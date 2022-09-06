ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Annika Sorenstam says LPGA's Queen City Classic raises bar for all women

By Randy Tucker, Cincinnati Enquirer
 4 days ago
MADEIRA, Ohio – No matter how you slice it, the women golfers competing this week in the Kroger Queen City Championship presented by P&G will be playing for a lot of money.

The winner of the inaugural event to be held at the Kenwood Country Club in Madeira will take home $262,500, or about 15% of the total $1.75 million.

The prize money pales in comparison to the average $9.1 million purse on the PGA tour.

But the new Cincinnati-area tournament will help raise the total prize money handed out on the LPGA Tour this year to $93.5 million, up from $69.2 million last year.

That's a major step toward leveling the playing field for female golfers and will go a long way toward growing the game and providing opportunities for women from all walks of life, according to Annika Sorenstam, widely regarded as the greatest female golfer of all time.

"We’re quite fortunate to be where we are,'' Sorenstam told an Enquirer reporter outside the clubhouse at Kenwood. But "that doesn't mean we should settle. I think there's more money out there. I think there's more opportunities.''

Those opportunities aren't limited to the golf course, according to the LPGA and World Golf Hall of Famer, who said women's professional golf tournaments and the corporate sponsors they attract can also serve as a springboard for aspiring female entrepreneurs and business leaders.

As a panelist for the Queen City Game Changers women's leadership program held Tuesday at Kenwood, Sorenstam encouraged more than 130 women attending the event toleverage the golf tournament to make connections and promote their business endeavors.

White Oak resident, Philishea Everage, 37, said she attended the leadership conference to "have a seat at the table'' in a setting that has been closed to women, especially women of color, for most of the past century.

"I don't play golf, but I know at lot of deals get done on the golf course,'' said Everage, founder of Barely Blush, an online nail care company. "Having an event like this where I can show up and be present and be myself in this environment is a big deal. I needed to be present for this.’’

The leadership conference was held by tournament sponsors Procter & Gamble and Kroger. In addition, the companies founding the Cincinnati area's first professional golf tournament in more than 30 years included Cintas, St. Elizabeth Healthcare, TriHealth, Great American Insurance Group and GE Aviation.

Pat Cady, senior vice president of sales at P&G, said he expects the list of corporate sponsors, and prize money, to continue to grow as the event gains momentum.

“We’re just starting,’’ Cady said. "Our intent is obviously to have a great tournament that continues to grow and continues to get the top golfers here and also continues to help the women business leaders of Cincinnati continue to grow and prosper in their careers.’’

