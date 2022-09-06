Read full article on original website
WDTV
First at 4 Forum: Miss West Virginia USA Krystian Leonard
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Miss West Virginia USA Krystian Leonard joined First at 4 on Friday. She talked about her nonprofit foundation, Shining Scars, what it’s like competing in Miss USA, and how she gets ready for the Miss USA pageant. You can watch the full interview above and...
West Virginia’s oldest fair taking place this weekend
COWAN, W.Va. (WBOY) – The oldest county fair in the state has returned after a two-year absence due to the worldwide pandemic. The Webster County Fair is now celebrating its 102nd year and still holds the title for the longest-running fair in the state. It also hosts the longest flower show in the state which is […]
CASCI to leave Charleston location
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – CASCI, a division of CareFirst Blue Cross BlueShield of Maryland based in Charleston, will leave its Kanawha Boulevard office building by September 30. That is according to a spokeswoman Rebecca Hollamon who says the company will move to a new office location still within Charleston that better aligns with “new standards […]
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
West Virginia reports 21 more COVID-19 deaths
CHARLESTON — After two days with no deaths attributed to COVID-19, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported 21 deaths Friday, including two Mid-Ohio Valley residents. The agency confirmed the deaths of a 55-year-old Roane County woman and an 85-year-old Wetzel County man, in addition to...
West Virginia car accident deaths on the rise, study says
A recent study revealed that deadly car accidents are on the rise in the United States, and even more so in West Virginia.
WSAZ
West Virginia’s first electric bus rolls out in Kanawha County
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia’s first electric bus rolled out for a route Thursday morning. Kanawha County will be one of the first districts to try them out. They’re battery-powered, zero-emission buses made by a company called GreenPower. “I like it,” said bus driver Patricia Mosley. “It...
When will it snow in West Virginia and Ohio?
Wheeling, W VA. (WTRF) – Just in a moment’s notice, the Fall feeling weather can turn bitter cold and white across the Ohio Valley. So that got us thinking…. when can we expect the first snowfall across the Ohio Valley? Well, the exact answer may come as a slight sticker shock. On average, the region […]
Summit Bechtel Reserve offers day passes, encourages locals to visit
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS)– The Summit Bechtel Family National Scout Reserves in Fayette and Raleigh counties now offer day passes to the public. The 10,000-acre grounds offer a six-mile zipline, seventy miles of mountain biking trails, fishing, stand-up paddle boarding, kayaking, fishing, self-guided tree house tours, skateboarding and scootering, archery, rock climbing, hiking, and other […]
Parade of Lights memorial tribute to be held in Beckley
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – As announced by the Beckley Police Department, the annual Parade of Lights memorial ceremony will be held Sunday. The ceremony, scheduled to coincide with 9/11, is set to take place Sunday, September 11, 2022, and will be held “to honor the fallen law enforcement, firefighters, emergency medical services, military, and other victims of the September 11th attack on our country.”
New local business comes to Charleston Town Center
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A new local business is coming to the Charleston Town Center Mall. It will be the first new store to open in the mall since Hull Property Group took over the ownership almost 15 months ago. The new store, WASH, has announced it is located near the escalators by the former […]
WTRF
“Save a Life Day” in West Virginia marked with free Narcan
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — People all over the Mountain State had the opportunity to gain a powerful, life-saving tool. Thursday is “Save a Life Day” in West Virginia. It’s a statewide event where several organizations and advocacy groups distribute Narcan kits, along with training on how to administer the drug. Naloxone, also known as Narcan, can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.
wfxrtv.com
West Virginia fall fun events
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — As autumn approaches, farms around the Tri-State are preparing their pumpkin patches and corn mazes for the season. Here is a list of places where visitors can pick a pumpkin straight off the vine, navigate a winding corn maze, go on a wagon ride, and do other fun fall festivities in West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio.
WSAZ
Participants injured in Summersville fire parade
SUMMERSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Some people participating Friday night in a fire parade, including a firefighter, were injured after coming into contact with a phone cable, Summersville Mayor Robert Shafer posted on social media. He asked people to keep the injured in their prayers -- “the queens and firefighter.”
Family wants answers after pallbearer killed by officers in West Virginia
The family of a West Virginia man is seeking answers after authorities fatally shot him at a funeral.
West Virginia makes CNN underrated destinations list
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — CNN Travel published their most underrated travel destinations in the United States, and West Virginia made the list. The article said West Virginia’s historic towns and places like Harper’s Ferry, the trailhead for the Appalachian Trail, and the site of John Brown’s 1859 raid on the U.S. arsenal make the state […]
RetroReset expanding, Raleigh County location announced
MOUNT HOPE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The folks at RetroReset Video Games & Collectibles have been making quite a splash locally since their arrival at the establishment’s Oak Hill location. Now, the minds behind some of the most exciting local events of the summer are looking to expand with the announcement of a new location in Raleigh County.
Fall getaways in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — Fall begins on Sept. 22, and soon the leaves in West Virginia will turn orange, red and yellow. Beautiful fall foliage can be seen in the Monongahela National Forest, the New River Gorge and Blackwater Falls. Below are several getaways for travelers to try this fall season in the Mountain State. […]
$1.9 Million in ARC funds coming to Rainelle, Mullens
CHARLESTON WV, (WVNS) – $1.9 Million in ARC funds are coming to areas in Southern WV, Congresswoman Carol Miller announced today, September 9, 2022. Congresswoman Carol Miller announced more than $1.9 million in Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) grants for southern West Virginia. Specifically, the grants listed below are part of the ARC INSPIRE Competition. ARC […]
woay.com
WV Turnpike bridge replacement rescheduled for September 18
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – An Accelerated Bridge Deck Replacement (ABC) project on the West Virginia Turnpike, initially set for Sunday, September 11, will now begin on September 18. Construction crews expect to complete the bridge deck replacement at milepost 51.53 northbound near Pax by October 1. The project will...
Impractical Jokers star coming to West Virginia
Joe Gatto from Impractical Jokers announced that his comedy tour will be making stops in two West Virginia cities.
