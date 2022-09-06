ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victorville, CA

Victorville police find alleged truck thief asleep behind wheel in Lucerne Valley

By Rene Ray De La Cruz, Victorville Daily Press
Victorville Daily Press
Victorville Daily Press
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PZdHi_0hkQWVIB00

A suspected thief was arrested after sheriff’s officials found him asleep behind the wheel of a parked construction truck in Lucerne Valley.

The Victorville Sheriff’s Station reported that at 2:04 a.m. on Sunday, Deputy J. Guzman checked a white Ford construction truck that was parked near Baker and Sage roads.

Deputy Guzman discovered that the driver, later identified as 56-year-old Derik Jason Locke, was asleep inside the vehicle, which was confirmed stolen out of Redlands.

More news: Domestic violence suspect fatally shot after grabbing deputy's gun

Locke was booked at the High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto on suspicion of possessing a stolen vehicle. His bail was set at $50,000.

He is scheduled to appear on Wednesday in Victorville Superior Court.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked by the Sheriff's Department to contact the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station at 760-552-6800 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at 760-956-5001.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Victorville police find alleged truck thief asleep behind wheel in Lucerne Valley

Comments / 3

Related
vvng.com

75-year-old passenger killed in rear-end crash on E Avenue in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — An elderly man riding as a passenger was killed after the car was rear-ended by another vehicle Friday night in Hesperia. It happened on September 9, 2022, at about 9:12 pm, and involved a 2016 Kia Soul and a 1998 Chevrolet Blazer, near the intersection of E Avenue and Hercules Street.
HESPERIA, CA
Key News Network

2 Arrested in Covina Felony Traffic Stop

Covina, Los Angeles County, CA: Two people were arrested after a felony traffic stop in the city of Covina on Thursday night. A sheriff’s deputy from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Diamond Bar Station got behind an SUV that was reported stolen getting onto the northbound 57 Freeway from Temple Avenue.
COVINA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Adelanto, CA
Lucerne Valley, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Lucerne Valley, CA
City
Victorville, CA
City
Redlands, CA
Victorville, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Fontana Herald News

Two teenagers are arrested in connection with armed robbery in San Bernardino

Two teenagers were arrested in connection with an armed robbery in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. The incident occurred on Aug 25 at about 10:15 p.m., when the victim told police he arranged a meeting with one of the suspects to sell a necklace. The victim arrived and was robbed at gunpoint by the two men.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
mynewsla.com

Three Teens Arrested In Connection With Coachella Robberies, Stolen Vehicle

Three teens were arrested Thursday in an alleged connection to two Coachella robberies and a stolen vehicle. Jason Orozco, 18, of Riverside, Fabian Mondragon, 18, of Indio and a 14-year old juvenile were arrested Thursday morning after a pair of robberies in Coachella, Sgt. Edward Soto of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department told City News Service.
COACHELLA, CA
mynewsla.com

Suspected Violent Felon Arrested Near Railroad Tracks in Rancho Mirage

A 32-year-old suspected violent felon was found running near railroad tracks and arrested Thursday in Rancho Mirage. Adalberto Raygoza of Cathedral City had an active felony warrant and was wanted on suspicion of attempted murder, kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon, false imprisonment and spousal abuse, according to Sgt. Dave Morton with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
RANCHO MIRAGE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Awakens#Thief#Victor Valley#Property Crime#The Sheriff S Department#Sheriff S Dispatch
L.A. Weekly

Man Fatally Struck in 3-Vehicle Collision on Bonita Avenue [Pomona, CA]

POMONA, CA (September 9, 2022) – Saturday afternoon, an unidentified man was fatally struck in a 3-vehicle collision on Bonita Avenue. The accident took place at the intersection of Bonita and Towne Avenue around 3:45 p.m., on August 13th. At this time, the events leading up to the incident...
POMONA, CA
z1077fm.com

Yucca Valley man arrested in Hit and Run investigation

An investigation into a hit and run in July that resulted in two victims being airlifted to the hospital has led to an arrest of the suspected driver, according to a press release by the San Bernardino County Sheriff. Yucca Valley resident David Alderson was arrested on Wednesday, Sept. 7 for suspected felony hit and run. The detectives served a search warrant at a residence in the 58800 block of Yucca Trail, where Alderson was taken into custody without incident. During the search of the property, detectives recovered the 2005 Red Ford Mustang identified as the suspect vehicle in the hit and run collision.
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
Fontana Herald News

Three men are arrested after guns are found in their vehicle following a crash

Three men were arrested after guns were found in their vehicle following a crash in Redlands on Sept. 6, according to the Redlands Police Department. Early in the morning, an officer observed a Nissan Sentra driving recklessly in the area of Citrus Avenue and Redlands Boulevard. When the officer attempted a traffic stop, the vehicle failed to yield. The officer pursued the driver west on Redlands Boulevard.
REDLANDS, CA
americanmilitarynews.com

80-year-old store owner who shot suspected armed robber is celebrated

Johnny Falco, a burly, bearded 61-year-old man wearing a ball cap, approached the counter at Norco Market where 80-year-old store owner Craig Cope was serving customers. Falco would say he doesn’t cry easily, but he did just that as he placed a box of shotgun shells — a gift for Cope — on the counter.
NORCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Public Safety
etxview.com

Gun scare at Lakeview creates double lockdown in Victorville

VICTORVILLE -- It's barely the start of the academic year and two Victorville schools had to go into a lockdown because a student reported seeing a person with a gun on campus at Lakeview Leadership Academy. The call came in to the Victorville Police Department right after 9:45 Thursday morning,...
VICTORVILLE, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Dies After Crashing Stolen Car in East Riverside

A man driving a stolen car on the east end of Riverside died Friday when the vehicle slammed into a concrete wall. The crash happened about 3:30 a.m. at 14th Street and Bermuda Avenue, according to the Riverside Police Department. Sgt. James Elliott said that officers were patrolling the Eastside...
RIVERSIDE, CA
KTLA

Police find 7,000+ fentanyl pills, $1,000 cash during traffic stop in San Bernardino

A man with more than 7,000 fentanyl pills and about $1,000 in cash was arrested during a traffic stop in San Bernardino, police tweeted Thursday. Narcotics officers recently identified the suspect as being involved in “transporting large quantities of fentanyl into San Bernardino,” SBPD said. Officers initiated a traffic stop and searched the suspect’s vehicle. […]
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
Victorville Daily Press

Victorville Daily Press

7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Victorville, CA from Victorville Daily Press.

 http://vvdailypress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy