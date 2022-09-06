Read full article on original website
WANE-TV
Land trust reopens with more accessible features
HUNTERTOWN, Ind. (WANE) – A local nonprofit dedicated to preserving land in the area has renovated its headquarters with the goal of providing a more accessible environment. ACRES Land Trust celebrated a grand re-opening of its headquarters Saturday in Huntertown. Visitors were able to explore features like a new trail, which the nonprofit said marks the first phase of an accessible trail system in the area.
WANE-TV
Recycler proposes building 140 feet high on Adams Center Road
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A UK-based company has proposed building a 76-acre recycling plant on Adams Center Road close to Paulding Road with buildings two to three times the maximum height allowed under local zoning laws. Exurban Recycling, with headquarters in London, England, is applying for a height...
WANE-TV
Community honors Fort Wayne leader with memorial sign
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana Black Expo unveiled a memorial sign Saturday in honor of Lincoln “Link” Chapman. Friends, family and community members gathered at the memorial to celebrate his life and leadership. The sign was unveiled on Jefferson Boulevard. Chapman died at 80 years old...
WOWO News
Union Street Market at Electric Works opening delayed
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Union Street Market at Electric Works will now open in early November. Our partners in news at ABC 21 report that the year-round indoor food market had planned to open in October, with a goal of securing 25 vendors. Now, there will be 15 vendors when it opens in buildings 20 and 22 on the Electric Works campus.
Times-Union Newspaper
Plummers Honored At Industrial Park Groundbreaking
Ray Plummer, of Warsaw, and his late brother, Larry, were honored Aug. 31 at an industrial park groundbreaking in Defiance, Ohio. A news story from The Crescent-News reported Larry and Ray had a vision for an industrial park on Defiance’s west side that took some time to develop. Larry died Dec. 18 so he did not get to see the groundbreaking last month on a site in Enterprise Industrial Park for Tessenderlo Kerley Inc., which will build a fertilizer plant there.
WANE-TV
Tips for parking in downtown Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — It’s not uncommon to hear that there isn’t enough parking available in downtown Fort Wayne. With recent construction projects taking up some of the on-street parking, those sentiments have grown louder. Visit Fort Wayne‘s VP of Marketing and Communications, Kristen Guthrie, says...
WANE-TV
At the Library: Fall programming
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fall programming is underway at the Allen County Public Library. WANE 15’s Sierra Tufts stopped by the main branch to learn about what is being offered. You can learn more in the video above. The library offers programming for all ages, broken up...
Recycling Today
MetalX completes purchase of secondary aluminum melter
MetalX, headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana, has completed the transaction to acquire the assets and business of secondary aluminum melter SRT Aluminum in Wabash, Indiana, which converts aluminum scrap into specification remelt scrap ingot (RSI) in sow and ingot form. With the closing of the purchase, the newly acquired company is operating as MetalX Aluminum Conversion LLC, or MAC.
WANE-TV
Power restored in southwest Allen County
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Southwest Allen County Schools announced Friday morning that Deer Ridge Elementary School will be on an eLearning day. The move was prompted by what the school district described as ‘inconsistent power.’. The electrical issue was due to an outage affecting Indiana Michigan Power customers in...
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne prepares for busy post-Labor Day weekend
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — From craft beer festivals to dinosaurs at the zoo and everything in between, Fort Wayne and the surrounding area have a multitude of activities set for this weekend that cater to people of all ages. Here is a guide to some of the events...
WANE-TV
Over $250,000 raised to support baseball programs for at-risk youth
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – More than $250,000 was raised Saturday night to support baseball programs for at-risk youth. “Dinner on the Diamond, Picnic at the Plate” was held at the Academy of Sports & Health Center. The event included food, drinks, entertainment and an auction. Proceeds went...
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne couple shares favorite features of historic West Central home
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After more than two decades living in the West Central neighborhood, Jake Patten and Becky Johnson are known for opening their doors often to visitors. That includes featuring their historic home on the 40th annual West Central Neighborhood Home & Garden Tour. Both have...
WANE-TV
Genealogy event aims to connect families with Jewish roots
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – An event Sunday is designed to help people connect with their Jewish roots, according to the Northeast Indiana Jewish Genealogy Society. The organization is hosting the 4th annual open house, “Meet Your Mishpocha,” from noon to 2 p.m. at the Rifkin Campus.
Kuehnert Dairy Farm Fall Festival returns on Friday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — On Friday September 16, the Kuehnert Dairy Farm Fall Festival will be back for another year. It’s quite the milestone as it is the 10th year for the fall festival. Sarah Kuehnert joined First News Sunday on September 11 to preview this year’s festival. On top of the 10th anniversary […]
WOWO News
Scrap metal recycler expanding to facility near Markle
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Indiana Indiana Business): Fort Wayne-based Sortera Alloys Inc. is continuing to grow in northeast Indiana. The company, which sorts and recycles industrial scrap metal, announced Wednesday it is expanding into a 200,000-square-foot processing facility just outside the town of Markle and create about 80 jobs. Sortera says...
WANE-TV
New restaurants, businesses coming to Auburn
AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) — New restaurants are headed to Auburn. Businesses like Texas Roadhouse and Chipotle are set to come to Auburn. While residents are excited about the announcement, some say they want to see more local businesses open up in the city as well. Judy Strock has lived...
WANE-TV
An oasis in the heart of downtown
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Tucked away in the heart of downtown is one of Fort Wayne’s most unique attractions. The Botanical Conservatory is an oasis of living things. Living Local 15 host Jessica Williams takes us on a tour.
WANE-TV
Turnstone Gala crushes fundraising goal
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — More than 300 people gathered at the Plassman Athletic Center to raise money for Turnstone, a unique non-profit that serves a wide range of clients with an even wider range of abilities – from children to Paralympians and everyone in between. Most of...
westbendnews.net
Pastor Peters Serves Antwerp and Woodburn
On July 31, 2022 at Zion Lutheran Church, Woodburn, IN., Pastor Peters, his wife Martha, and sons Paul, Frederick, Russell and Benjamin were welcomed to the parishes of Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, Antwerp, OH and Zion Lutheran with a meal and fellowship following the service. Sunday worship times are 8:30 am at Zion; 10:15 am at Mt. Calvary. Welcome Pastor Peters and family to our communities!
WANE-TV
Learn a trade and get paid with Local 166
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Pursuing a new career can be a challenge, but a program at Plumbers and Steamfitters Local Union 166 can make the transition easier. The program allows students to work and attend classes.
