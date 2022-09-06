Read full article on original website
Nicholls to celebrate first home game with Family Day event
The countdown to football season is underway and Nicholls State University is ready to celebrate the new season and KNSU’s 50th anniversary with family, friends and fellow colonels! The Nicholls State University Alumni Federation invites the community to attend its Family Day 2022 event on Saturday, September 24, next to John L. Guidry Stadium.
2022-23 State’s First Teacher Advisory Council Includes Terrebonne
The Louisiana Department of Education (LDOE) has named the members of its 2022-23 Teacher Advisory Council. State Superintendent Dr. Cade Brumley made the announcement today on the Department’s social media channels. The council includes Tiffany Starks from Legion Park Elementary here in Terrebonne Parish!. Louisiana’s inaugural Teacher Advisory Council...
TPSO provided meals after recent Jackson, MS flooding
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet is pleased to announce that the Terrebonne Sheriff’s Office recently provided assistance to out of state Public Safety Partners, during a recent tragic event that affected their community. Sheriff Tim Soignet confirmed that the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office had the pleasure of cooking and...
Thibodaux Main Street announces impressive fall event line up
Thibodaux Main Street announced a stellar line up of community events coming this fall! From community clean up events to spooky trick-or-treating with local businesses, Thibodaux Main Street has a list of events you don’t want to miss!. September 17: Community Clean Up Day, from 8 a.m. – till-...
Houma Airbase Splash Pad Hours Change
Terrebonne Parish Recreation has announced that the Melvin Johnson Jr. (Airbase) Splash Pad hours have changed. Beginning September 6, 2022, the splash pad will be open Saturdays & Sundays from 10:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. Mark your calendars because the Splash Pad will close for the season on October 3.
Faye Kalpakis
Faye Lauga Kalpakis, 81, a native of New Orleans, Louisiana, and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana passed away peacefully at home with her family on Tuesday, September 6, 2022 after a courageous battle with Pulmonary Fibrosis. Faye had a bright and engaging personality, and was known for her love of gardening,...
Terrebonne General Health System Board of Commissioners Welcomes Arlanda Williams and Tanner Magee
Terrebonne General Health System welcomes Arlanda Williams and Tanner Magee to the Terrebonne General Board of Commissioners. Arlanda Williams obtained her Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and Master’s Degree in Criminal Justice from Southern University at New Orleans. She then earned her doctorate (Ph.D.) in Public Policy from Southern University, Baton Rouge. She served as a Terrebonne Parish Councilwoman for the Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government from 2006 to 2020. Her involvement in professional and community affiliations in Terrebonne Parish and the surrounding areas is numerous. She is currently the Vice Chancellor for Workforce Development & Institutional Advancement and Executive Dean of River City Advanced Manufacturing Site at Delgado Community College.
Terrebonne Council on Aging to Hold Health Fair September 13
Terrebonne Council on Aging (TCOA) will host a health fair on Tuesday, September 13. The health fair, for seniors, 60 years of age and older, takes place at the Houma Municipal Auditorium, 880 Verret St. in Houma, from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Lunch will be served, $1 donation for lunch ticket, and BINGO will be played after lunch.
Nicholls Fall 2022 Retention Rate Increased by Over Seven Percent
Nicholls State University enrolled 5,899 students, according to the 14th-day class statistics. The university continues to excel in retaining its students with an over seven percent increase in freshmen retention. Despite enduring Hurricane Ida just two weeks after the start of the fall 2021 semester, Nicholls retained 76.5 percent of...
Here’s what’s happening this weekend, Sept. 9-11, in Terrebonne & Lafourche
Here are five things happening in Terrebonne and Lafourche this weekend!. Tawasi Antiques and Art Show | Friday, September 9 – Sunday, September 11 | Warren Harang Auditorium in Thibodaux The Tawasi Antiques and Art Show showcases antique & art dealers from across the U.S. for a fun 3-day event! This year join in the fun at the 45th annual show and check out a variety of antiques including furniture, silver, glass, porcelain, jewelry, linens, maps, and more! Admission is $10 per person and is good for all 3 days. Friday & Saturday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
TPSO to host upcoming Public Safety Expo
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet is pleased to announce that the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office will be hosting the upcoming Terrebonne Parish Safety Expo and Kickoff to Night Out Against Crime event, which will take place on Saturday, September 24, 2022. The event will be held at the Houma-Terrebonne Civic Center, located at 346 Civic Center Blvd, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., and will feature many different agencies from around our parish.
Seat belt checkpoint today in Lafourche Parish
Sheriff Craig Webre announced the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office will conduct a seat belt checkpoint in Lafourche Parish during the daytime hours today, September 8, 2022. During this checkpoint, deputies will be checking motorists for seat belt use and safety seat violations, as well as for proper inspection tags and other potential violations.
Tawasi Antiques and Art Show kicks off today
The Tawasi Antiques and Art Show will open its doors this morning, September 9 at 10 a.m. The event will showcase antique and art dealers from across the U.S. for a fun three day event in Thibodaux. The 45th annual show will include a variety of antiques including furniture, silver,...
Thibodaux Police Department investigates tonight’s shooting
Thibodaux Police Chief Bryan Zeringue reported detectives are investigating a shooting that took place in the 1700 block of S. Barbier Avenue shortly before 6:00 p.m. tonight. Thus far, it has been confirmed that one subject whose identity is being withheld at this time was shot during the incident. This incident remains under investigation and more information will be released as the investigation continues. The victim was transported to an out of area hospital where his condition remains unknown.
Social media report of tiger on the loose in Houma? HPD says no confirmed sighting
Social media is roaring this morning with reports of a tiger loose in downtown Houma. According to a spokesman with the Houma Police Department, while there was a report of a large cat in the downtown area, there were no further confirmed sightings. There is no circus in town and no logical place a tiger would have appeared from.
Brake the Cycle event to combat domestic violence
Thibodaux Regional Wellness Center announces the return of its “Brake the Cycle” glow event. “Let’s light up the night and support the Haven! On October 7, the “Brake the Cycle” glow event is back and better than ever,” reads a statement from Thibodaux Regional. The event will offer both indoor, and outdoor (stationary bike) options.
Travis Joseph Breaux
Travis Joseph Breaux, 40, a native and resident of Houma, passed away on Thursday, September 1, 2022. He is survived by his wife, Christine Erickson Breaux; son, Zaydon Breaux; daughters, Julia Claire Breaux Brien and spouse Chris Brien, and Daja’ Ray Breaux; grandson, Miles Anthony Brien; parents, Lance and Peggy Breaux; grandmother, Wilma LeBoeuf; sister, Gloria “Glo” Breaux; aunts, Debra Breaux Walling, Jennifer Lindsey, Nancy LeBoeuf, Shirley LeBoeuf, Tina LeBoeuf and Gwen Breaux; uncles, Perry Breaux, Glenn LeBoeuf, Nolon LeBoeuf, Sr., Mark Lindsey Sr. and LeeRoy LeBoeuf, Jr.; niece, Jazmin Pitre; nephews, Chad Hebert, Anthony Breaux, and Kyler Breaux; and many extended family members and friends that Travis dearly loved.
TPSO Investigating Group of Individuals in Broadmoor Burglary Cases
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet is asking for the public’s help in identifying a group of individuals who are being investigated for multiple car burglaries and attempted car burglary cases in a westside Houma neighborhood. On September 5, 2022, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office received multiple reports of vehicles...
Barbara Dolores Bolotte
May 8, 1937 – August 28, 2022. Barbara Morvant Bolotte, 85, a native and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana passed away on August 28, 2022. A graveside memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at St. Joseph Cemetery in Thibodaux, Louisiana at 11:00am. She is survived by...
Investigation into a violent drug trafficking organization leads to multiple arrests
Since April 2022, LPSO narcotics agents worked with the Drug Enforcement Administration – DEA New Orleans Field Division Task Force Group 3, Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office, and the Houma Police Department on an investigation into a violent drug trafficking organization distributing methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl and other drugs. In August, the task force obtained search warrants for four locations in Raceland and Houma. Those arrested included Keyron Simmons, 21, Marquarius Nealy, 21, and Travelle Stewart, 34, as well as Terrance Stewart, 31 – the leader of the organization. They were charged with multiple offenses. The task force also seized approximately $150,000 in U.S. currency, approximately 3,800 fentanyl pills, marijuana, and two handguns. On September 1, a federal grand jury in New Orleans returned a one-count indictment charging a man with violating the Federal Controlled Substance Act. He is charged with possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of fentanyl. If convicted, Stewart faces up to 40 years in prison with a mandatory sentence of 5 years and a fine of up to $5 million.
