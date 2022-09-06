Ray Plummer, of Warsaw, and his late brother, Larry, were honored Aug. 31 at an industrial park groundbreaking in Defiance, Ohio. A news story from The Crescent-News reported Larry and Ray had a vision for an industrial park on Defiance’s west side that took some time to develop. Larry died Dec. 18 so he did not get to see the groundbreaking last month on a site in Enterprise Industrial Park for Tessenderlo Kerley Inc., which will build a fertilizer plant there.

