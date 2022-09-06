ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Comments / 0

Related
North Platte Post

Ricketts makes visit to possible routes for Perkins County Canal

LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts made an unannounced visit to possible routes of the proposed Perkins County Canal this week and said drought conditions in Nebraska make it even more essential that the controversial project be built. “This visit reinforced the need for us to protect every drop of...
PERKINS COUNTY, NE
North Platte Post

Gov. Ricketts tours possible site of Perkins County canal, reservoir system

On Tuesday, Governor Pete Ricketts toured portions of the South Platte River Basin with state officials. The visit offered a firsthand look at drought conditions and included a windshield survey of possible routes and reservoir locations for the Perkins County Canal, the project designed to protect and preserve South Platte River water coming into Nebraska from Colorado.
PERKINS COUNTY, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Halsey, NE
Local
Nebraska Government
City
Lincoln, NE
State
Nebraska State
North Platte Post

Gov. Ricketts' Patriot Day statement

Governor Pete Ricketts issued the following statement in observance of Patriot Day, which is celebrated on September 11, 2022:. “Twenty-one years ago, the United States endured the shocking terrorist attacks of 9/11. No one old enough to remember that day will ever forget it.”. “While 9/11 evokes sorrow, it also...
NEBRASKA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Halsey
North Platte Post

2 arrested following separate Nebraska pursuits

OMAHA, Neb.-Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested two people following separate pursuits in eastern Nebraska Thursday. The first incident occurred at approximately 6:45 a.m. when NSP was alerted that the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office was in pursuit of a woman who had escaped from custody and stolen a pickup. A trooper was able to locate the pursuit and successfully deploy stop sticks as the pickup was traveling southbound on county roads.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shrubs#Erosion Control#Neb#Ne Arkansas State Capitol#Nrd#The U S Forest Service#Bessey Nursery
North Platte Post

Nebraska troopers arrest 66 impaired drivers during DUI campaign

Nebraska State Troopers took 66 impaired drivers off the road during the latest Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign. “This has been a busy summer on Nebraska roadways,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “Our troopers and dispatchers have been working day and night to keep Nebraskans and our visitors safe. As the summer driving seasons ends, we encourage all motorists to also do their part to keep our roads safe.”
North Platte Post

North Platte Post

North Platte, NE
93K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

North Platte, Neb., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://northplattepost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy