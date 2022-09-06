ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

wtoc.com

Chatham Emergency Management hosts hurricane preparedness workshops

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - People from across the community, including some of WTOC’s meteorologists, came out Saturday to participate in Chatham Emergency Management’s hurricane preparedness workshop. CEMA held three sessions Saturday morning to get people ready as we are in peak hurricane season. During the workshop folks learned...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Garden City Housing Team host housing fair and expo

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - According to a recent study by the National Low Income Housing Coalition, the Savannah area is the second most expensive area to live in the state. That can make finding and affording housing a challenge which is why the Garden City Housing Team put on a housing fair and expo Saturday.
GARDEN CITY, GA
wtoc.com

‘It’s a tragedy’: Generation One senior center closing it’s doors

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Generation One has been serving seniors for about 25 years. Generation One, which is operated by Memorial Health, currently serves about 400 members, according to Memorial Heath officials. Members received a letter saying Generation One will be closing its doors, leaving many members emotional. “We have...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Future of Yamacraw Village still undetermined

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The future of one of Savannah’s oldest public housing complexes is still undetermined. A historic site review of Yamacraw continues before a federal application can be submitted for demolition. The pastor of a historic church in Yamacraw Village, First Bryan Baptist, and Georgia Benton who...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Community members gather to honor first responders for Patriot Day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Community members came out for Patriot Day an event aimed at honoring the sacrifices of police officers, firefighters and military personnel. And as the anniversary of the 9/11 attacks nears organizers say the event took on a special meaning. On this anniversary weekend of 9/11 an...
POOLER, GA
wtoc.com

Georgia Southern ROTC cadets honor 9/11 first responders

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - ROTC students at Georgia Southern University gathered early this morning to remember the first responders who gave their lives trying to rescue others. For Georgia Southern ROTC students, this morning’s PT takes on a whole deeper meaning. Section by section, they ran the steps of...
STATESBORO, GA
wtoc.com

Man dies in fire at Hilton head vacation home

HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WTOC) - Beaufort County Deputies responded to a fire early Friday morning on Dinghy Lane in Palmetto Dunes on Hilton Head. Hilton Head Fire Rescue says six people were vacationing in the home. Four people escaped and another person was taken to the hospital. Deputies say the...
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
wtoc.com

Funeral held for former Savannah police officer killed in car wreck

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Dozens of law enforcement gathered this morning at Jonesville Baptist Church for former Savannah Police Officer Reginald Brannan’s funeral service. WTOC wasn’t able to be inside to film the service, but from the outside you could see the outpouring of love for Officer Brannan.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Savannah City Council discussing possibility of implementing impact fees

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Future home and business owners in Savannah may have an extra fee to think about. During two Savannah City Council meetings Thursday, council members discussed the possibility of implementing impact fees that would charge a one time fee to people purchasing land. They voted (Yes, no,...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

First Alert: Heavy rain could lead to flooding

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Friday is a First Alert Weather Day:. A Flood Watch is in effect until midnight for our coastal communities. Two to four inches of rain will be possible through tonight. Localized higher amounts will be possible. Remember, don’t drive on water-covered roads!. These showers will...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Police searching for missing 17-year-old

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The search continues Wednesday night for a 17-year-old in Chatham County who’s been missing for almost a month. Zhawaun Ruth was last seen on Aug. 13 in the 600 block of Brewer Street. He’s 5-foot-11 and weighs 148 pounds. He’s also known to suffer from...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Tybee Island Police arrest man following fire at The Sand Bar

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - A man has been arrested for intentionally setting fire to a local bar on Labor Day. The Tybee Island Fire Department responded to The Sand Bar Monday around 12:45 a.m. after a fire was reported in the bathroom. After assessing the situation, Fire Department personnel...
TYBEE ISLAND, GA
wtoc.com

Georgia Southern defeats Nebraska, 45-42

LINCOLN, NE (WTOC) - The Georgia Southern Eagles beat the Nebraska Cornhuskers Saturday night, for the program’s second win over a Power Five program in school history. Sixth-year quarterback Kyle Vantrease ran for a touchdown with only 36 seconds left in the game, securing the win 45-42. It was...
LINCOLN, NE

