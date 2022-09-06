ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren, OH

WYTV.com

Suspect arrested, charged in aggravated arson case

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman was arrested Monday evening as a suspect in an arson case. Jazmyne McDowell, 26, is in the Mahoning County Jail suspected of setting a fire on a front porch on the 100 block of Gordon Avenue. According to a police report, the homeowner...
CAMPBELL, OH
WYTV.com

Charges upgraded against teens involved in fair fights

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Charges have been upgraded against seven juveniles who were charged with a series of fights Saturday at the Canfield Fair. A 14-year-old Youngstown teen who was arrested at the fair and arraigned this week on charges of criminal trespass and disorderly conduct is now facing additional charges of aggravated riot with a firearm specification and tampering with evidence.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Woman facing charges for crash into Canfield pond

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A 75-year-old Canfield woman is facing drunk-driving charges after crews rescued her from a car that was sinking in a pond last week. Linda Guterba is charged with OVI and failure to control. Officers were called to the 800 block of Blueberry Hill on Friday...
CANFIELD, OH
WFMJ.com

Newton Falls man sent to prison for shooting death of Warren woman

An 82-year-old Newton Falls man has been sentenced to 8-to-12 years in prison for the shooting death of a Warren woman. Trumbull County Common Pleas Court Judge Ronald Rice handed the sentence down on Thursday to Richard Stevenson. Stevenson, who was first charged with murdering Salena Jones, pleaded guilty to...
NEWTON FALLS, OH
Ronald Rice
cleveland19.com

Suspect charged in deadly crash after surrendering to Akron police

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police said officers took a 22-year-old man into custody Thursday in connection to a deadly crash. According to police, Gregory Drexler is facing several charges linked to the crash on July 15 at Massillon and East Waterloo roads:. Aggravated vehicular homicide. Vehicular manslaughter. OVI. OVI-BAC...
AKRON, OH
WYTV.com

Agents search Newton Falls business; 4 facing charges

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio Investigative Unit confirms a search warrant was executed at Faces Lounge in Newton Falls Thursday night. The investigation centered on alleged illegal gambling activities. A spokesperson said the liquor permit was cited administratively, and violation notices will get turned over to the...
NEWTON FALLS, OH
WYTV.com

Police departments issue warning due to car thefts

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Local police are running into issues with vehicles being stolen lately, and they say a lot of the crimes are crimes of opportunity. Police said the people stealing these cars don’t even break windows; they just go door to door to see which cars are unlocked.
AUSTINTOWN, OH
cleveland19.com

No arrests in deadly shooting of Euclid man, Cleveland police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police launched a homicide investigation Thursday after a 31-year-old Euclid man was found shot inside a vehicle. According to police, officers were called out around 5:45 a.m. to the area of West 41st Street and Clark Avenue for a crash. Cleveland police said EMS crews...
CLEVELAND, OH

