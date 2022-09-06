NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Hicks was removed midgame after failing to catch consecutive drives to left that landed for run-scoring doubles in the fourth inning, and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the New York Yankees 4-2 Friday night to close within 3 1/2 games in the AL East. “I got benched during the game. That’s rough, especially when all you want to do is produce for your team and,your first two bats are strikeouts,” Hicks said. Randy Arozarena had an RBI double in the first off Frankie Montas (5-12) to put the Rays ahead to stay. Wander Franco hit a two-out, two-on drive in the fourth that dropped out of Hicks’ glove along the left-field foul line just in front of the wall. Hicks drooped his head for a few seconds, thinking he caught the ball and the drive was foul, and two runs scored before he reacted and picked up the ball.

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO