Mills, Maine delegation call on seafood group to reverse course on lobster red listing
Gov. Janet Mills and Maine's congressional delegation are calling on the international group Seafood Watch to reverse its decision that red-listed the American lobster earlier this week. The sustainable seafood program said Tuesday that lobster fishing gear poses a threat to the endangered right whale population. But in a letter...
Why electricity prices are rising unevenly across New England
You may have noticed that your most recent electric bill is higher than usual — and if that change hasn’t happened yet, it’s probably coming this fall. These price spikes are occurring across New England, but bills are rising more in some places than others. Some ratepayers...
Emptying the reporters' notebook with two months to go till Election Day
The post-Labor Day campaign stretch is here. Candidates and affiliated parties and groups are sharpening their attacks. It’s time to empty the notebook ... Maine Democrats used the opening days of the post-Labor Day blitz to lay out their critiques of former Republican Gov. Paul LePage and his two prior terms as governor.
Mana Abdi is running unopposed for Maine House after Republican opponent unexpectedly withdraws
Democratic candidate Mana Abdi, one of two Somali Americans vying for the State House this year, will run unopposed in a competitive House district covering part of Lewiston. This follows the unexplained withdrawal of her Republican opponent. Republican Fred Sanborn-Sanders, who had posted on Facebook that Muslims "should not be...
The people, events and livelihoods that make up Maine's rich maritime history
Our panel discusses how Maine's history is intertwined with its nautical past, and how the waters in and around the state have shaped our economy, culture and people. This show is tied to the September 8th broadcast of the film In Our Wake, on Maine Public Television. Panelists:. Cipperly A....
At least 26 long-term care facilities have COVID outbreaks in Maine
COVID-19 continues to be a top concern for Maine’s nursing homes and assisted living centers. The state CDC reports twenty-six long-term care facilities now have open outbreaks of the disease, which it classifies as five or more cases detected over two weeks. A spokesman for the Maine CDC, Robert...
