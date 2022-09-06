The WNBA Finals tip-off this Sunday from Las Vegas at 3 p.m. ET as the top-seeded Las Vegas Aces welcome the No. 3 seed Connecticut Sun. Both teams looked dominant down the stretch of both the regular season as well as the postseason. The Sun, down 2-1 in their series vs. the 2-seeded Chicago Sky came roaring back with a blowout victory in Connecticut in Game 4, before stunning the Sky in Game 5; holding the defending champions to just 5 points in the 4th quarter in their home building.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 3 HOURS AGO