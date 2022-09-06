Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KBTX.com
SARC announces new location, more space, during annual gala
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Sexual Assault Resource Center held its fourth annual Evening Under the Stars Gala at the Texas A&M Hotel and Conference Center Friday night. This is the largest fundraiser the organization holds every year and this time, SARC showed up with some big news. Executive...
KBTX.com
Rental inspection pilot program under development in College Station
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -College Station city leaders met Thursday to discuss options for developing a rental inspection program. After receiving complaints from residents about substandard rental properties the College Station City Council says it’s time to move forward with some type of program to help address the concerns.
KBTX.com
Brazos Valley Veterans Memorial Board to host 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Valley Veterans Memorial Board will hold it’s annual 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at the War on Terror site. The Brazos Valley Veterans Memorial’s War on Terror site includes a steel relic from one of the World Trade Center towers and life-sized bronze statues representing a police officer, firefighter, and special operations solider. The memorial can be found at College Station’s Veterans Park and Athletic Complex located at 3101 Harvey Road.
KBTX.com
The day has finally come: Kolache Festival 2022
CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - The day has finally come!. Thousands of people gathered at the 37th annual Kolache Festival in the downtown Caldwell on Saturday. The Caldwell Chamber of Commerce threw an event that drew in people from not only Burleson County, but from all over Texas. People attending the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KBTX.com
BCS Christmas parade may not happen for a third year due to lack of volunteers
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The BCS Christmas Parade has been a tradition for 100 years. Following two years of cancelations due to COVID-19, they’re finally looking to come back this year. “We’ve had so many people going on to the parade website, leaving us messages and saying, ‘Hey, have...
KBTX.com
James McCoy Taylor arrested in College Station
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police arrested Texas singer, songwriter, and reality TV contestant James McCoy Taylor early Saturday morning in the Northgate district and was booked into the Brazos County Detention Center on charges of Driving While Intoxicated and Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon. Taylor, 36, of...
KBTX.com
Caldwell organizers, businesses gearing up for 37th Annual Kolache Festival
CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - It’s that time of year again! The Caldwell Chamber of Commerce is hosting the 37th annual Kolache Festival Saturday. It starts at 9 a.m. at the Polka Pavilion and concludes at 3:30 p.m. with the state championship kolache bake show awards and ceremony. The festival...
KBTX.com
Backing the Badge BCS hosts 8th annual first responders BBQ
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Backing the Badge BCS showed appreciation for first responders with an annual barbecue Friday. Backing the Badge organizers say this year’s event is their biggest turnout yet. First responders from Brazos, Burleson, Grimes and Robertson County were in attendance. Sgt. Sarah Cadan with the Texas...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KBTX.com
Texas A&M Rodeo Team host 103rd annual All Aggie Rodeo
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - An event that’s been a part of the community for over a century is back for another year. The Texas A&M Rodeo Team held a rodeo for the community ahead of their competitive season. The All Aggie Rodeo is a special kickoff event for former...
KBTX.com
A sweet spot returns to A&M’s campus
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Along with the newly renovated Aggie Park comes a new sweet spot. Texas A&M’s former campus creamery was a sentimental location for the Moore family. “A perfect spot for our family. My wife and I graduated from A&M, our three kids graduated from A&M,...
KBTX.com
Shiro man celebrates 105th Birthday with family and friends
SHIRO, Texas (KBTX) - Booker Paulhill celebrated a special milestone with his family and friends. Paulhill turned 105 years old on Friday and had a party at his home. “The Willing Workers” performed some of Paulhill’s favorite songs at the party and guests enjoyed food, birthday cake and had a chance to visit with the birthday boy. Paulhill says he didn’t think he would live this long but he’s very fortunate to celebrate this day with people that care about him.
KBTX.com
First rainbow room opens in Grimes County
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - An open house was held Thursday for Grimes County’s new rainbow room. It’s located at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Navasota. Rainbow rooms are resource centers for Child Protective Services caseworkers that are stocked with items for children like diapers, food, clothing, toys and other supplies.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KBTX.com
Treat of the Day: Rayburn Intermediate School student takes action to keep everyone safe
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - One student took initiative to make sure everyone stays safe at Rayburn Intermediate School in Bryan. After the tragic shooting in Uvalde, Hudson and his family discussed how to make classrooms safer. Hudson’s family was able to get ahold of an old decommissioned fire hose. They...
KBTX.com
College Station City Council to discuss proactive rental inspections at Thursday meeting
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - At their meeting on Sept. 8, the College Station City Council will hear from renters and apartment managers about what some of the options are for proactive rental inspections. News 3′s Donnie Tuggle, who has been keeping up with this story, joined First News at Four...
KBTX.com
Multiple countries represented at TEEX, training for nuclear power plant emergencies
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Nuclear disasters can be unpredictable and deadly. Staff from the International Atomic Energy Agency(IAEA), The Texas A&M University System and Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service(TEEX) are helping the world stay prepared for severe conditions from a nuclear power plant. Representatives from 13 countries were at...
KBTX.com
Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Floatie
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Floatie is the Aggieland Humane Society pet of the week for Sept. 9. Floatie, a Pitbill/Terrier mix has been with the humane society since the beginning of March. She loves other dogs and is described as a “couch hippo” and loves to cuddle. Aggieland...
KBTX.com
KBTX.com
Aggie Gameday: App State vs Texas A&M
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - KBTX Media’s award winning Texas A&M Football pregame show, Aggie Gameday, aired from 1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. on the CW8 Aggieland. It looked ahead to the Aggies match up against App State on Sep. 10, 2022. Attached to this story are the segments...
KBTX.com
Waco Connally defeats Cameron Yoe on the road
CAMERON, Texas (KBTX) -The Connally Cadets (2-0) go home with a 45-40 win against the Cameron Yoeman on Friday night. The 4A Cadets scored first making it a 8-0 game. The 3A Yoeman answered when Braylan Drake connected with Charlie Mayer for a touchdown putting 6 points on the board.
KBTX.com
Franklin beats Diboll for 19th straight win
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Two first half touchdowns from Franklin’s Bryson Washington power the Lions past Diboll 35-23 Friday night. After Diboll jumped out to a 10-0 first quarter lead, the Lions, powered by back-to-back Washington touchdowns to take a 14-10 lead before eventually taking the win. Franklin travels...
Comments / 0