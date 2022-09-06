ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Yankees plotting potential Oswaldo Cabrera role change is worrying

There isn’t a New York Yankees fan out there who disagrees with the team’s decision to promote prospect Oswaldo Cabrera. While the 23-year-old is still getting acclimated to MLB pitching, he’s delivered several clutch hits and he’s quickly established himself as one of the game’s premier right fielders.
BRONX, NY
2022 WNBA Finals Betting Guide for Sun vs. Aces | Spread the Word

The WNBA Finals tip-off this Sunday from Las Vegas at 3 p.m. ET as the top-seeded Las Vegas Aces welcome the No. 3 seed Connecticut Sun. Both teams looked dominant down the stretch of both the regular season as well as the postseason. The Sun, down 2-1 in their series vs. the 2-seeded Chicago Sky came roaring back with a blowout victory in Connecticut in Game 4, before stunning the Sky in Game 5; holding the defending champions to just 5 points in the 4th quarter in their home building.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Soldier Field is an absolute disaster today for Bears-49ers

Week 1 of the NFL season is finally here, and field conditions are less than favorable for the Chicago Bears and the San Francisco 49ers entering the first day. The long-awaited Week 1 of the NFL season is finally here, but conditions are less than favorable for the Chicago Bears and the San Francisco 49ers on opening day.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Associated Press

Bears penalized for using towel on soggy field before FG try

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bears were hung out to dry by their own towel during their season opener against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. Trenton Gill was whistled for unsportsmanlike conduct after the rookie holder used a towel to dry off a small area of the field ahead of a potential field goal try late in the second quarter. The 15-yard penalty moved Chicago out of Cairo Santos’ range, leading to Gill’s punt.
CHICAGO, IL
Jackson Frazier torches Yankees writer, claims to reveal burner account

Highly-touted outfielder Jackson Frazier did not leave the New York Yankees quietly this offseason, shining a flashlight on some uncomfortable corners of the organization before he changed his name and tried to restart his career in Chicago. Among Frazier’s reveals were the unfortunate manner in which concussions derailed his Yankee...
BRONX, NY
LOOK: Tyrann Mathieu sports Falcons, Deion Sanders shirt before Week 1

To the dismay of New Orleans Saints fans, Tyrann Mathieu sported Falcons colors with a Deion Sanders retro t-shirt for his Week 1 pregame warmups. New Orleans Saints fans are going to hate this one. Their big offseason defensive back signing, hometown favorite Tyrann Mathieu, is wearing an Atlanta Falcons shirt for Week 1 pregame warmups in Atlanta against the Falcons.
ATLANTA, GA
Cardinals Rumors: Tigers interested in poaching top St. Louis executive

The Detroit Tigers are interested in poaching top St. Louis Cardinals executive Matt Slater in what would be a huge loss for the front office. Not only do the St. Louis Cardinals have one of the best rosters in baseball, but they also have one of the best front offices in baseball. The jobs that president of baseball operations John Mozeliak and general manager Michael Girsch have done in turning the franchise into an annual postseason contender is impressive.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
