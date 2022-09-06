ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

foxbaltimore.com

Police-involved shooting in Baltimore County

BALTIMORE CO. ( WBFF) — Officers are on the scene of a police-involved shooting that happened at Hamilton Avenue and Maryland Route 7 in Rosedale, according to Baltimore County Police. Police have yet to confirm more information on the incident. Stay with FOX45 News for updates.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Officer shoots, injures person in Baltimore County Saturday

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County Police are investigating the course of events leading up to when an officer shot someone in Rosedale on Saturday night, according to authorities.The gunshot victim is expected to survive their injuries, police said.Investigators have shut down the area surrounding Hamilton Avenue and Philadelphia Road as they collect evidence of the shooting.WJZ will continue to update this developing story.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Nottingham MD

Police shoot suspect who assaulted officer in White Marsh, rammed vehicles in Rosedale

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Authorities have released additional information on Saturday night’s police-involved shooting in Rosedale. At just after 8:00 p.m. on September 10, a Baltimore County police officer was assaulted while working uniformed, secondary employment in the 8100-block of Honeygo Boulevard (21236). Officers later conducted a traffic stop on the...
ROSEDALE, MD
CBS Baltimore

New US citizen killed in 'random' shooting in NE Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A Nigerian immigrant who just became a United States citizen this summer was shot and killed Aug. 20 in Northeast Baltimore. City police are calling the Vincent Omalu's murder "random." A gray or silver Infiniti SUV fired a shot into Omalu's car just before midnight Aug. 20 on East Northern Parkway, just west of the intersection with Fairdel Avenue, his brother Linus told WJZ. "My brother is a very innocent guy. We go to work, come back. Stay with our family," Linus Omalu said. "I don't know the reason why he shot him. I just want to ask...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Attempted Killer Captured In Baltimore

An attempted killer was arrested in Baltimore after shooting a man last month, authorities say. Jordan Mosby, 28, was identified as the suspect in an attempted murder in the 3700 block of Gwynn Oak Avenue in the early morning hours of Tuesday, Aug. 30, according to Baltimore police. Police say...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man wounded in East Baltimore shooting, police say

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was shot Thursday in East Baltimore's Broadway East section, city police said. Around 6:45 p.m., officers were called to the 1800 block of North Chapel Street after a report of a shooting. There, officers found a 31-year-old man who had been shot in the...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Austin

Lawsuit alleges 9-year-old student assaulted by Baltimore teacher

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A lawsuit announced by attorney Stephen Thomas Jr. claims that a 9-year-old student with special needs was assaulted by a Baltimore City teacher in a school in 2019. The alleged incident was caught on surveillance video. "Words in and of themselves cannot describe what my client...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

BPD: 21-year-old injured in overnight shooting

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 21-year-old man walked into a hospital after being shot overnight. According to police, just after midnight Saturday, officers responded to an area hospital to investigate a walk-in shooting. At the hospital, officers discovered a 21-year-old man with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Central District Detectives are investigating...
BALTIMORE, MD
Black Enterprise

Baltimore Police Arrest Black Former Marine Who Disarmed Attacker During Bar Altercation

A former Marine was arrested by Baltimore Police Department officers after the veteran disarmed another man during an altercation at a bar. According to the Washington Times, 57-year-old Lloyd Muldrow was meeting friends at the Tequila Sunset bar on July 4 when a fight broke out between patrons Wesley Henderson and Marshall Cullens. Henderson reportedly became upset when an ex-girlfriend began dancing with Cullens.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Maryland Murder Suspect Apprehended For April Shooting Of DC Grandmother, Volunteer, Police Say

A Maryland man has become the latest suspect to be charged with murder months after a fatal midday shooting in DC, the Metropolitan Police Department announced. District Heights resident Norvin Dickerson, 41, was charged on Thursday, Sept. 8 with first-degree murder while armed for his role in the shooting of 38-year-old Tiffany Wiggins in April, authorities said.
DISTRICT HEIGHTS, MD
Nottingham MD

Baltimore gang member who brandished stolen firearm during robbery sentenced to over 15 years in prison

BALTIMORE, MD—Earlier this week, U.S. District Judge Catherine C. Blake sentenced Ridgley Shipley, a/k/a “Crazy”, 32, of Baltimore, to 184 months in federal prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release, for a racketeering conspiracy and for using, carrying, and brandishing a firearm during a robbery. Shipley was a member of the Eight Tray Gangster (“ETG”) Crips gang in Baltimore.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Student with loaded gun arrested at ConneXions Academy, authorities say

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A student with a loaded handgun was arrested Thursday outside ConneXions Academy in West Baltimore, the Baltimore City Public School system said. Sherry Christian, a spokeswoman for the school system, said the student was arrested without incident around 1 p.m. outside the school in the 2800 block of North Dukeland Street.
BALTIMORE, MD

