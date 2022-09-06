ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cardinals magic number, explained: St. Louis closes in on playoffs (UPDATED)

The St. Louis Cardinals are closing in on a playoff spot, as the Milwaukee Brewers fade in the NL Wild Card chase. But just when should we expect the Cards to clinch?. A magical Cardinals season is expected to end in the postseason appearance — and hopefully in World Series glory if baseball fans in St. Louis have their way. Trade deadline acquisitions Jordan Montgomery and Jose Quintana have improved what looked to be a major weakness in the rotation, and Jack Flaherty just returned from injury.
St. Louis Cardinals: Why Albert Pujols doesn’t need 700 home runs

A St. Louis Cardinals legend is retiring at the end of the 2022 season. How he finishes his career is less important than the overall career he’s had. Do you remember where you were on April 5, 2010? Probably not, but long-time Cardinals fans may recall that was Opening Day that season, a road game in Cincinnati. To celebrate the new season, Albert Pujols went 4-for-5 with two home runs, three RBI, and four runs scored, and excellent way to start the campaign.
Cardinals Rumors: Tigers interested in poaching top St. Louis executive

The Detroit Tigers are interested in poaching top St. Louis Cardinals executive Matt Slater in what would be a huge loss for the front office. Not only do the St. Louis Cardinals have one of the best rosters in baseball, but they also have one of the best front offices in baseball. The jobs that president of baseball operations John Mozeliak and general manager Michael Girsch have done in turning the franchise into an annual postseason contender is impressive.
Soldier Field is an absolute disaster today for Bears-49ers

Week 1 of the NFL season is finally here, and field conditions are less than favorable for the Chicago Bears and the San Francisco 49ers entering the first day. The long-awaited Week 1 of the NFL season is finally here, but conditions are less than favorable for the Chicago Bears and the San Francisco 49ers on opening day.
