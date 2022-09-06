Read full article on original website
Related
KSNT
RC cars fire up at Heartland Motorsports Park
TOPEKA (KSNT) — Race car drivers from all over the country are right here in Topeka, but this isn’t your typical race. South R-C Motorsports is hosting a drag race at Heartland Motorsports Park this weekend. Each battery-powered race car is one-tenth the size of a regular vehicle. The track is also modified to one-tenth of the size of a regulation-sized race track.
KSNT
Take a stroll with the Topeka Symphony Orchestra
TOPEKA (KTMJ) – Brett Robison with the Topeka Symphony Orchestra joined us to talk about the first annual Symphony Stroll: 5k & Fun Run happening on September 24th. For registration and more information you can click here.
New KBI report shows 2021 crime data for Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Newly released information from the Kansas Bureau of Investigation shows the latest crime data for Kansas in 2021, including its capital city. The KBI collects crime statistics every year and breaks down statewide crime trends. It also contains the latest statistics for cities and counties as reported by local law enforcement agencies. […]
Comments / 0