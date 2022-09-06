Read full article on original website
Related
WYTV.com
Masquerade Ball to benefit children in Columbiana County
(WKBN) – The Brightside Project in Columbiana County works tirelessly to serve children in the community. They’re making lives a lot brighter by making sure kids’ basic needs are met with food and personal care items. To help raise much-needed funds to continue giving back, the non-profit...
WYTV.com
Community climbs stairs in remembrance of 9/11
EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – September 11, a day to remember our fallen soldiers. Sunday morning Beaver Local Highschool held a memorial stair climb for The Tunnels to Towers foundation. It’s the third year Glenmoore Volunteer Fire Department has organized the event. “What we are going to be...
WYTV.com
Campbell woman achieves 100th birthday
NILES, Ohio (WKBN) — Living for a whole century — that’s what Martha Masternick of Campbell achieved. Her and her family were at Vernon’s Cafe in Niles celebrating her birthday. Masternick live through the Great Depression and her late husband served in World War II. Domenic...
WYTV.com
9/11 memorial events in the Valley
(WKBN) — As the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks approaches, various community events will take place across the Valley. Below is the list of events in the Valley and where they currently stand:. COLUMBIANA COUNTY. Lisbon. Tunnels to Towers 9/11 Memorial Event. Beaver Local School District Stadium.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WYTV.com
Mercer County Stuff-the-Bus event collecting food for those in need
HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – The Community Food Warehouse of Mercer County held a Stuff-the-Bus event to help fill its cupboards prior to the holiday season. The agency is collecting non-perishable food items to give to those in need. “With the colder months, a lot more families will be making...
WYTV.com
2 local moms of girls with special needs praise inclusive cheer team
ROGERS, Ohio (WKBN) — Two local moms are overwhelmed with support after a Columbiana County cheer team has gone above and beyond to support their daughters who have disabilities. “It’s what every special needs parent would dream for,” said Tedra Tsesmilles whose 11-year-old daughter, Annessia Diaz, just joined the...
WYTV.com
Businesses donate 7,000 pounds of food to local pantry
HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) — The Community Food Warehouse of Mercer County has kicked off Hunger Action Month strong. Saturday, it announced that Shenango Valley businesses have collected thousands of pounds in food donations. It was one of the largest food drives created by a female-led non-profit in the county.
WYTV.com
Boardman elementary students honor first responders
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – As the nation prepares for the 9/11 anniversary, there was a local ceremony. Students at Stadium Drive Elementary planted a tree Friday morning behind the school. This is now a yearly tradition. It’s all to remember those who died during the attacks in Washington, New...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WYTV.com
Local food pantry has empty shelves, needs donations
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — The food options at Lincoln PK-8’s food pantry are scarce. With inflation taking its toll on families living on a tight budget, the school and a local church group are teaming up to make sure children don’t go hungry. There are a lot...
WYTV.com
Boardman Fire Department hosting mobile food drive
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Boardman Fire Department is hosting a mobile food drive this Saturday, September 10. The fire department has partnered with Armstrong for its fifth annual Avenge Hunger Month. Donors will be able to drop off goods without even getting out of their vehicles. They can...
WYTV.com
Youngstown library closed after bed bugs found
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Main Library of the Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County is closed Friday, Sept. 9 after bed bugs were found in the building. According to a library spokesperson, the bed bugs were found on the first floor of the main library. The closure...
WYTV.com
Boardman store a hidden gem for TV, movie props
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — Props are essential in any movie or TV show. Thousands, even millions of them can be on a set in any given time. Some of those props in your favorite shows — may have come from one Boardman store. Throughout their 10 years in business, Mr. Darby’s Emporium has sold thousands of items to production companies that have been used in TV and movies.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WYTV.com
140-year-old barn being rebuilt after fire in Columbiana County
CHAMBERSBURG, Ohio (WKBN) — First News brought you the story of Whiteleather Farms in July. A fire burned down three of their barns, one of which was over 140 years old. Now, they are already rebuilding. The ground of Whiteleather Farms was just a pile of rubble almost two...
WYTV.com
‘Business has just went downhill fast:’ Columbiana business owners tearfully announce closure
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Owners of a local business in Columbiana say they weren’t able to overcome the challenges that they’ve faced recently — from the COVID-19 pandemic to inflation and supply chain issues. In tearful messages on the business’s Facebook page Friday, Rankin’s Meat Market...
WYTV.com
Austintown business celebrates 20 years, continued growth
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A business in Austintown is celebrating 20 years of providing businesses with important information. SenSource is a people-counting company, and Thursday, it held a special celebration. It uses sensors to help businesses compile data about foot traffic. During the pandemic, it came up with applications...
WYTV.com
Agents search Newton Falls business; 4 facing charges
NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio Investigative Unit confirms a search warrant was executed at Faces Lounge in Newton Falls Thursday night. The investigation centered on alleged illegal gambling activities. A spokesperson said the liquor permit was cited administratively, and violation notices will get turned over to the...
WYTV.com
Local restaurant goes mobile
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A new venture in the food business is all about the adventure when you go on the road. A local restaurant has dropped its main location and gone mobile. Johnny Bassil enjoys fixing Mediterranean and Middle Eastern food. He did it for seven years at...
WYTV.com
Swag bags given out ahead of football field dedication in East Liverpool
EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – East Liverpool Potters swag bags were handed out on Thursday at the Lou Holtz Museum in East Liverpool. They’re part of a welcoming gift ahead of the new football field dedication. All you have to do is go to any East Liverpool city...
WYTV.com
Local shred event aims to reduce identify theft
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – It was Shred Day for AAA East Central on Friday. It’s a free event at its office in Canfield to help reduce identity theft. In the first half hour, around 50 cars brought boxes of paperwork to shred. Any item with identifiable information like names, birthdates and account numbers was accepted.
WYTV.com
Police departments issue warning due to car thefts
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Local police are running into issues with vehicles being stolen lately, and they say a lot of the crimes are crimes of opportunity. Police said the people stealing these cars don’t even break windows; they just go door to door to see which cars are unlocked.
Comments / 0