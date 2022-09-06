Read full article on original website
Highway closure adds to traffic troubles during busy weekend in Arlington
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — It's a big weekend for events in Arlington, which means there's going to be plenty of traffic. On top of that, a major highway closure is expected to add to the headache.In the Arlington entertainment district Friday night, Bad Bunny is playing a concert at AT&T Stadium, the Rangers take on the Blue Jays at Globe Life Field, and a high school football game between Martin and Allen is taking place at Choctaw Stadium. If that wasn't already enough to slow down traffic, the north and southbound lanes of Hwy 360 between Brown Blvd. and Six Flags Dr. will be closed between 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9 through 5 a.m. Monday, Sept. 12 for construction.The closure will also affect the Cowboys game on Sunday.It's best if you can avoid the area altogether, but if you're trying to get in and out of Arlington this weekend, avoid Collins St. and Ball Park Way at all costs. Instead, utilize Cooper St. off of I-30 or even the Bush Turnpike to get down to Division St., which usually turns into a one-way street when big events are being held at Globe Life Field or AT&T Stadium.
Car smashes into Denton home doing heavy damage, driver suffers minor injuries
The driver has minor injuries after a car smashed into a home in Denton Thursday. The car careened into the corner of a home at the corner of McKinney and Ruddell in Southeast Denton
Highway 360 to close in both directions this weekend in Arlington
One of the busiest highways in North Texas is shutting down this weekend, and people headed to a Rangers game or the Cowboys’ home opener will have to find another way through.
Big T Plaza shooting: One person dead after three shot in Dallas shopping mall as cops rush to scene
ONE person has died and two others are injured after a shooting in a shopping mall on Saturday afternoon. The Dallas Police Department confirmed to The U.S. Sun that three people had been shot - one fatally - in the Big T Plaza. The condition of the other two victims...
Small plane makes emergency landing in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A small plane has made an emergency landing in Fort Worth.It happened around 3:45 p.m. Friday in the 10000 block of Chisholm Trail Parkway.MedStar said neither of the two people on board are hurt.No word what led to the plane making the landing.CBS 11 has reached out to the FAA and Fort Worth Fire for more information.
nypressnews.com
No injuries reported after bus catches on fire
IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Irving firefighters are battling a large fire on Loop 12 south of the old Texas Stadium site. The call came in around 9:15 p.m. along the the northbound service road of Loop 12 near Union Bower Road. No reports of injuries, but the Irving Fire...
One driver killed in early morning crash on I-35E in Dallas
A grinding multi-car fatal crash in Dallas has closed down a stretch of south-bound I-35 this morning. The collision was just before 2 a.m. and at least one of the cars rolled over, trapping occupants inside.
dpdbeat.com
Arrest Made in Homicide on Village Fair Drive
On September 10, 2022, at approximately 1:13 p.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting at 4515 Village Fair Drive, the Big T Bazaar. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived, they found three victims shot. One victim, Corderro Robinson, 36, died at the scene. Dallas Police started life-saving measures on the two surviving male victims until Dallas Fire and Rescue responded and transported them to a local hospital.
I-35E southbound shut down after fatal crash in Dallas
DALLAS — A fatal crash shut down all lanes of southbound Interstate 35E in Northwest Dallas early Thursday morning, officials said. The crash happened around 1:45 a.m. on I-35E at Walnut Hill Lane, according to the Dallas County Sheriff's Office. Deputies arrived and found two vehicles involved, a pickup...
Little Elm, Denton police handling bomb threat in north Denton County
DENTON COUNTY, Texas — Little Elm and Denton police officers are handling a bomb threat in north Denton County, police say. The bomb threat was reported in the 1400 block of Morning Dove Drive in Paloma Creek North. Houses in the immediate area have been evacuated. Police are warning...
Overturned cement truck blocks Loop 12 in Irving
IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A traffic alert this afternoon for those taking Loop 12 in Irving.Police said that a cement truck overturned, completely blocking traffic. Drivers are being forced to take the SH 114 exit as crews get to work clearing up the mess. Avoid the area or seek alternative routes if possible.No word on any injuries or what caused the truck to overturn.
iheart.com
Dallas Mall Shooting Leaves One Dead, Two Injured
One person is dead and two more are injured after a shooting at a Dallas shopping mall. Police responded to reports of gunfire just after one in the afternoon on Saturday and found the three victims shortly after. They were taken to a local hospital, where one of the victims later died from his injuries. The status of the other two victims is still unkown. The shooter has been taken into custody but police are still unclear on the motive. This was the latest in a string of mall shootings across the US -- last week one person was shot in the parking lot of a Maryland shopping center, while just a few days ago someone was killed in a California mall.
Vintage WWII aircraft goes off runway, no injuries reported
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Just before 7 p.m., a vintage World War II aircraft went off the runway while landing at Meacham Airport, the Fort Worth Fire Department said.There were three people on board. No one was hurt.Fort Worth police said the plane suffered a landing gear failure, causing it to swerve from the runway. The Federal Aviation Administration said there was also a blown tire.The pilot was able to get the plane stopped without any injuries.
fox4news.com
Carrollton armored truck robbery suspects stole bag of money, torched car before arrest in Tyler, police say
CARROLLTON, Texas - Four suspects are charged with aggravated robbery after shooting at two armored truck company employees while servicing an ATM at the Bank of America on Josey Lane in Carrollton. Rayfiel Gill, 40, Lillie McCoy, 43, Katron Pittman, 17, and Gary Taylor, 17, were arrested on Thursday in...
dallasexpress.com
Fatal Car Crash Shuts Down Portions of I-20
The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal accident that happened Tuesday along Interstate 20 in Dallas County near St. Augustine. When asked by The Dallas Express, the sheriff’s office said two vehicles were involved in the accident and confirmed two pedestrians were fatally struck. The crash...
fox4news.com
Man hospitalized after being shot outside Dallas apartments
DALLAS - A man called police early Saturday morning after he was shot at an apartment complex in the Red Bird area of Dallas. Responding officers found the man at the Mandalay Palms Apartments, located in the 3100 block of Cliff Creek Crossing, near I-20. A tourniquet was used before...
fox4news.com
Markynn West Arrest: Group took road rage victim's keys, punched him in the head before deadly shooting
FORT WORTH, Texas - Newly released documents provide more details about a minor crash that ended with violence and the death of a leader of the Dallas-Fort Worth Asian American community. Fort Worth police arrested 28-year-old Markynn West earlier this week for the murder of 43-year-old Jin Shin. It happened...
WFAA
Police: 3 shot, 1 dead in Oak Cliff shooting; 1 person in custody
DALLAS — Dallas police confirmed to WFAA Saturday afternoon officers were working a shooting where three people had been shot and one person was confirmed to have died. The shooting happened in the 4500 block of Village Fair Drive in Oak Cliff, police confirmed. Officers at the scene said there was one person in custody, 26-year-old Javis Dixon.
Six unbuckled kids in overloaded car hospitalized following rollover crash in Euless
Euless Police say the driver of a Nissan Versa turned in front of a Toyota Sienna minivan at the intersection of W. Euless Blvd. and W. Pipeline Rd., causing the crash that resulted in the Versa overturning.
fox4news.com
4 suspects in custody, armored car driver shot during robbery near bank in Carrollton
CARROLLTON, Texas - Four people were taken into custody near the Tyler area after a robbery and shooting at a Carrollton bank. Carrollton police say a group of people tried to rob an armored van at a Bank of America around noon on Thursday, and gunfire erupted. Police didn't say...
