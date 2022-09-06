Read full article on original website
2 accused of fentanyl possession in Massena
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Two Massena residents were arrested after police allegedly found a quantity of fentanyl in their possession. Massena police say they found 300 packets of fentanyl in the possession of 33-year-old Russell Dendler and 28-year-old Tiarose Stephenson after the vehicle they were in was pulled over during a traffic stop on Thursday.
Melinda M. (Christman) Ellard, 49, of Rensselaer Falls and formerly of Ogdensburg
RENSSELAER FALLS, New York (WWNY) - Mrs. Melinda M. (Christman) Ellard, age 49, of Rensselaer Falls and formerly of Ogdensburg, NY, passed away on Thursday evening, September 8, 2022, at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at 1:00PM at Mallettsville Bridge. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg.
John C. Reynolds, 70, of Massena
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - John C. Reynolds, 70, of Hopson Road, died peacefully Thursday, September 8, 2022, at the Carthage Area Hospital. He was born on July 14, 1952, in Massena, New York to the late Charles & Dorothy (Tyo) Reynolds. He graduated from Massena High School. He was married to Rande Ashley for 25 years, the marriage ended in divorce. John was employed by Alcoa where he worked for 27 years retiring in 2000. He enjoyed the outdoors, which included hunting and fishing. He also enjoyed taking care of his cat Socks. He was a member of the Son of AMVETS Post #4 in Massena.
1.5-pound newborn safely surrendered under Daniel’s Law
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – A 1-day-old baby was safely surrendered in South Carolina Sunday under Daniel’s Law, according to the Department of Social Services. Officials said the baby was accepted at Prisma Health Memorial Hospital where DSS took custody of the child. According to DSS, the baby...
Gary H. Peters, 63, of Norwood
NORWOOD, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Gary H. Peters, 63, a resident of 3 Sports Ave, Norwood, will be held on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at 10 a.m. at the Buck Funeral Home in Norwood with Rev. Lee Sweeney presiding. Burial will be held in the Crary Mills cemetery following the services. Family and friends may call at the Buck Funeral Home in Norwood on Tuesday from 6-8 p.m. Mr. Peters passed away Thursday, September 8, 2022 at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital.
Gordon J. King, 62, of Akwesasne
AKWESASNE (WWNY) - Gordon J. King, 62, of Drum Street Road, unexpectedly and peacefully passed away Friday, September 9, 2022, in his sleep at his home. Gordon was born on August 6, 1960 in Cornwall, the son of the late Louis E. and Irene (Swamp) King and graduated from General Vanier in Cornwall. On December 22, 2012, he married Denean Cook at the Hogansburg United Methodist Church.
‘The gates are open’: Illinois ending cash bail system
VIENNA, Ill. (KFVS/Gray News) - Illinois is getting ready for some changes in 2023 that include eliminating its cash bail system. However, select lawmakers and law enforcement officials say it could make communities more dangerous. “I believe the elimination of cash bail, particularly as it’s written in the SAFE-T Act,...
John W. Cassoni, 57, of Antwerp
ANTWERP, New York (WWNY) - John W. Cassoni, 57, of Lexington Ave, Antwerp died Wednesday morning, September 7,2022 after being stricken at his home. John was born on September 28,1964 in Watertown, the son of the late John P. and Kathryn A. (Kempney) Cassoni. He attended Carthage schools. He married the former Jennifer A. David on August 30,2008 in Thompson Park in Watertown. John worked construction and painting for several companies in the North Country. His last employment was with Denny’s Restaurant in Watertown.
Maureen S. LaShomb, of Massena
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - The family of Maureen S. LaShomb are saddened by her unexpected passing on Tuesday September 6, 2022 while camping on Black Lake. The family has entrusted arrangements to the care and expertise of the Phillips Memorial Home, Massena at 64 Andrews Street. Family and friends...
Constance Dillingham Hanson, 93, of Waddington
WADDINGTON, New York (WWNY) - Constance Dillingham Hanson, 93, of Orange City, Florida, passed away after a lengthy illness on August 11, 2022. Connie was born in Ogdensburg, NY on August 10, 1929, to Charles Edward Dillingham and Beatrice Parker Dillingham. She grew up in Ogdensburg and graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy in 1946. She attended Ogdensburg Business School.
Marilyn C. DeCelles, 86, of Massena
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Marilyn C. DeCelles, 86, a longtime resident of Washington Street, passed away Thursday afternoon, September 8, 2022 at Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Center after a brief illness. Marilyn was born in Watertown on October 16, 1935, the daughter of the late Lewellyn John “Jack” and...
Harrisville woman celebrates 99th Birthday!
HARRISVILLE, New York (WWNY) - A very special birthday was celebrated today in the North Country. With a tiara on her head, and a birthday sash, Betty Jackson of Harrisville celebrated her 99th birthday Saturday with her closest friends and family. Balloons, a cake, and even a performance by the...
Saturday Sports: Gouverneur blanks Potsdam on the gridiron
Revolutionary War heroes honored at Plessis cemetery. Run for Recovery takes place in Watertown Saturday.
‘I was crying’: Woman’s quick stop at store turns into $777,777 lottery jackpot
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KAIT/Gray News) - A woman in Missouri will certainly not forget her recent stop at a convenience store. KAIT says the woman, who was not immediately identified, was on her way to a friend’s house when she stopped at a Munch-N-Pump store on Highway 53. According...
Governor declares state of emergency over polio
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Governor Kathy Hochul has declared a state of emergency over polio to step up vaccination rates in New York. It comes after the virus was detected in the sewage of a fourth county in the New York City area. Health officials began checking for signs...
Tall ship docks in Ogdensburg for first time in 10 years
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - For the first time in a decade, a tall ship is docked in Ogdensburg. The Nao Trinidad is a historical replica of a 1500s Spanish ship. The original was commanded by Portuguese explorer Ferdinand Magellan, who used it to sail around the world. Thursday morning...
Taking a farm-to-table approach to school lunches
PARISHVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Last year, parents in the Parishville-Hopkinton Central School District said the school lunches were “lacking” and they posted pictures to prove it. It’s a new school year and a new school lunch program is getting high marks. You may remember last year...
Bonus: Lottery winner carries winning ticket in purse for weeks before realizing she won
BATH COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - A Kentucky woman says she had a winning scratch-off ticket and didn’t know it for weeks. According to the Kentucky Lottery, the woman told officials she had the $5 ticket in her purse for two weeks before realizing she had won $80,000. WKYT...
