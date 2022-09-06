Read full article on original website
WYTV.com
Suspect arrested, charged in aggravated arson case
CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman was arrested Monday evening as a suspect in an arson case. Jazmyne McDowell, 26, is in the Mahoning County Jail suspected of setting a fire on a front porch on the 100 block of Gordon Avenue. According to a police report, the homeowner...
cleveland19.com
Summit County woman facing charges after throwing dead raccoon at abortion clinic
CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WOIO) - A Summit County woman was caught on camera throwing a dead animal at an abortion clinic. She is now facing felony charges for attacking the responding police officers. An employee at the Northeast Ohio Women’s Center in Cuyahoga Falls told 19 News it is one...
WYTV.com
Charges upgraded against teens involved in fair fights
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Charges have been upgraded against seven juveniles who were charged with a series of fights Saturday at the Canfield Fair. A 14-year-old Youngstown teen who was arrested at the fair and arraigned this week on charges of criminal trespass and disorderly conduct is now facing additional charges of aggravated riot with a firearm specification and tampering with evidence.
Man gets out of jail, immediately arrested again: I-Team
Video released to the FOX 8 I-Team shows how a local man got arrested twice in one day.
Woman sentenced for hammer attack on South Side
Jamela Chatman, 28, of Youngstown, received the sentence from Judge Maureen Sweeney in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court on a charge of felonious assault.
Officers sold fake police reports for cash: Prosecutor
They are among four officers and the police chief in East Cleveland who have been recently indicted.
WYTV.com
Woman facing charges for crash into Canfield pond
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A 75-year-old Canfield woman is facing drunk-driving charges after crews rescued her from a car that was sinking in a pond last week. Linda Guterba is charged with OVI and failure to control. Officers were called to the 800 block of Blueberry Hill on Friday...
WFMJ.com
Newton Falls man sent to prison for shooting death of Warren woman
An 82-year-old Newton Falls man has been sentenced to 8-to-12 years in prison for the shooting death of a Warren woman. Trumbull County Common Pleas Court Judge Ronald Rice handed the sentence down on Thursday to Richard Stevenson. Stevenson, who was first charged with murdering Salena Jones, pleaded guilty to...
WYTV.com
Discovery of missing girl in Youngstown leads to arrest of 46-year-old man
CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – The U.S. Marshals Service say a 46-year-old man has been arrested after investigators found a missing 12-year-old girl. They found the girl in the 700 block of Park Ave. She had been reported missing from Campbell. The USMS Missing Child Unit has been investigating since...
cleveland19.com
Suspect charged in deadly crash after surrendering to Akron police
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police said officers took a 22-year-old man into custody Thursday in connection to a deadly crash. According to police, Gregory Drexler is facing several charges linked to the crash on July 15 at Massillon and East Waterloo roads:. Aggravated vehicular homicide. Vehicular manslaughter. OVI. OVI-BAC...
WYTV.com
Agents search Newton Falls business; 4 facing charges
NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio Investigative Unit confirms a search warrant was executed at Faces Lounge in Newton Falls Thursday night. The investigation centered on alleged illegal gambling activities. A spokesperson said the liquor permit was cited administratively, and violation notices will get turned over to the...
Struthers police take man into custody on gun, felonious assault charges
A Youngstown man was taken into custody Wednesday on warrants related to a July 24 incident at a Perry Street home.
Mahoning County official cited for OVI
A Mahoning County official is facing a charge of OVI following a traffic stop in Struthers Thursday night.
cleveland19.com
2nd man convicted of double homicide inside My Friends Restaurant in Cleveland
CLEVELAND (WOIO) - A second man has now been convicted in connection with the fatal shooting of a Cleveland man and a Euclid woman inside My Friends Restaurant on W. 117th Street on March 22, 2021. The jury trial for Antonio Ortiz was scheduled to begin Thursday in Cuyahoga County...
WYTV.com
Police departments issue warning due to car thefts
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Local police are running into issues with vehicles being stolen lately, and they say a lot of the crimes are crimes of opportunity. Police said the people stealing these cars don’t even break windows; they just go door to door to see which cars are unlocked.
Youngstown man sentenced in human trafficking case
A man who was caught up in a state-wide human trafficking investigation was sentenced Tuesday.
Man sentenced to prison for raping, impregnating young girls in Cleveland
A man was sentenced to life in prison Tuesday for raping three young girls in Cleveland.
Protestors react after no charges for Canton police officer
A Stark County grand jury declined to indict the Canton Police Officer in the shooting death of a Canton resident on New Year's Day
cleveland19.com
No arrests in deadly shooting of Euclid man, Cleveland police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police launched a homicide investigation Thursday after a 31-year-old Euclid man was found shot inside a vehicle. According to police, officers were called out around 5:45 a.m. to the area of West 41st Street and Clark Avenue for a crash. Cleveland police said EMS crews...
Local police investigate possible child abduction
The Perry Township Police Department says it is investigating a possible child abduction.
