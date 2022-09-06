Four-person team of drinking water engineers from Louisiana heads to Jackson, Miss.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A four-person drinking water engineering team from Louisiana’s health department heads to Jackson, Mississippi to help with daily operations, according to the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP).

“Louisiana stands ready to provide this support whenever possible,” said GOHSEP Director Casey Tingle. “We have had our own experiences dealing with this type of flooding. It is essential to get access to safe drinking water. Our team will help our partners in Mississippi with this mission and we are proud to be a part of that work.”

GOHSEP officials said the team has 87 years of experience in water system operations and testing as well as experience in severe weather response and recovery.

“Louisiana is no stranger to disaster, and we appreciate the many ways communities and partners work to lend a hand,” said LDH Chief Engineer Amanda Ames. “This is an opportunity for us to pay it forward to a neighbor.”

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves declared a state of emergency on Monday, Aug. 29 after flooding caused water system issues which led to a water shortage in Jackson.

The four-person engineering team isn’t the only ones from the Pelican State who are helping Mississippians. The United Cajun Navy traveled to Jackson bringing bottled water and portable toilets and showers for students. To donate, visit UnitedCajunNavy.org .

