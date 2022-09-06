ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Woman arrested outside Kentucky coach John Calipari's home

By Associated Press
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kcMrP_0hkQXVl200

University of Kentucky police arrested a woman Tuesday for trying to enter the property of men’s basketball coach John Calipari.

University spokeswoman Blair Conner said Lexington Police were called to assist university police outside of Calipari’s residence Tuesday morning. The woman, who was arrested outside the gate, was charged with trespassing and six counts of theft of credit cards from around the country.

Officials said the woman was looking for someone who wasn't at Calipari’s house and that the theft charges are not related to the Hall of Fame coach.

Conner said the call to police did not come from Calipari’s home.

Police did not provide the woman’s name and said no further details would be released.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/College-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Lexington, KY
Crime & Safety
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
Local
Kentucky College Basketball
Lexington, KY
College Basketball
City
Lexington, KY
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Calipari
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
50K+
Followers
88K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy