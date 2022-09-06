ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plainfield, NJ

Piscataway fatal shooting victim identified as Plainfield man

By Susan Loyer, MyCentralJersey.com
 4 days ago
PISCATAWAY – A Plainfield man has been identified as the victim found shot inside a vehicle early Monday who later died at the hospital, announced the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office.

Police responded to a call around 4:02 a.m. Monday reporting a man with multiple gunshot wounds inside a vehicle in the area of Aspen Court, according to the prosecutor’s office. The victim, Jibreel Elliott, 31, was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead, the prosecutor’s office said.

No more information was provided, and the investigation is continuing.

Anyone with information or surveillance footage of the area is asked to call Piscataway Police Detective Kenneth Buco at 732-562-2300, ext. 2342, or Detective Ryan Tighe of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745-4335.

Email: sloyer@gannettnj.com

Susan Loyer covers Middlesex County and more for MyCentralJersey.com. To get unlimited access to her work, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

