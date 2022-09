NEW YORK — (AP) — Payment processor Visa Inc. said late Saturday that it plans to start separately categorizing sales at gun shops. It’s a major win for gun control advocates who say it will help better track suspicious surges of gun sales that could be a prelude to a mass shooting. But gun rights advocates have argued that step would unfairly segregate legal gun sales when most sales do not lead to mass shootings.

