brproud.com
Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 1,267 new cases, 4 new deaths on September 9
BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 1,267 new cases and 4 new deaths on Friday, September 9, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,442,885 and the total number of deaths to 17,923. As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may...
brproud.com
Senior citizens across Louisiana enrolling in digital literacy classes
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — One Pew Research Center study revealed that 41 percent of older adults, continue to lag behind younger adults when it comes to using and understanding technology. One company offered a hand to try and bridge the gap. “You’re never too old to learn. Don’t...
brproud.com
Multiple retailers in Louisiana now allowing EBT cardholders to buy groceries online
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services has an important announcement for EBT cardholders in the state. DCFS said, “online grocery purchasing is now available for all Louisiana EBT cardholders.”. In February of this year, Walmart became the first establishment where EBT...
brproud.com
VIDEO: Fire on Lake Lery caused by pipeline explosion, St. Bernard president says
DELACROIX, La. (WGNO)— Emergency responders in St. Bernard Parish were on scene at a fire on Lake Lery into Thursday evening after officials say a pipe exploded in the water. Parish President Guy McInnis tells WGNO the fire had been burning for several hours on Thursday afternoon, adding that...
brproud.com
Sleepier than usual? Five possible reasons for fatigue
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – If you find yourself yawning a lot throughout the day, you’re not alone. According to a 2021 statistic cited in The Center Square, “In Louisiana, about 1,354,900 adults — or 38.0% of the 20 and older population — do not get enough sleep, compared to 35.2% of adults nationwide. The share of adults reporting insufficient sleep in Louisiana is the 14th highest among the 50 states.”
brproud.com
Town of Amite City to have scheduled power outages next week
AMITE, Ms. (BRPROUD) – The Town of Amite City will have scheduled power outages starting on Sunday, Sept. 11. City officials say Entergy will be working throughout the town and power may be turned off. The tentative schedule begins on Sunday at midnight. The south area of town could...
brproud.com
Poliovirus detected in more wastewater near New York City
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said Friday the state was stepping up its polio-fighting efforts as the virus that causes the life-threatening disease was detected in the wastewater of yet another county in the New York City area. Health officials began checking for signs of...
