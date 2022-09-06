Read full article on original website
Ninja's Sudden Streaming Break Has Fans Freaking Out
It's not necessarily strange for streamers to take a break now and then, but Ninja's latest streaming break has fans freaking out. On Sept. 1, Ninja announced that he was live on Twitch, posting a link along with an ominous message: "Big things are coming." The stream started normally enough....
The Frustrating Reason Why Fuslie Finally Left Twitch
100 Thieves' Fuslie is a streamer who has made a name for herself on Twitch after consistently streaming on the platform since 2015. However, recently Fuslie announced that she would be the latest personality to leave Twitch and would instead make YouTube the new home for her content. For many streamers, YouTube has looked better than Twitch lately, so streamers changing platforms isn't particularly uncommon. Still, Fuslie's decision took few by surprise.
FaZe Swagg Shocks Fans With Twitch Departure
Over the past few years, Twitch has seen an increase in content creators leaving the site in favor of other platforms, but there isn't just one thing to blame for this. Streamers have reported different reasons for their departure, such as a growing sentiment that Twitch doesn't care about its creators, inconsistent policy enforcement, and receiving higher paying deals from other streaming sites. And now it seems that even FaZe Clan isn't immune to its creators leaving Twitch.
Prey 2017 Director Breaks Silence On Being 'Insulted' By Bethesda
The director of Arkane's "Prey" has spoken out about how Bethesda forced the studio to use the "Prey" name against their wishes. Released in 2006 by the now-shuttered Human Head Studios, the original "Prey" was a sci-fi horror game following a Native American that's abducted by aliens. While 2017's "Prey" is also a sci-fi horror game, it takes place on a massive space station filled with shape-shifting aliens. Though sharing the same genre, the two games weren't connected by anything other than name. Now, former "Prey" Director Raphael Colantonio has confirmed that the game was never created with the intention of becoming part of the "Prey" franchise.
LilyPichu's Newest Voice Acting Gig Has Fans Going Wild
LilyPichu (a.k.a. Lily Ki) has had quite a summer. In July, the Offline TV member announced her decision to leave Twitch after 10 years in favor of YouTube Gaming. She joined a growing number of streamers on the platform who have made the switch from Twitch, including her friends Valkyrae, Sykkuno, and most recently Fuslie. Since her highly publicized defection to YouTube, LilyPichu has made even more waves, this time in the voice acting industry.
The Real Reason Valkyrae Is Cutting Way Back On Streaming
Valkyrae is one of the biggest streaming personalities on the web. Although she experienced a meteoric rise in 2020, she was a dedicated to her craft long before that. After committing to Twitch in 2015, Valkyrae began streaming almost daily on the site for long hours before moving to YouTube in 2020. Even with misfortunes such as a stalker flying out to visit her earlier in 2022, she has maintained a consistent streaming schedule on YouTube.
Nier Automata's Infamous Hoax Level Is Now Real
Platinum Games' "Nier: Automata" is a unique game with a devoted fanbase that's still active to this day, years after the game's release. And it's easy to see why so many gamers hold "Nier: Automata" so close to their heart. "Nier" Automata" features fast-paced combat, dozens of different story endings, and no shortage of secrets (per The Gamer). The game has so many secrets that players were still discovering new ones years after the game's release. For example, just last year, one savvy user reverse-engineered the game to find a cheat code that sends the player to the final boss. After its discovery, many believed every secret in "Nier: Automata" was now found (via YouTube).
Overwatch 2's Next Hero Leaks One Month Before Release
When you're making the sequel to one of the most popular multiplayer shooters of the last decade, it's nearly impossible to prevent leaks. There have already been a handful of reliable "Overwatch 2" leaks, mostly for unannounced characters and some details on the story mode that haven't been publicly revealed. With less than a month to go until the release date on October 4, another major leak has potentially revealed the name, backstory, and potential abilities of one of the few remaining "Overwatch 2" heroes left unannounced.
Why James Gunn Is Glad He Didn't Get To Make A Hitman Movie
James Gunn almost got to make a "Hitman" movie, but is glad that he didn't. Gunn, the writer and director of "Guardians of the Galaxy" and "The Suicide Squad" was asked on Twitter if there is any video game adaptations he would be interested in tackling as a movie or television series. Gunn responded "Weeks before I got Guardians I pitched a HITMAN movie. The studio really wanted to hire me, but a producer on the project did not. I was bummed then, but thank God, because I would have never been able to do GotG if they had said yes!"
Dr Disrespect Breaks His Silence On Warzone's Character Clone
"Call of Duty" has gotten in trouble in the past for its suspiciously familiar Operator designs. One of its recent character clones mirrored fan art a bit too closely, depicting an anthropomorphic Samoyed operator. Another allegedly ripped off a copyrighted character, which could've turned into a big problem for Activision. Now, fans have speculated that "Warzone" is copying an even more obvious source. Instead of modeling operators off of fan art or obscure characters, it seems that the developers behind "Call of Duty" have taken a page from Dr Disrespect's book, adopting his style for a recent skin. Finally, the Doc has spoken out on the design, letting the world know what he really thinks about seemingly being copied by "Warzone" devs.
Fuslie Is The Latest Heavy Hitter To Leave Twitch
Historically speaking, Twitch has been the dominant platform in the real of live streaming. But recently, the Amazon-owned platform has seen a mass exodus of top stars leaving its platform in favor of joining YouTube Gaming, its foremost competitor in the streaming market. In late 2021, Ludwig — arguably one of the biggest streamers in the game today — ditched Twitch in favor of YouTube, citing the driving force behind that decision as Twitch undervaluing his services. This promptly inspired another top streamer, Sykkuno, to follow suit in 2022. In the midst of several streamers leaving Twitch in favor of joining the now-viable YouTube Gaming brand, it seems that Twitch has lost yet another big name to its competition.
Borderlands Boss Randy Pitchford's New Auction Has Fans Scratching Their Heads
Do you like supporting charity? Are you a fan of eye-catching shirts? Do you like to wear used clothing that once belonged to a CEO of a major video game developer? Then Gearbox wants you to know that it's holding an auction that's right up your alley. Last week, the company announced an auction set to run until September 9 to support the Entertainment Software Association's scholarships for students pursuing a career in games development. While the cause is notable, what really has people talking are the items being auctioned off.
