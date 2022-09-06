TOPEKA (KSNT) — Race car drivers from all over the country are right here in Topeka, but this isn’t your typical race. South R-C Motorsports is hosting a drag race at Heartland Motorsports Park this weekend. Each battery-powered race car is one-tenth the size of a regular vehicle. The track is also modified to one-tenth of the size of a regulation-sized race track.

