for the community is our favorite way to start the season. Music sounds better when shared.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.