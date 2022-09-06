ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Convoy of Care – Disaster Relief for Georgia and Mississippi

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0apEcm_0hkQTzTE00

ATLANTA — Channel 2 WSB-TV is once again partnering with law enforcement, nonprofit organization Caring for Others, the Georgia Motor Trucking Association, and others to lead an effort to bring disaster relief to northwest Georgia and water to Jackson, Mississippi with the Convoy of Care. This partnership began in 2016 to bring relief to Baton Rouge, LA in the wake of devastating flooding.

“Flooding has devastated parts of northwest Georgia and there is a desperate need for water in Jackson, Mississippi,” said WSB-TV Director of Community and Public Affairs Condace Pressley. “These communities need our help, and we know the people of metro Atlanta will respond.

[PHOTOS: Northwest Georgia counties hit with severe flooding on Sunday]

“We want to get water and other relief supplies to the people who need them most this Friday,” said Clarence Cox, past president of NOBLE, the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives. “We are asking the community for monetary donations to buy water and other supplies ready to deliver to those communities in need,” Cox added.

The Convoy of Care will drive tractor trailer loads of water and other needed supplies to Chattooga County and Jackson, Mississippi on Friday, September 9, 2022, where residents may pick up needed items.

The website for monetary donations that will be used directly for supplies for those in need is https://caring4others.org/jacksonrelief/.

The Georgia Motor Trucking Association and law enforcement organizations including the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives (NOBLE) and the Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police (GACP), Georgia Coach Lines, Stewart Miller Simmons Trial Attorneys, and others, have pledged their network to recruit volunteers to deliver and distribute donations.

About Channel 2 WSB-TV The ABC Affiliate is part of Cox Media Group and ranks as Atlanta’s number one local television station. WSB-TV also operates its website, wsbtv.com, its free WSB-TV news and weather apps, plus its streaming app, WSB Now for Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV. The station also airs BOUNCE on its digital sub-channel 2.2, and LAFF on 2.3.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
southgatv.com

Georgia’s Pecan Haul

TY TY, GA – Time now to get “down on the farm”… In Ty Ty…. Where the Georgia Growers Association held its Pecan Field Day at the University of Georgia Ponder Research Farm. South Georgia Television’s Meteorologist Matthew Crumley found out how this year’s pecan crop...
TY TY, GA
WTVCFOX

Two trains collide in Rome, Georgia Saturday morning says Norfolk Southern

ROME, Ga. — A collision between two trains early Saturday morning forced the closure of railroad crossings in Rome, according to the Floyd County Police Department. Police say there were no injuries reported and crews are working to clean-up the scene. A spokesperson for Norfolk Southern released a statement:
ROME, GA
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi’s only burn center will close next month, hospital officials said

Mississippi’s only burn center will close Oct. 14, hospital officials said Thursday. The JMS Burn and Reconstruction Center, located at Merit Health Central in South Jackson, includes 13 burn intensive care patient rooms, 20 burn step down unit patient rooms and a 12-room outpatient clinic. The center cares for both adult and pediatric burn patients on an inpatient and outpatient basis.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chattooga County, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Jackson, MS
Jackson, MS
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
State
Mississippi State
County
Chattooga County, GA
State
Georgia State
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
City
Jackson, GA
City
Atlanta, GA
WALB 10

Sausage produced in Valdosta being recalled

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Almost 4,500 pounds of sausage from Sunset Farm Foods Inc. out of Valdosta have been recalled. According to the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Services, there could be thin blue plastic in the meat. The Georgia special chicken and pork smoked sausages were produced on...
VALDOSTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northwest Georgia#Volunteers#Disaster Relief#Channel 2 Wsb Tv#Caring For Others#The Convoy Of Care
WJCL

New Georgia law combats saw palmetto berry thefts

BRANTLEY COUNTY, Ga. — Small saw palmetto berries are causing some big problems. They grow naturally in South Georgia and thieves try to steal them in the middle of the night. That's why one state representative introduced a new law. Jonathan Reed has owned Brantley Saw Palmetto for the...
GEORGIA STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Computer experts urge Georgia to replace voting machines

ATLANTA — (AP) — A group of computer and election security experts is urging Georgia election officials to replace the state's touchscreen voting machines with hand-marked paper ballots ahead of the November midterm elections, citing what they say are "serious threats" posed by an apparent breach of voting equipment in one county.
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Jackson Free Press

Regulators Move to Pull the Plug on Mississippi Coal Plant

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi utility regulators want to pull the plug on costly technology at a first-of-its-kind power plant, saying one of the nation's largest utilities should absorb more than $6.5 billion in losses and ratepayers should pay nothing more. Three Mississippi Public Service Commissioners said Wednesday that...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
184K+
Followers
126K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy