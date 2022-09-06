Read full article on original website
I don’t blame him for wanting to have an injury time out…Giancarlo Strikeout gets half the year off every season and gets treated like a deity.
Jordan Montgomery credits Cardinals resurgence to doing what Yankees didn't want him to do
Jordan Montgomery appeared on the R2C2 podcast and said his increased fastball usage with the Cardinals was something the Yankees didn’t want him to do.
Yankees’ loss to Twins, Gleyber Torres clutch strikeout fall on umpires
Should Gleyber Torres have strode to the plate in the ninth inning Friday hunting a walk rather than looking to swing the bat? Debatable. The Yankees second baseman has regressed tremendously in the second half, and every pessimist in the building was smelling a double play. Twins hurler Michael Fulmer has occasional trouble with the strike zone, and nearly walked Ronald Guzmán with the bases loaded in extras the day before.
Aaron Boone drops Derek Jeter truth bomb amid NY Hall of Fame tribute
It was just over a year ago since New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter saw his name enshrined in Cooperstown at the Baseball Hall of Fame. And on Friday night, the Yanks will also honor their former captain in the Bronx. Ahead of the Hall of Fame tribute night, Aaron Boone spoke out on the […] The post Aaron Boone drops Derek Jeter truth bomb amid NY Hall of Fame tribute appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yankees injury updates: Return estimates for Anthony Rizzo, Harrison Bader, Luis Severino
Aaron Boone provided injury updates for several Yankees on Saturday, including Anthony Rizzo, Luis Severino, Harrison Bader, Scott Effross, and more.
BT takes his turn to play Yankees GM: Stanton, Hicks, Donaldson, gone
Brandon Tierney played Yankees GM on Friday, and says he will be trading two Bombers with big contracts in Giancarlo Stanton and Josh Donaldson.
Derek Jeter calms immediate speculation about role with Yankees, but adds 'This is home for me'
Derek Jeter fueled some speculation about a possible return to the Yankees in some capacity after his speech Friday night, but quickly calmed those down.
Yankees baffled by umps', replay crew's critical decision in Twins win
Yankees fans can argue that the only reason the Twins beat their team Thursday night is because of a missed call by the umpires and replay officials. With the game tied 2-2 and one out in the eighth inning, Twins outfielder Jake Cave hit a grounder to first baseman Marwin Gonzalez, who flipped the ball to the pitcher Wandy Peralta, who stepped on the bag a moment before Cave.
Angels in hot water over teenagers’ lawsuit that could send shockwaves to rest of MLB
The Los Angeles Angels find themselves in the middle of another lawsuit this season. Unlike some of their other legal battles, though, this news has some serious implications for how the MLB will operate in the future. The lawsuit was filed by two Dominican prospects, who claimed that L.A. reneged on a verbal agreement with the two players.
MLB World Reacts To Player's Brutal Injury News
Washington Nationals catcher Keibert Ruiz took a foul ball to the groin during Thursday night's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. He left the game in the sixth inning and was transported to a local hospital, where he was treated for swollen testicles. "No easy way to put this: Keibert...
Braves: 1 player who must step up for Atlanta in NL East race with Mets
The Atlanta Braves won the 2021 World Series, but it is the New York Mets who have been ahead in the NL for the majority of the 2022 season. Major changes have propelled New York to an elite level, but they have been sputtering the past few weeks as they have been losing to the […] The post Braves: 1 player who must step up for Atlanta in NL East race with Mets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
This Dodgers Fan May Be The Slickest Man Alive
Some call the man "Foo-dini" for his magic moves at Dodger Stadium.
Derek Jeter takes shot at Marlins during speech
Derek Jeter took a shot at the Miami Marlins on Friday night. Jeter was honored during a special ceremony at Yankee Stadium ahead of the New York Yankees’ game against the Tampa Bay Rays. The ceremony honored the lifelong Yankee for his induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame last year, and for his contributions to the team during a 20-season run from 1995-2014.
Replies to Red Sox-Zac Gallen trade take are worse than any Yankees delusion
People feel like Yankee fans believe themselves to be the singular center of the baseball universe, around which other needy teams revolve. If you believe that to be true (it largely is), then open your eyes to the Red Sox, too, a similar AL East team with fans who behave identically.
Giancarlo Stanton facing a 47 mph pitch went as you likely expected
Giancarlo Stanton saw a 47 mph pitch with a position player on the mound for the Rays on Saturday, and obliterated a home run off the foul pole.
Oswaldo Cabrera out of Yankees' Thursday lineup
New York Yankees infielder Oswaldo Cabrera is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander Sonny Gray and the Minnesota Twins. Cabrera will yield right field to Aaron Judge following five straight starts in the corner of the outfield. Miguel Andujar will be the Yankees' designated hitter and No. 6 batter in his first game back from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
Jose Trevino taking seat Thursday for Yankees
New York Yankees catcher Jose Trevino is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander Sonny Gray and the Minnesota Twins. Trevino will take a seat as Kyle Higashioka makes the start at catcher and hits eighth. Trevino has just two hits in his last 20 at-bats.
Aaron Boone talking about DJ LeMahieu injury will make Yankees fans punch a wall
The New York Yankees: willing to punt the entire month of August with odd trades, questionable roster moves, and a hesitance to promote their top prospects. Also the New York Yankees: willing to walk a tightrope when it comes to the health of their three most important players. The latest...
Hicks benched after missing 2 flies in Yanks' loss to Rays
NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Hicks was removed midgame after failing to catch consecutive drives to left that landed for run-scoring doubles in the fourth inning, and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the New York Yankees 4-2 Friday night to close within 3 1/2 games in the AL East. “I got benched during the game. That’s rough, especially when all you want to do is produce for your team and,your first two bats are strikeouts,” Hicks said. Randy Arozarena had an RBI double in the first off Frankie Montas (5-12) to put the Rays ahead to stay. Wander Franco hit a two-out, two-on drive in the fourth that dropped out of Hicks’ glove along the left-field foul line just in front of the wall. Hicks drooped his head for a few seconds, thinking he caught the ball and the drive was foul, and two runs scored before he reacted and picked up the ball.
Report: MLB Votes to Implement Shocking New Rules
Major League Baseball has voted to implement new rules for the 2023 season.
Yankees and Rays meet with series tied 1-1
Tampa Bay Rays (78-59, second in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (84-56, first in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Luis Patino (1-1, 4.34 ERA, 1.61 WHIP, 11 strikeouts); Yankees: Domingo German (2-3, 3.27 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 38 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -120, Yankees +100. BOTTOM LINE:...
