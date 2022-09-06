Platinum Games' "Nier: Automata" is a unique game with a devoted fanbase that's still active to this day, years after the game's release. And it's easy to see why so many gamers hold "Nier: Automata" so close to their heart. "Nier" Automata" features fast-paced combat, dozens of different story endings, and no shortage of secrets (per The Gamer). The game has so many secrets that players were still discovering new ones years after the game's release. For example, just last year, one savvy user reverse-engineered the game to find a cheat code that sends the player to the final boss. After its discovery, many believed every secret in "Nier: Automata" was now found (via YouTube).

