The Yellow Halter Hailey Bieber Wore Backstage At Justin Bieber’s Concert Was Almost Too Hot To Handle!
Hailey Bieber might just be her husband‘s biggest supporter – as proven by the fact that she always goes all-out when it comes to watching him do his thing in concert! And her latest backstage look from the European leg of his Justice World Tour, was no exception!
Justin Bieber Suspends World Tour for 2nd Time Amid Health Battle: ‘I Need Time to Rest and Get Better’
Another setback. Justin Bieber announced that he is suspending the rest of his Justice Tour so he can continue focusing on his health. “Earlier this year, I went public about my battle with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, where my face was partly paralyzed,” the “Peaches” singer, 28, began in a statement on Tuesday, September 6. “As the result of this illness, I was not able to complete the North America leg of the Justice Tour.”
ABC News
Justin Bieber cancels remainder of Justice World Tour to prioritize his health
Justin Bieber has called off the remainder of his Justice World Tour to prioritize his health. On Tuesday, the Grammy winner told fans in a statement posted on his Instagram story that he was scrapping his remaining tour dates. "Earlier this year, I went public about my battle with Ramsay...
Woman Swimming in Pool Dies in Horrific Facebook Livestream
The younger sister of a woman who drowned during a Facebook livestream in Canada has paid tribute to her sibling while asking for help to repatriate her body to Kenya. Hellen Wendy Nyabuto, who moved to Canada in 2018 and worked at a long-term care center in Collingwood, was streaming live on Aug. 18 as she took an afternoon swim. According to the Toronto Star, whose reporter viewed the footage before it was removed from Facebook, the video shows “Nyabuto smiling, swimming and interacting with viewers from the shallow end of the pool. About three minutes in, Nyabuto moves to...
Popculture
'America's Got Talent' Star Suffers Spinal Damage From Cruise Ship Fall
Former America's Got Talent quarterfinalist Hans, also known as Matt Gilbertson, is recovering after he suffered numerous injuries after falling from a stage on a cruise in Europe. The Australian cabaret star, who performs under the alter ego of camp German accordion player Hans, was airlifted from Turkey to London for treatment after he fell more than 13 feet into the orchestra pit while performing the night of Thursday, Aug. 25.
Two of blind ‘mystic’ Baba Vanga’s ‘prophecies’ for 2022 ‘have come true’ – here’s what else she predicted
TWO of blind "mystic" Baba Vanga's "prophecies" for 2022 have come true - here's what else she's predicted. The late clairvoyant from Bulgaria, whose vague predictions have gripped the world since her death in 1996, has left a spate of forecasts right through to 5079. But it's her visions for...
Teen Mom star Cory Wharton shares heartbreaking update on 3-month-old daughter Maya after baby’s health crisis
TEEN Mom star Cory Wharton has shared a heartbreaking update on his three-month-old daughter Maya's health as she has been struggling with a serious heart condition. In a post on Instagram, Cory, 31, opened up about Maya's battle with CHD - coronary heart disease - and revealed his baby girl will have to undergo two more heart surgeries.
survivornet.com
Miss Universe Runner-Up, 26, Was Told To ‘Cut Back On Coffee and Alcohol’ Due To Heart Palpitations: It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Aspiring lawyer Anglee Kumar, 26, had just been hired at a top law firm in London when she found out she had lymphoma. Symptoms presented as heart palpitations, and she was initially told to cut back on coffee and alcohol. Anglee had a clean bill of health, so the diagnosis understandably came as quite a shock, especially when learning it was stage 4.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Weather Channel
Portuguese Man Finds Skeleton in His Backyard; Analysis Reveals It Belongs to the Largest Dinosaur Ever Found in Europe!
Imagine waking up one fine day, only to realise that one of the most gigantic creatures to have walked the Earth once resided where you currently live — and we do not mean this metaphorically!. In one such unprecedented turn of events, a man from Portugal’s Pombal, while carrying...
The Hollywood Gossip
Kate Middleton Was Shocked By Meghan Markle's Sulky Behavior at the Platinum Jubilee, Source Claims
Back in June, folks in the UK and Commonwealth countries celebrated the 70 years of the reign of Queen Elizabeth II. For members of the royal family, the Platinum Jubilee was supposed to represent a golden opportunity. For the first time since 2020, the entire Windsor clan would be under...
Mutant goat with human-like face worshiped as an avatar of god
A mutant-looking goat with a human-like face was born in the village Nimodia on the outskirts of Jaipur, the capital of the state of Rajasthan, India. Although initially, the locals of Nimodia felt the goat looked like a grumpy old man, they decided to worship it as an avatar of god for its eerie features.
Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon releases debut single using the stage name ‘Lolahol’
It’s happening! Lourdes Leon has released her new single, following in Madonna’s footsteps and making her official debut in music, with her new song ‘Lock&Key’ using the stage name Lolahol. The 25-year-old model and businesswoman is showing her talent in the new music video, with a futuristic look and...
Man marries goat with the sole intention of going viral
The video of an Indonesian man marrying a goat went viral on the internet for the wrong reason. When he received outrage from different corners of the world, he shared that it was all an act to become famous.
The Queen Wouldn't Approve Of Meghan Markle's Halter Top For The Invictus Games But We Think It's So Chic
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry just graced the Invictus Games’ One Year to Go event in Düsseldorf, Germany, and we’re in awe of the former Suits star’s chic look! Markle, 41, showed us how transitional season style is really done as she stepped out in a white knit halter tank top and high-waisted cream-colored trousers with a matching belt. (Truly perfect for that half-summer, half-fall weather approaching, am I right?)
Expecting somebody? Frogmore Cottage is pictured days before Harry and Meghan are due to return to Britain after keeping it as a permanent base - amid claims couple 'won't see' Queen in Balmoral
Locals caught a peek inside the gates of Frogmore Cottage today - just days before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are due to return to Britain. The Sussexes recently renewed their lease on the property in Windsor, in an unexpected move that sparked speculation that they may have plans for more frequent visits to the UK in future.
U.K.・
The Number Of People Mourning When The Queen Dies Could Practically Shut Down London
After Princess Diana died in August of 1997, mourners flocked en masse to Kensington Palace (via Reader's Digest). Thirty feet of flowers and other objects memorializing the Princess of Wales stretched from the gates. The world may have never known such an incredible display of grief after the death of a British royal family member. And remember, the internet was far from as much of a part of our daily lives as it is now, so people who wanted to pay their respects to the young mom of two were unable to simply log on to Facebook and express their feelings about the tragic death of a woman admired far beyond England.
U.K.・
Prince Harry going alone, without wife Meghan, to see Queen in Scotland - PA
LONDON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Britain's Prince Harry is travelling alone to Scotland, without his wife Meghan, to be with his grandmother Queen Elizabeth, after doctors expressed concern about her health on Thursday, PA Media reported.
TMZ.com
Justin Bieber Suspends Justice World Tour for Physical, Mental Health Reasons
Justin Bieber is pulling the plug on his world tour ... saying he has to make his health a priority. Bieber's tour -- Justice World Tour -- has been rolling along since March, but there are still 70 shows left that will run until March 2023, and those are the shows that have now been suspended.
AOL Corp
Justin Bieber Is Taking a Break from Touring After His Last Show Left Him Exhausted
Justin Bieber has had a complicated few months due to his health crisis, and yesterday, he made the decision to step back from touring to focus on his recovery. In June, the "Peaches" singer was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, a condition that occurs when a varicella-zoster virus infects a nerve in the head. Among other things, the syndrome caused his face to become partly paralyzed. To heal, Bieber had to lay low at home and, therefore, postpone the rest of his shows in the North America leg of his Justice World Tour.
thesource.com
Battle Rap Legend Pat Stay Dead at 36 After Stabbing
Famed battle rapper Pat Stay has died after being stabbed. CBC News notes a man was stabbed, and his brother, Peter Stay, revealed Pat was the victim. The report highlights Halifax Region Police were called to the 1600 block of Lower Water Street after midnight in response to a stabbing. HipHopDX notes the incident occurred in a bar. Pat Stay was taken to a hospital, where he died.
