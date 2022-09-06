Read full article on original website
Related
ktxs.com
Group of six arrested in Abilene after police recover $24,000 worth of jewelry
ABILENE, Texas — Six people were arrested yesterday following a robbery at the Abilene Mall. According to a press release, a group of people performed a "Grab and GO" style robbery at the Mall of Abilene after they were observed casing at least five jewelry stores in the area. Two vehicles were detained and six people were arrested following a foot pursuit.
ktxs.com
Abilene Fire Department asking residents to be mindful of bees in the area
ABILENE, Texas — The Abilene Fire Department is asking residents to be mindful of bees in certain parts of the city. According to a press release, crews responded to a call for a bee sting, but upon arrival found an individual who had been stung multiple times. Another individual who had attempted to help the person out was also stung.
ktxs.com
Sweetwater man arrested, accused of talking to 12-year-old online, facing multiple charges
SWEETWATER, Texas — A Sweetwater man has been arrested and is now facing charges related to internet crimes against children. According to a press release, the Lee County, Georgia Sheriff’s Office Special Victim’s Office initiated an investigation in July after the parents of a 12-year-old reported that their child had been communicating with an unknown predator through social media on a cell phone. Authorities notified Sweetwater police that the suspect resided in the area.
ktxs.com
Eastland County sheriff's deputy receives 2022 Star Of Texas Award during ceremony
EASTLAND, Texas — Governor Greg Abbott presented the 2022 Star Of Texas Awards today to "peace officers, fire fighters, and first responders who demonstrated heroism and sacrifice in service to their communities and to the Lone Star State." Governor Abbott was joined by First Lady Cecilia in Austin, Texas...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ktxs.com
West Texas Fair and Rodeo comes to town and brings great food with it
ABILENE, Texas — There’s lots to do at West Texas Fair and Rodeo but one of the most popular attractions that is going on is the great food. We spoke with the owner of one of the many food stands at the fair about what makes this event so special for everyone who attends, “(There are) Lots of food choices, which is a great thing. And there’s a lot of unique food choices,” Sharleene Jacques told us.
ktxs.com
Abilene Zoo taking name suggestions for new baby giraffe
ABILENE, Texas — The Abilene Zoo asking asking for name suggestions for their new male baby giraffe. The little calf was born this past August 13th. The zoo says he has met the whole herd and enjoys taking naps in the grass. You can share your name idea by...
ktxs.com
Abilene Christian University receives $300,000 grant for lab research
ABILENE, Texas — For the second year in a row, Abilene Christian University is receiving an infrastructure grant from the Department of Energy. The $300,000 grant helps fund their advanced research center. Nuclear Energy Experimental Testing Lab Manager Rusty Towell says much of their research goes into finding cleaner...
ktxs.com
Great Lakes Cheese hosts job fair
ABILENE, Texas — On Thursday, several people showed up at Rose Park for an open interview with Great Lakes Cheese. Great Lakes Cheese Co. is set to open its east Abilene facility in November. The company is hiring 210 people for the first phase, with training to begin in...
Comments / 0