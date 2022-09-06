Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
helpmechas.com
Orlando Airport To The World Famous Resort Motorcoach Lowers Ticket Prices
This post contains affiliate links. Read the full disclosure here. Increasing the age limit for children to 12 years. The Sunshine Flyer has introduced new, lower ticket prices, and children up to the age of 12 are now eligible for the lower child price. More families can now enjoy Sunshine Flyer’s unique and cost-effective transportation experience from Orlando International Airport (MCO) to Walt Disney World® Resorts by extending the child age range by three years.
Frontier Investing In Game Changing Way To Load Planes
Frontier Airlines is out of the running for buying and merging with Spirit. So I guess they’re looking at other forms of growth and development. In just the past few weeks they’ve announced an expansion of service in cities such as:. Detroit (daily nonstop to Phoenix) Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky...
click orlando
Private jet crashes in marsh near Lake Tohopekaliga, sends 3 to hospital
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A private jet crashed in the area of Lake Tohopekaliga Friday afternoon, coming to rest in a marshy area behind a neighborhood, according to Osceola County Fire Rescue. The landing happened just around 3:15 p.m. north of Kissimmee Park Road on the eastern side of...
This Huge Flea Market in Florida is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the Webster Westside Flea Market website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for an amazing flea market to spend you day at in Florida, you've come to the right place.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
850wftl.com
Private plane carrying 2 adults, 1 minor crashes in Florida
(CENTRAL FLORIDA) — Two adults, and one minor survived after their plane crashed into a body of water in Central Floria after taking off from Opa-Locka on Friday afternoon, officials say. The Federal Aviation Administration said a Cirrus Vision SF50 — with a parachute on its back end —...
click orlando
I-RIDE trolley pass prices to double in October
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Pass prices for the I-RIDE Trolley are set to increase come October. The transportation system, known for getting tourists and residents alike around I-Drive, will see its unlimited ticket pass prices double on Oct. 1. [TRENDING: Last chance to win Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights...
wogx.com
'I was terrified!': Florida mom says stranger attacked her at Orlando park
An Orlando, Florida mother says she wanted to bring her young children to the park for the very first time together. Instead, she says she was attacked by a stranger in the parking lot.
click orlando
‘In their memory:’ Central Florida firefighters don gear, climb stairs in tribute to victims of 9/11 terror attacks
ORLANDO, Fla. – For the 10th year now, many Orlando firefighters on Sunday climbed 110 floors at the City National Bank of Florida building in downtown Orlando, representing the 110 floors of the Twin Towers. Orlando Fire Lt. Bassel Ibrahim organized the effort. “I never imagined it being this...
RELATED PEOPLE
Kissimmee Brick-and-Mortar Chicken Joint Expands to Food Truck in Orlando
The owners are set to open their food truck in mid-October.
click orlando
Tropics Watch: Breaking down the peak of hurricane season
ORLANDO, Fla. – Earl is now post-tropical in the North Atlantic. The rest of the Atlantic Basin remains quiet. The National Hurricane Center is only highlighting one wave near Africa for a low chance for development over the next five days. [TRENDING: Storms get started a little later in...
handluggageonly.co.uk
9 Very Best Day Trips From Orlando, Florida
Orlando needs a little introduction! With the most iconic theme parks in Florida, it’s one place that’s filled with thrills, spills and so much more. That being said, there are loads more to see in Florida that’s within easy reach from Orlando – especially when you consider the best day trips from Orlando that operate all year round.
click orlando
🥞Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Orlando, according to Tripadvisor
Brunch—the portmanteau combining the words “breakfast” and “lunch”—is the best of both worlds. An event as much as a meal, brunches are weekend affairs, where a large meal is served in the late morning and into the early afternoon, featuring not just coffee but drinks like bloody marys and mimosas alongside waffles, pancakes, french toast, and mounds of eggs, toast, and breakfast meats.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox35orlando.com
Nurse saves baby on Spirit flight to Orlando: 'Your heart falls and you spring into action'
FOX 35 meteorologist Ian Cassette witnessed the heroic actions of a nurse as she saved a baby that had stopped breathing while on a flight bound for Orlando. Tamara Panzino was able to revive the three-month-old with oxygen and chest compressions.
click orlando
Health inspector cites downtown Orlando ‘dog bar’ for allowing dogs inside
ORLANDO, Fla. – The owners of a downtown Orlando bar say they are confused after state health inspectors gave conflicting reports on whether dogs can accompany their customers inside. Pup’s Pub opened in July. “Pup’s Pub is an off-the-leash dog park bar,” said co-owner Alex Wright. “The dogs...
The Tastiest Fall Foodie Events in Orlando 2022
Fall festivities start a little early around here. And even though our seasons are different in Florida, fall is a great reason to indulge in delicious food and drink. Plan a date with our guide to the best Orlando fall... The post The Tastiest Fall Foodie Events in Orlando 2022 appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
Central Florida joggers on edge after woman reports being grabbed on trail
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Joggers in Central Florida are on edge after a woman said she had to fight off a man while out on a run earlier over the weekend. Deputies said Israel Pagan tried to attack her on the Econ Trail on Sunday. He was arrested on Wednesday and deputies said there may be additional victims.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Small plane crashes into marshy area of Osceola County lake
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A small plane crashed into a marshy area of a lake in Osceola County on Friday afternoon. Osceola County Fire Rescue said the single-engine plane crashed into a marshy area of Lake Tohopekaliga. FAA officials said the plane was approaching Kissimmee Gateway Airport before the crash.
click orlando
1 dead in Orange County crash, troopers say
Orange County, Fla. – A 52-year-old Orlando man died after being involved in a late morning crash in Orange County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened on Saturday at 11:58 a.m. at the intersection of Edgewater Drive and Edgewater Commerce Parkway, troopers said. [TRENDING: Health inspector...
spacecoastdaily.com
Woman on Cruise Ship Out of Port Canaveral Dies After Deadly Shark Attack in the Bahamas
BREVARD COUNTY • PORT CANAVERAL, FLORIDA (WFTV) – Investigators in the Bahamas are trying to understand what led to a deadly shark attack. Police said a 58-year-old woman from Pennsylvania was killed after leaving on a Royal Caribbean cruise ship out of Port Canaveral. The woman and her...
Crisp & Green will open first Central Florida restaurant next month
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Crisp & Green will open a new restaurant in Winter Park next month, Steele Brands announced Tuesday. The Minnesota-based company said the new location will open in October in the Winter Park Village. “We are excited to bring fresh menu items and establish Crisp &...
Comments / 1