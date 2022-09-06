Read full article on original website
Related
wtoc.com
Chatham Emergency Management hosts hurricane preparedness workshops
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - People from across the community, including some of WTOC’s meteorologists, came out Saturday to participate in Chatham Emergency Management’s hurricane preparedness workshop. CEMA held three sessions Saturday morning to get people ready as we are in peak hurricane season. During the workshop folks learned...
wtoc.com
Garden City Housing Team host housing fair and expo
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - According to a recent study by the National Low Income Housing Coalition, the Savannah area is the second most expensive area to live in the state. That can make finding and affording housing a challenge which is why the Garden City Housing Team put on a housing fair and expo Saturday.
wtoc.com
‘It’s a tragedy’: Generation One senior center closing it’s doors
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Generation One has been serving seniors for about 25 years. Generation One, which is operated by Memorial Health, currently serves about 400 members, according to Memorial Heath officials. Members received a letter saying Generation One will be closing its doors, leaving many members emotional. “We have...
wtoc.com
Think Big Youth Foundation and Travis Manion Foundation host Heroes 9/11 Shadow Run 5K
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The 21st anniversary of the September 11th terrorist attacks is Sunday, two organizations in Hinesville collaborated Saturday to remember the first responders from that day, as a community. The Travis Manion Foundation and the Think Big Youth Foundation hosted the Heroes 9/11 Shadow Run 5K at...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wtoc.com
Future of Yamacraw Village still undetermined
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The future of one of Savannah’s oldest public housing complexes is still undetermined. A historic site review of Yamacraw continues before a federal application can be submitted for demolition. The pastor of a historic church in Yamacraw Village, First Bryan Baptist, and Georgia Benton who...
wtoc.com
Community members gather to honor first responders for Patriot Day
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Community members came out for Patriot Day an event aimed at honoring the sacrifices of police officers, firefighters and military personnel. And as the anniversary of the 9/11 attacks nears organizers say the event took on a special meaning. On this anniversary weekend of 9/11 an...
wtoc.com
Georgia Southern ROTC cadets honor 9/11 first responders
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - ROTC students at Georgia Southern University gathered early this morning to remember the first responders who gave their lives trying to rescue others. For Georgia Southern ROTC students, this morning’s PT takes on a whole deeper meaning. Section by section, they ran the steps of...
wtoc.com
Applications open for the Owner-Occupied Rehabilitation Program in Hinesville
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - With the cost of home repairs on the rise the City of Hinesville is offering some help to homeowners in need. The City of Hinesville has opened up applications for the Owner-Occupied Rehabilitation Program. City Manager Kenneth Howard says it helps get home repairs to those who need it.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wtoc.com
City of Savannah condemns Evergreen Cemetery, but it’s better than it sounds
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Thousands of dollars and years later the City of Savannah voted to condemn a private cemetery. Issues with Evergreen Cemetery go back decades, according to the city. Families, including Mayor Van Johnson, couldn’t visit their loved ones because of all the grass and debris covering the...
wtoc.com
Patriot Day events this weekend to honor lives lost during 9/11 terrorist attacks
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s been nearly 21 years since the 9/11 terrorist attacks killed thousands of Americans. This weekend, the Lowcountry and Coastal Empire are honoring and remembering the lives lost at that moment in history. On Saturday two organizations in Hinesville are coming together to honor heroes...
wtoc.com
Bethel Baptist Church remembering 9/11 on it’s 21st anniversary
SAVANNAH, Ga- Bethel Baptist Church in Richmond Hill has commemorated the 9/11 attacks as a church for years, but on this 21st anniversary they wanted to expand their gathering to the whole community. A moment of silence, except for the sound of this bell meant to reflect on the moment...
wtoc.com
Man dies in fire at Hilton head vacation home
HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WTOC) - Beaufort County Deputies responded to a fire early Friday morning on Dinghy Lane in Palmetto Dunes on Hilton Head. Hilton Head Fire Rescue says six people were vacationing in the home. Four people escaped and another person was taken to the hospital. Deputies say the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wtoc.com
Funeral held for former Savannah police officer killed in car wreck
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Dozens of law enforcement gathered this morning at Jonesville Baptist Church for former Savannah Police Officer Reginald Brannan’s funeral service. WTOC wasn’t able to be inside to film the service, but from the outside you could see the outpouring of love for Officer Brannan.
wtoc.com
Savannah City Council discussing possibility of implementing impact fees
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Future home and business owners in Savannah may have an extra fee to think about. During two Savannah City Council meetings Thursday, council members discussed the possibility of implementing impact fees that would charge a one time fee to people purchasing land. They voted (Yes, no,...
wtoc.com
Hilton Head town leaders give updates on their strategic plan
HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WTOC) - Heading into the 2021-2022 fiscal year, the town of Hilton Head put a strategic plan in place for the first time in the island’s history. Thursday, the town did a mid-year update. Hilton Head town leaders invited members of the public into an open...
wtoc.com
First Alert: Heavy rain could lead to flooding
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Friday is a First Alert Weather Day:. A Flood Watch is in effect until midnight for our coastal communities. Two to four inches of rain will be possible through tonight. Localized higher amounts will be possible. Remember, don’t drive on water-covered roads!. These showers will...
wtoc.com
Police searching for missing 17-year-old
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The search continues Wednesday night for a 17-year-old in Chatham County who’s been missing for almost a month. Zhawaun Ruth was last seen on Aug. 13 in the 600 block of Brewer Street. He’s 5-foot-11 and weighs 148 pounds. He’s also known to suffer from...
wtoc.com
Tybee Island Police arrest man following fire at The Sand Bar
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - A man has been arrested for intentionally setting fire to a local bar on Labor Day. The Tybee Island Fire Department responded to The Sand Bar Monday around 12:45 a.m. after a fire was reported in the bathroom. After assessing the situation, Fire Department personnel...
wtoc.com
Georgia Southern defeats Nebraska, 45-42
LINCOLN, NE (WTOC) - The Georgia Southern Eagles beat the Nebraska Cornhuskers Saturday night, for the program’s second win over a Power Five program in school history. Sixth-year quarterback Kyle Vantrease ran for a touchdown with only 36 seconds left in the game, securing the win 45-42. It was...
wtoc.com
‘I think a lot of us feel that we’ve known her for a long time’: Queen Elizabeth II’s passing impact overseas
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96 on Thursday. She’s the longest serving monarch in British history, serving 70 years on the throne. Dr. Carol Herringer has spent most of her professional career studying British history, which of course, includes the royal family.
Comments / 1