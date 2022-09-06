ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Comments / 0

Related
KOCO

Two members of Oklahoma family found dead at their home

OKLAHOMA CITY — Two members of an Oklahoma family were found dead at their home. Oklahoma City police gave KOCO 5 new information after the victims were found on Thursday. The situation was later called an apparent murder-suicide. Investigators were there for several hours. They found a mother and...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Oklahoma City Police Search For Car Burglary Suspects

Oklahoma City Police are looking for a couple of serial car burglary suspects. Investigators have been tracking these two in the video for a few months now. The video is from the area of Southwest 29th and Sara Road. If you recognize them, contact Crime Stoppers.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Crime & Safety
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
State
Oklahoma State
News On 6

Neighbors Shocked After Murder-Suicide In NW OKC

Neighbors in a northwest Oklahoma City neighborhood are in shock after an apparent murder-suicide. Oklahoma City police said 30-year-old Noel Shaffer shot and killed his 69-year-old mother before turning the gun on himself. Constance Shaffer-Duey's husband was the one who found the gruesome scene near Graham Ave. And Northwest 23rd...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime
News On 6

Short Chase With OCSO Deputies Ends At Casino’s Front Door

A short chase ended Thursday with half of a pickup truck inside an Oklahoma City casino. The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office said the driver topped speeds over 100 miles per hour before he crashed into Remington Park. Deputies found its driver, Pete Puckett from Texas, not in the crash debris...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Community Policy