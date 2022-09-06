Read full article on original website
wwnytv.com
Helping parents talk with kids about tough subjects
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Cornell Cooperative Extension of Jefferson County is offering a free parenting program to help moms and dads talk with their kids about difficult subjects. Tough Talk with Teens will be held on Tuesday, September 27 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the CCE office...
Harrisville woman celebrates 99th Birthday!
HARRISVILLE, New York (WWNY) - A very special birthday was celebrated today in the North Country. With a tiara on her head, and a birthday sash, Betty Jackson of Harrisville celebrated her 99th birthday Saturday with her closest friends and family. Balloons, a cake, and even a performance by the...
Run for Recovery takes place in Watertown Saturday
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown athletes hit the ground running for a good cause. It’s called Run For Recovery. An annual 5K, or 10K depending on the runners’ preference, that raises money to help those that have been impacted by addiction. Things kicked off at the Alex...
Clients miss help from blind and visually impaired association
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Many things came back after Covid, but one thing that didn’t was the Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired of Northern New York. It has been closed for two years now. In 2019, the organization was growing with workers like Deltra Willis providing...
Dr. Suess’ estate puts an end to Sacket’s Whooville in the Harbor
SACKETS HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - A Christmas tradition in Sackets Harbor has been ordered to end. A lawyer for the Dr. Seuss estate slapped the village with a cease and desist letter, putting an end to its Whooville in the Harbor tradition. Whoville is the town in Dr. Seuss’...
Clayton hosts the 35th annual Thousand Islands Train Fair
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Calling all train enthusiasts! This weekend marks the 35th Annual Thousand Islands Train Fair. From model train layouts of all shapes and sizes, to buying and selling train sets, there’s something for everyone. And if you have a set sitting at home that you...
Pasta for CASA coming up October 1
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The 31st Annual Pasta for CASA is coming up on Saturday, October 1, but orders are already being taken for meals. Program Coordinator Natasha Delaney appeared on 7 News at Noon on Friday to talk about the event that raises money for CASA or Court Appointed Special Advocates. Watch her interview above.
Porch Music Festival in Sackets Harbor this weekend
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Grab your lawn chairs and coolers, it’s time for Sackets Harbor’s Porch Music Festival. Organizer Bill Landers says there will be 16 bands on porches throughout the village. Watch the video for his interview on 7 News This Morning. The festival is from...
Evans Mills celebrating 100th birthday
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Evans Mills is gearing up for its centennial celebration. On Saturday, the village marks 100 years since it formally became a village in 1922. The Friends of Evans Mills has been planning a craft fair, bringing in vendors and organizing a parade to celebrate the village’s heritage.
VFW check to help homeless veterans
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Veterans of Foreign Wars donated $5,000 to the Watertown Vet Center Thursday to help homeless veterans. Commanders from regional VFWs presented the check during a ceremony at the Washington Street center. Officials say this gift will be used to create more resources for homeless veterans...
Revolutionary War heroes honored at Plessis cemetery
PLESSIS, New York (WWNY) - Several Revolutionary War soldiers are buried in Plessis Brookside Cemetery. And thanks to a new sign by the William G. Pomeroy Foundation, passers-by can finally learn four of their names. This weekend, the Sons of the American Revolution and Masonic War Veterans held a joint...
CPS-First Concert of the New Season
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) Community Performance Series to Welcome Five Guest Artists & Present Meet the Arts Event During 33rd Season at SUNY Potsdam’s Crane School of Music. Community Performance Series is thrilled to announce its 33rd season of live performances. This fall, CPS has packed its calendar with...
Lucas A. Jenkins, 15, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Lucas A. Jenkins, 15, of County Route 68, Watertown, passed away September 9, 2022 at his home. Lucas was born December 14, 2006, son of Andrew J. and Janine C. (Lobaito) Jenkins. Lucas attended South Jefferson High School. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, hitting baseballs at home, helping with firewood, taking the gator on trails in the woods, online gaming, and mowing the lawn.
Group looks to give new life to old limestone blocks
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A group looking to remove old limestone blocks from the banks of the Black River wants to give them new life. Members of the Watertown Island Project have a number of ideas for reusing what they call “precious” limestone. National Grid is demolishing...
Alice M. Powell, 76, of Sackets Harbor
SACKETS HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - Alice M. Powell, 76, wife of David K. Powell, Sackets Harbor, passed away Thursday, September 8th, 2022 at the Samaritan Medical Center. A memorial mass is scheduled for 10 am Saturday, September 24th at St. Andrews Catholic Church, Sackets Harbor. A complete obituary will...
Carole Norton Dingman
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Born on December 18, 1934, the daughter of James Norton and Ida (Jean) Anderson at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Utica, NY, Carole spent her early life in Watertown, NY, graduating from Watertown High School in 1953. She married Jack Bunce in 1954 and together they lived in Burrville, NY for 30 years. That marriage ended in divorce in 1985.
New Covid booster shot: who should get it and when
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s a new booster shot to get for those looking to protect themselves from Covid. “This booster is even more important because it includes both the original strains and the newer omicron which is circulating right now,” said Jefferson County Public Health Planner Faith Lustik.
Joan Ann Sinclair, 79, of Lyons Falls
LYONS FALLS, New York (WWNY) - Joan Ann Sinclair, 79, died on Friday morning, September 9, 2022 at Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center, Ogdensburg, with her family by her side. Joan was born on October 17, 1942 in Forestport, the daughter of the late Herman Lawrence and Emma Jean (Mathill) Wood. She attended rural school at Gouldtown. She married William Edward Darling, Sr. on October 24, 1959 in Lyons Falls. Bill died on December 9, 1989.
Melinda M. (Christman) Ellard, 49, of Rensselaer Falls and formerly of Ogdensburg
RENSSELAER FALLS, New York (WWNY) - Mrs. Melinda M. (Christman) Ellard, age 49, of Rensselaer Falls and formerly of Ogdensburg, NY, passed away on Thursday evening, September 8, 2022, at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at 1:00PM at Mallettsville Bridge. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg.
Jefferson County SPCA: Isaby, a cat with boundaries
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Isaby is a cat with a lot of personality. Jefferson County SPCA assistant manager Caitlyn Alberry says she’s a cat who makes her opinion known and it takes time for her to warm up to new people. And she really likes her own space.
