2023 Chevy Silverado HD Units Built Without Hood Insulation
GM has decided it will ship certain 2023 Chevy Silverado HD units to dealerships without hood insulation due to an ongoing shortage of insulation material or another related component. GM began producing certain examples of the 2023 Chevy Silverado HD without hood insulation on June 1st, 2022. This feature is...
GM Announces The Durant Guild Imported Vehicle Platform In China
General Motors has just announced that it will launch The Durant Guild in China, which it describes as a new lifestyle platform that will make iconic import products available in the Asian country. The automaker’s Chinese subsidiary decided to create the new platform The Durant Guild as part of the...
GM Reducing 2023 Corvette Z06 Ownership Requirement From 12 To 6 Months
Performance fans are eager to get their hands on the new 2023 Corvette Z06, which may prompt some new owners to quickly resell the sports car for hugely inflated prices, a practice commonly known as “flipping.” To discourage flipping the new C8 Corvette Z06 for profit, GM has implemented an ownership period requirement for the transfer of some warranties. Now, however, GM Authority has learned that this ownership requirement has been reduced from 12 months to 6 months.
GM Stock Value Rises 7 Percent During Week Of September 5 – September 9, 2022
The value of GM stock was up during the week of September 5th to September 9th, 2022, compared to the stock’s closing value the week prior. Shares closed the week at $41.29 per share, representing an increase of $2.82 per share, or 7.33 percent compared to the previous week’s closing value of $38.47. Note that markets were closed Monday in observance of Labor Day.
ACS Composite Launches C8 Corvette Engine Appearance Pack
Quebec-based company ACS Composite has countless aftermarket parts for General Motors vehicles on offer. The company, which is an OEM composite parts supplier that has previously worked with GM directly, recently debuted a new engine appearance package for the C8 Corvette Stingray, giving owners of the mid-engine sports car an alternative to the available OEM appearance packages.
2024 Chevy Equinox EV To Start At About $37,250 In Canada
The 2024 Chevy Equinox EV will start at just under C$38,000 including destination and freight when it reaches Canada in limited quantities next fall. Chevrolet Canada confirmed this week the 2024 Chevy Equinox will carry a base price of C$35,000, plus an additional $2,500 to cover the destination freight charge, A/C tax and other premiums, bringing the pre-tax price tag to $37,500. This applies to the entry-level 1LT trim only, which receives some additional equipment for the Canadian market including heated front seats, a heated steering wheel and an eight-way power driver’s seat. Heated seats are often equipped as standard on Canadian market vehicles due to the colder climate.
GM Favored Cadillac Lyriq Production Over GMC Hummer EV This Summer
GM is making a pivot to all-electric powertrains, and models like the Cadillac Lyriq and GMC Hummer EV are leading the charge. Notably, GM favored production of the Cadillac Lyriq over the GMC Hummer EV this summer. For readers who may be unaware, the Cadillac Lyriq and GMC Hummer EV...
2022 GMC Canyon Sport Bar And Lighting Package No Longer Available
The 2022 GMC Canyon is the final model year for the current second-gen pickup, dropping in just before the next generation arrives for the 2023 model year. Now, however, GM Authority has learned that the 2022 GMC Canyon is no longer available to order with the optional Sport Bar and Lighting Package.
All-New 2023 Chevy Trax To Be Revealed In October
The current generation of the Chevy Trax crossover is scheduled to sunset after the 2022 model year, as GM Authority was the first to report and later confirmed by GM. As such, the all-new 2023 Chevy Trax will launch soon, and now, GM Authority has learned when the next-gen 2023 Chevy Trax will get its big debut.
Here’s When 2023 Chevy Colorado ZR2 Production Will Start
GM unveiled the 2023 Chevy Colorado late this past July, introducing an all-new third generation complete with new exterior styling, a totally overhauled interior space, and a new powertrain to boot. Now, GM Authority has learned when production of the 2023 Chevy Colorado ZR2 is set to begin. According to...
2023 Cadillac CT4, CT4-V Units Were Built Without Ventilated Seat Blower Motors
The 2023 Cadillac CT4 hits the scene as the fourth model year for the luxury four-door, debuting a handful of updates and changes compared to the 2022 Cadillac CT4. Now, GM Authority has learned that units of the 2023 Cadillac CT4 and Cadillac CT4-V have been built without ventilated seat blower motors.
GM Infotainment Systems Rank Well In J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Multimedia Quality And Satisfaction Study
With technology now at the forefront of most people’s lives, it’s no surprise that the infotainment screen has become one of the most important components in a new vehicle. GM appears to have taken note of this fact, as its infotainment systems performed well in the recent J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Multimedia Quality And Satisfaction Study, which ranks vehicles based on customer feedback for their in-vehicle display screens and software.
2023 Corvette Edge Red Brake Calipers No Longer Available
While many other GM vehicles have faced various equipment shortages/constraints due to supply chain snags, the C8 Corvette has mostly been shielded from the backlogs and delays that are currently plaguing the automotive industry. That’s now changed, however, as the 2023 Corvette Stingray and 2023 Corvette Z06 are no longer available to order with the optional Edge Red painted brake calipers (RPO code H6N) due to a supplier constraint.
GM Forward Collision Alert Can Be Affected By A Bent License Plate
GM is alerting dealership service technicians that certain vehicles equipped with its Forward Collision Alert technology may falsely detect an imminent front-end collision due to a bent or misaligned license plate. According to a recent post on GM TechLink, outside factors may “influence a collision warning” in vehicles equipped with...
2023 GMC Yukon Adaptive Cruise Control Under Constraint
The 2023 GMC Yukon is the third model year for the current fifth-generation full-size SUV, introducing a handful of critical updates and changes compared to the preceding 2022 model year. Now, however, GM Authority has learned that two safety and convenience tech features are currently under constraint for the 2023 GMC Yukon.
2023 Chevy Trailblazer Gets Simplified List Of Interior Colors
The 2023 Chevy Trailblazer introduces the third model year for the latest third-generation crossover, debuting a handful of changes and updates compared to the 2022 Chevy Trailblazer. Notably, these updates include a simplified list of interior colors. GM Authority has noticed that each 2023 Chevy Trailblazer trim level is now...
We Answer Your 2023 Cadillac Lyriq Questions: Video (Part 1)
The 2023 Cadillac Lyriq is an extremely important model for Cadillac, offered as the first all-electric production vehicle to bear the Caddy crest. Naturally, a vehicle like that is bound to draw all kinds of questions, and now, GM Authority is here to answer your most pressing queries. In case...
2022 Chevy Colorado ZR2 Dusk And Midnight Packages No Longer Available
The 2022 Chevy Colorado is the eighth and final model year for the second-generation pickup, introducing only a few small updates and changes compared to the 2021 model-year vehicle. Now, GM Authority has learned that the Dusk and Midnight Packages for the 2022 Chevy Colorado ZR2 are no longer available to order.
Like-New 1986 Zimmer Quicksilver With Just 500 Miles For Sale
The Pontiac Fiero has served as the basis for more strange home-built creations than almost any other GM vehicle. From three-wheeled trikes to lifted off-roaders, the mid-engine Fiero has underpinned all sorts of weird creations over the years – but none of these home-built oddities are quite as bewildering as the Zimmer Quicksilver.
