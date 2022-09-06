YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Charges have been upgraded against seven juveniles who were charged with a series of fights Saturday at the Canfield Fair. A 14-year-old Youngstown teen who was arrested at the fair and arraigned this week on charges of criminal trespass and disorderly conduct is now facing additional charges of aggravated riot with a firearm specification and tampering with evidence.

