Convoy of Care – Disaster Relief for Georgia and Mississippi

ATLANTA — Channel 2 WSB-TV is once again partnering with law enforcement, nonprofit organization Caring for Others, the Georgia Motor Trucking Association, and others to lead an effort to bring disaster relief to northwest Georgia and water to Jackson, Mississippi with the Convoy of Care. This partnership began in 2016 to bring relief to Baton Rouge, LA in the wake of devastating flooding.

“Flooding has devastated parts of northwest Georgia and there is a desperate need for water in Jackson, Mississippi,” said WSB-TV Director of Community and Public Affairs Condace Pressley. “These communities need our help, and we know the people of metro Atlanta will respond.

“We want to get water and other relief supplies to the people who need them most this Friday,” said Clarence Cox, past president of NOBLE, the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives. “We are asking the community for monetary donations to buy water and other supplies ready to deliver to those communities in need,” Cox added.

The Convoy of Care will drive tractor trailer loads of water and other needed supplies to Chattooga County and Jackson, Mississippi on Friday, September 9, 2022, where residents may pick up needed items.

The website for monetary donations that will be used directly for supplies for those in need is https://caring4others.org/jacksonrelief/.

The Georgia Motor Trucking Association and law enforcement organizations including the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives (NOBLE) and the Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police (GACP), Georgia Coach Lines, Stewart Miller Simmons Trial Attorneys, and others, have pledged their network to recruit volunteers to deliver and distribute donations.

