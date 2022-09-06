Read full article on original website
KOCO
Two members of Oklahoma family found dead at their home
OKLAHOMA CITY — Two members of an Oklahoma family were found dead at their home. Oklahoma City police gave KOCO 5 new information after the victims were found on Thursday. The situation was later called an apparent murder-suicide. Investigators were there for several hours. They found a mother and...
OCPD: 1 Injured Following Drive-By Shooting In SW OKC
One person was injured in a drive-by shooting early Saturday morning in southwest Oklahoma City, according to Oklahoma City police. The incident happened at a home near Southwest 25th Street and South Western Avenue. One person was shot, and officers believed the victim had non-life threatening injuries, according to police.
News On 6
Oklahoma City Police Search For Car Burglary Suspects
Oklahoma City Police are looking for a couple of serial car burglary suspects. Investigators have been tracking these two in the video for a few months now. The video is from the area of Southwest 29th and Sara Road. If you recognize them, contact Crime Stoppers.
“It was strange”: Oklahoma County Bomb squad investigating suspicious boxes in Bethany
Early Friday morning, the Oklahoma County Bomb Squad was called to a 7-Eleven gas station at 7959 NW 23rd in Bethany to investigate after four boxes that were found taped together with wires showing.
Shooting Victim Recalls Scary Moments In SE Oklahoma City
A family in Southeast OKC is shaken up after a man on a bicycle approached them with a gun shooting at them. Police said that man is behind bars. The Brown family said what happened Tuesday morning was traumatic. As the Brown family left their house for the day, they...
News On 6
Neighbors Shocked After Murder-Suicide In NW OKC
Neighbors in a northwest Oklahoma City neighborhood are in shock after an apparent murder-suicide. Oklahoma City police said 30-year-old Noel Shaffer shot and killed his 69-year-old mother before turning the gun on himself. Constance Shaffer-Duey's husband was the one who found the gruesome scene near Graham Ave. And Northwest 23rd...
Suspect, Victim Identified Following Homicide In NW OKC
The suspect and victim have been identified following a homicide that happened Thursday morning in northwest Oklahoma City, according to Oklahoma City police. Officers said they were called to do a welfare check at a home at around 8:30 a.m. near Northwest 37th Street and North Council Road. Two people...
News On 6
25-Year-Old Man Taken To Hospital After SW Oklahoma City Apartment Fire
An apartment fire in SW Oklahoma City Saturday afternoon sent a 25-year-old man to the hospital, authorities say. The Drexel Flats apartments at SW 89th St. and Drexel Ave. caught fire and hospitalized a man who inhaled smoke, according to the Oklahoma City Fire Department. Authorities say the fire is...
Elk City police officer shoots, kills allegedly armed suspect, OSBI investigating
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting after an Elk City Police Department officer shot and killed an allegedly armed suspect.
Police discover two dead in apparent murder-suicide on west side
Two died Thursday in a home near Lake Overholser on Oklahoma City's west side from what police believe was a murder-suicide. The post Police discover two dead in apparent murder-suicide on west side appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
News On 6
Short Chase With OCSO Deputies Ends At Casino’s Front Door
A short chase ended Thursday with half of a pickup truck inside an Oklahoma City casino. The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office said the driver topped speeds over 100 miles per hour before he crashed into Remington Park. Deputies found its driver, Pete Puckett from Texas, not in the crash debris...
KOCO
Two in custody after shots fired during reported drive-by in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police took two people in custody after shots were reportedly fired during a drive-by Friday morning in southwest Oklahoma City. The incident happened shortly after 1:30 a.m. near Southwest 44th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue. Police are still working to determine how the incident started. Authorities have...
News On 6
First Responders Climb 110 Stories For Authorities Killed On September 11th, 2001
First responders across Oklahoma held stair climbs in honor of those who rushed to help in the September 11th attacks. One event in the metro raised money for families of hospitalized Oklahomans. After more than 20 years, emotions still run high when September 11th rolls around. “Our great nation lost...
OCPD: 1 Shot In Leg, Victim's Condition Not Yet Known
Oklahoma City police responded to a shooting on the city's northeast side. Authorities said one person was shot in the leg at a home Thursday afternoon near Northeast 23rd Street and North Kelley Avenue. The home is located just east of the State Capitol. The extent of the victim's injuries...
News On 6
Inmate Found Dead In Cell At Oklahoma County Jail, Authorities Investigating
The Oklahoma County Detention Center (OCDC) has reported that an inmate was found dead in his cell early Sunday morning. At around 3:52 a.m., a detention officer that was performing site checks discovered John Basco, 48, unresponsive in his cell, according to OCDC. The detention officer called for medical and...
KOCO
Trooper retiring from OHP leaves behind history that will live forever
OKLAHOMA CITY — A trooper retiring from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol is saying goodbye, but the history she leaves behind will live forever. Lateka Alexander was the first and remained the only Black woman on the force. She is working to grow that legacy through recruiting. "It’s still a...
Woman shot in NE Oklahoma City, suspect loose
A woman was rushed from an Oklahoma City residence to a hospital after she was shot Tuesday afternoon.
okcfox.com
Police: Three suspects steal cash from two Walmart registers in South OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are looking to identify three individuals who allegedly stole from cash registers at two different Walmart stores in South OKC. Police say these three people pictured above stole cash from registers at Walmart on two different occasions at two different stores. If...
Oklahoma City Police Investigating Shooting In NW OKC
Oklahoma City police are investigating after a person was shot in the leg Wednesday evening. The shooting happened in the 7300 block of Lyrewood Lane just before 6:30 p.m. EMSA and firefighters were treating the victim at the scene. Police say the suspects fled in a white car. Police believe...
Intruder Shot In Face While Climbing Through Woman’s SE OKC Bedroom Window
Two scenes, which are four miles apart, are involving two Oklahoma City metro police departments. Oklahoma City police are investigating after a man was shot in the face Tuesday while climbing into a woman’s bedroom window. Police said the alleged intruder managed to drive himself to a friend’s home...
