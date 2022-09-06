ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsfield, MA

Police respond to three-car crash in Northampton

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Elm Street in Northampton was blocked off early Saturday evening due to a three-car accident. The scene has since cleared. Police told Western Mass News the first car stopped at a pedestrian sidewalk. The car behind it also stopped. The third car slammed into the middle vehicle and in turn, that car hit the car in front.
One dead in Saturday two-car crash in Ashfield

A North Carolina woman was killed when her car collided with another on Route 116 in Ashfield at 5:30 p.m. Saturday. The Northwestern District Attorney’s Office said the 53-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the Pleasant Street and Route 116 scene while the driver of the second vehicle, a 22-year-old man from East Longmeadow, was transported to the Baystate Franklin Medical Center in Greenfield with non-life-threatening injuries. There were no passengers in either vehicle.
North Carolina woman, 53, dies in Ashfield car crash Saturday

A 53-year-old North Carolina woman died Saturday after she was involved in a car crash in Ashfield. The two-car collision occurred at approximately 5:30 p.m. on Route 116 at the intersection with Pleasant Street. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene at approximately 6:10 p.m. The driver of the other vehicle, a 22-year-old man, was brought to Baystate Franklin Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
Horse injured following trailer accident on Mass. Pike in Palmer

PALMER, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews responded to I-90 Eastbound in Palmer Saturday morning after a horse trailer rolled over on the highway. According to Lt. Sullivan of the Massachusetts State Police, the call came in around 8:40 a.m. Police said that the accident took place at the 63.8 mile marker...
Driver escapes rollover crash in Deerfield

A rollover crash took place in Deerfield on Lower Road, Saturday morning. According to the Deerfield Fire District, the operator of the vehicle was not injured and removed himself from the vehicle before the fire crew arrived.
Passenger arrested after crash on I-91 in Putney

PUTNEY — A 35-year-old man from St. Johnsbury was arrested for violations of conditions following a crash in Putney on Tuesday. The single-vehicle crash took place on I-91 at around 4:50 p.m. Police identified a passenger in the vehicle as Jonathan Fuller when they arrived. Following an investigation, police...
Woman dies in Springfield house fire, candles and incense may be to blame

SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A 61-year-old woman died three days after a Wednesday morning house fire at her Springfield home, according to the state Fire Marshal’s office. A joint investigation by several agencies determined that the fire started in the victim’s bedroom on the right side of the single-family home at Indian Orchard. Two other adults were displaced by the fire. Although the exact cause of the fire will remain officially undetermined, investigators found candles, incense and several boxes of matches in the bedroom area. They did not find working smoke alarms or sprinklers.
Accident On Route 10 In Bernardston

(Bernardston, MA) Just before 5 p.m. Friday evening, there was an accident on Route 10 in Bernardston. One lane of the road was blocked off by police for emergency responders. Drivers may expect traffic delays in the area. More details to follow.
Seven driven from Sumner Avenue home by fire

Springfield firefighters extinguished a blaze in a Sumner Avenue home Friday, authorities said. Fire Capt. Drew Piemonte said an electrical malfunction started the fire that drove seven people from their home. They are being assisted by the American Red Cross.
Former Northampton teacher, vice principal Eugene B. DeFilippo killed in Deerfield car crash

Authorities have identified Eugene B. DeFilippo, 97, of Easthampton as the driver who was killed in a collision on Labor Day, the Northwestern District Attorney said. DeFilippo was a former teacher, vice-principal and football coach at Northampton High School, according to the Daily Hampshire Gazette. DeFilippo also played football for the College of the Holy Cross. He played in the Orange Bowl while he was on the GI Bill.
Man hurt after car goes over embankment in Berkshire County

CLARKSBURG – A Pittsfield man is recovering after his car fell nearly 100 feet over an embankment in Clarksburg. The call came in around 6:30 Thursday morning. Clarksburg police say a car was traveling west on Route 2, when driver Richard Wright got to the hairpin turn, his car went into the parking lot of the Golden Eagle Restaurant. His car became stuck between the guardrail and another truck.
