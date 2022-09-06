ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parke County, IN

Hiker's Path: Inspiration From the Trail - Shades State Park

By Susan Anderson
Spencer Evening World
Spencer Evening World
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zN2LV_0hkQW5fm00

The weather was so beautiful this past weekend, I just had to get out and hike. I decided to make a trip up to visit Shades State Park. I felt the need for some inspiration and so I chose this beautiful park for my day of exploration.

Shades was first opened in 1947 and became Indiana’s 15th State Park. The park consists of 3,082 acres and it’s located in Montgomery, Parke, and Fountain counties. The park is full of history and folklore and some of it is attributed to the Native American tribes that once made their homes on the land. More stories followed later with the arrival of pioneer settlers. The lore mostly surrounded the name of the land before it became a park.

Once called, "the Shades of Death", it was no wonder that folktales abound from the past. No one knows for sure why the park was called such a name, but the most common explanation is from the deeply shaded trees in the dense forest giving its darker appearance. Eventually, the name was changed to "Shades."

A great feature of the park, a beautiful creek, Sugar Creek, runs through the property. It said that the creek was great for fishing. Even the famed General Lew Wallace use to fish there. Other features that stand out about this unique park are the steep ravines, the slate and sandstone valleys, and small waterfalls. One such waterfall is the "Silver Cascade" waterfall. It is a small waterfall, but unique in that it is a convex waterfall, which means it curves outward. It can be seen from an observation point, Lover's Leap, located in the park. And from Trail 1. The park has ten hiking trails and several of them employ the use of stairs, steps, or ladders. A couple of the trails use all three.

It was such a nice day when I hiked at Shades. The sky was sunny and blue and the temperature was comfortable for late August. I had packed a small picnic lunch for myself and with my boots on my feet, I headed down the trail for an afternoon of discovery. I decided to hike Trail 1, which isn’t too long but it is rugged. It’s about a mile in length.I had decided on this one because the trail would eventually take me to “Inspiration Point.” What better place to seek out a bit of inspiration.

The trail began at the “Devil’s Punchbowl”. Starting at a series of stairs that go up and down a few small ravines, I soon came to the beginning of a ravine that was shaped like a “bowl.” A small stream of water trickled down inside of it. I had arrived at the Devil’s Punchbowl. The name of the rock formation is said to have come from early settlers in the area. I love rock formations! A small stream meandered through the ravine and the trail continued this way for a little bit. The floor of the ravine was gorgeous with rock formations and moss-covered stones, water trickling over small stones, and beautiful Hemlock trees growing out of the rocks and up toward the top of the steep rock walls.It felt like an ancient place. A place full of old life and a history of a people that lived before this present time. Back in a time when Indiana was still wild and undiscovered.

I continued along on my path of stone and water and moss. Eventually, I made it to the place that I really wanted to see: “Inspiration Point.” I was able to walk out on a wooden platform and see Sugar creek below me. During the summer it’s harder to catch the views because of the canopy of summer leaves overhead. But just the tranquility and quiet of this spot had merit. I spent a few moments of silent meditation, taking in the scent of the damp forest and the feel of being elevated above some of the tree tops below me.

Inspiration comes from many places and sometimes we have to look for it. It’s not always found from a wooden platform over a creek, but perhaps from the pause in a moment on that platform. Or anyplace that we find that nurtures our soul. In any case, the hike in this beautiful place gave me what I needed. I finished up the trail and then headed for home, taking my inspiration with me. It had been a good day and a great hike!

To get to the park take State highway 231 North through Greencastle, continue on 231 until you come to state road 234 and turn left (west). Continue 6.8 miles on 234 and then turn left on W 800 S. Drive 1.9 miles and turn right on S 890 W. In 0.8 miles you have arrived.

A quote for your week: “Always keep your eyes open. Keep watching. Because whatever you see can inspire you.” - Grace Coddington - Former Welsh Model. Creative Director at Vogue Magazine

Until the next trail,Susan

