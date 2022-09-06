ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoonigan Builds C6 Z06 Corvette To Be A Supercar Killer

By Elizabeth Puckett
 4 days ago
This supercharged American V8 is ready to take on supercars of all traits.

For the past few decades, the C5 Corvette has been regarded as one of the best bang for buck sports cars for anyone on a bit of a budget. However, these days it has come time for a new champion to take the throne of excellence in the performance automotive enthusiast community. That vehicle is the C6, specifically the Z06 models if you can find one as their performance is wildly better compared to nearly every other car that came before it, to the point of still keeping up with newer models today. Don't worry, we know it's a little hard to believe so you shouldn't just take it from us, so how about we see if Hoonigan can do the trick?

While the car itself has been around for a while, the interior and exterior of this GM legend still looks pretty much brand new and even has some nice performance parts. That's because this is an ongoing build over at Hoonigan which is a great start to a project that will likely be pretty amazing when complete. Under the hood sits an already massive LS engine which, along with being a great platform overall, works really well with forced induction. This is well shown with almost any American, specifically GM, custom build that uses a supercharger or turbocharger to make its power. So it makes sense that this build would include one of the best forced induction systems on the market.

That model is the Edelbrock E-force supercharger which utilizes its versatility to appeal to multiple platforms including the ever-beloved LS platform. Essentially, that means this forced induction model is ready to take on nearly any challenge you throw at it with knowledge and design proven by many different automobiles. On top of all that, this blower is also 50-state compliant which is really wonderful for those poor residents of California or god forbid Hawaii. When all was said and done, the Hoonigan team counted down three, two, one and, of course, cut the video off before we could see if it started. However, none of the rest of the assembly apart from the engine was installed so we’ll just have to see how it went as the build progresses.

Motorious

1962 C1 Corvette Parked In Same Spot Since 1970

Classic cars like this one deserve to be restored to their former glory. Nearly 70 years ago, the 1962 Chevrolet Corvette struck a chord in the hearts of automotive enthusiasts across the nation for myriad reasons. Some liked the car because of its good looks, while others loved how it seemed to dominate European cars with its superior performance. This particular one was very good at the latter option with a dedicated car enthusiast and military veteran behind the wheel. Before parking the car and settling down with his family, the previous owner drove this sports car and kept it in great shape. Unfortunately, it's been abandoned for about 52 years, which obviously puts a damper on the quality.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Chevrolet Corvette Production Is Being Shut Down

GM recently announced that production at two plants would be halted this week. Production will be suspended today and will only resume on Monday, 5 September. The main Mexican plant (Silao) and the Bowling Green plant - which is responsible for building the Chevrolet Corvette - will run idle for the next seven days as GM is hit by yet another round of parts and supply chain issues. While truck assembly is running idle in Mexico, the three truck plants in the USA will run as per usual, even going as far as adding extra shifts this coming weekend.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
torquenews.com

Mechanic Responds to Harbor Freight Tool Shaming

What brand of tools does one of the most respected mechanics on the internet rely on to make repairs on his customer’s cars? Find out now with this unique tool show and tell response to a Harbor Freight tool shaming comment. Where Do You Buy Your Tools?!. In past...
CARS
Motorious

Idaho State Police Aren’t Good With The Electric Dodge Charger

When Dodge executives decided to transition away from gasoline-powered Chargers, they might not have stopped to consider how law enforcement agencies might react. While some in the Bay Area might buy a few to get applause from the public, more will likely have the same reaction as Idaho State Police, which is looking to move from the Dodge brand to something else.
IDAHO STATE
CarBuzz.com

Hundreds Of Unfinished Ford Trucks Are Being Stashed At Kentucky Speedway

The supply chains continue to be crippled by the ongoing chip shortage. We reported on nearly 100,000 unfinished GM products sitting in a field, and rival Ford has been hit hard on the Bronco delays along with various trucks and SUVs. Last year a stockpile of Ford trucks filled lots at the Kentucky Speedway, but now the backlog is forming again. The latest Ford bottleneck of trucks like the Ford F-350 Super Duty is rapidly growing in the hundreds.
FORD, KY
Motorious

Junkyard Is A Graveyard Of Rotting Chevys

The classic car junk yard has got some fantastic classics. Resurrection Auto has just purchased a junkyard’s worth of classic cars. This collection is home to over 150 classic Chevy cars from 1950-1966 and trucks 1950-1988 as well as one random 1969 Corvette driver seat that sits on top of the hood of a Chevy Bel Air. The dense mass of cars is best described by the owners as “Junk, but good junk,” indeed they have found some 'good junk'.
CARS
