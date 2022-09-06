Read full article on original website
Participants injured in Summersville fire parade
SUMMERSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Some people participating Friday night in a fire parade, including a firefighter, were injured after coming into contact with a phone cable, Summersville Mayor Robert Shafer posted on social media. He asked people to keep the injured in their prayers -- “the queens and firefighter.”
Governor Justice calls for Special Session
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Governor Jim Justice issued a proclamation Saturday night calling for a Special Session of the State Legislature Monday, Sept. 12. According to a press release from the Governor’s office, the Legislature is being called to consider two items: a bill establishing a “Certified Industrial Business Expansion Development Program,” within the Department of Economic Development and a supplemental appropriations bill that would transfer $150 million to the Division of Highways for secondary road maintenance.
Local band aims to help those in Eastern Kentucky
FLOYD COUNTY, KY. (WSAZ) -From the loss of local police officers to flooding covering much of the state, Eastern Kentucky has faced a lot of challenges in the last few months. Through music, Troy Carlois is hoping he and his band can make a difference. Since he was ten years...
West Virginia’s first electric bus rolls out in Kanawha County
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia’s first electric bus rolled out for a route Thursday morning. Kanawha County will be one of the first districts to try them out. They’re battery-powered, zero-emission buses made by a company called GreenPower. “I like it,” said bus driver Patricia Mosley. “It...
Huntington-Cabell Health Department awaits shipment of new COVID-19 boosters
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - With the CDC’s recommendation, new boosters are already going into arms nationwide. Here at home, West Virginia health officials are itching to get their hands on it. “We don’t have ours yet, but we expect it in the next couple of days,” said Dr. Michael...
Keeping healthy habits this school year
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - This school year, healthy habits are as important as ever. Television star and mom, Catherine Lowe, stopped by Studio 3 with some tips for the back to school season.
Suicide Prevention Month with Coach Chris Lane
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - September is Suicide Prevention Month, and athletes are among some of the groups most at risk. Coach Chris Lane stopped by Studio 3 to talk warning signs.
Mental health treatment with Williamson Health and Wellness
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Navigating mental health issues can be tricky, but there are plenty of organizations in our area that are here to help. Williamson Health and Wellness stopped by First Look at Four to talk about their behavioral medicine clinic.
Putnam Co. Homecoming this weekend
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The 93rd annual Putnam County Homecoming is back and better than ever this weekend. Dave Mattocks stopped by Studio 3 with a preview of all the fun. You can find a full schedule of events here.
Posing with Yoga Power
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - If you can't seem to get the hang of yoga poses, Yoga Power can help. Jamie Dickenson, owner of Yoga Power, demonstrated some moves on Studio 3.
Marshall fans celebrate victory over Notre Dame in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSAZ) - Marshall football fans who made the trek to South Bend, Indiana witnessed the Herd’s monumental victory over the 8th ranked Fighting Irish. The party continued well into the night at restaurants and establishments in town a few blocks from Notre Dame Stadium. “This is...
Boone County resident hopeful cold case investigation brings closure
BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A cold case investigation in Boone County is leaving residents with more questions than answers. Many viewers reached out Thursday about a heavy police presence near Jeffrey. Typically, in the woods just behind Hewett Creek Road, the only sound is of a babbling brook or...
Cocomelon goes on tour
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A popular children’s show is taking the leap from Youtube to the stage. Some of the cast and crew stopped by Studio 3 with a preview of Cocomelon on tour.
Police focused on safety ahead of Septemberfest
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - The annual Septemberfest in Louisa kicks off Friday and with the talent-filled lineup, organizers expect a large crowd. “I think it’s the opportunity of a lifetime that we got this,” said Pamala Doty, the entertainment chairman of the festival. For the county’s bicentennial...
Student arrested after firearm found at high school
ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A student at St. Albans High School faces charges after allegedly bringing a “deadly weapon” to school in his backpack, the St. Albans Police Department said Friday. Police later confirmed the weapon was a gun. Officers were informed about the incident around 2:30...
Police talk about solving violent crimes and homicides in Charleston
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Charleston saw more than 10 shootings in the month of August. Investigative Services Bureau Chief Lt. Tony Hazelett said they have seen repeat offenders, but that does not tell the whole story. “We are seeing people that are getting out of prison for second-degree murder that...
Troopers investigate cold case in Boone County
BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Investigation of a cold case resulted Thursday in a heavy law enforcement presence down a rural Boone County road. West Virginia State Police troopers told us they were just outside the town of Jeffrey investigating the case. While troopers wouldn’t tell us which cold case...
WV LOTTERY DRAWING 9-9-22
Marshall fans arrived at Notre Dame early to take in the historic sites ahead of Saturday's game. Body found near railroad tracks being investigated as homicide.
Police release victim’s name in deadly shooting investigation
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Charleston Police have identified the victim in a deadly shooting Friday evening on the city’s West Side. Officers say Norman Sweeney, 49, had suffered a single gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene. The incident was reported just after 6:30 p.m. in the...
FIRED UP FRIDAY at Ashland Paul Blazer High School
ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - WSAZ traveled to Ashland Paul Blazer High School bright and early to warm up the Friday night lights. The Tomcats host Wheelersburg High School for a 7:30 p.m. match up Friday, September 9, 2022.
