New Hope Restaurant, Overlooking The Delaware River, Expanding Dinner Services This Week
A waterfront restaurant in New Hope will be updating its menu for locals and visitors looking for a great meal and view. Jeff Werner wrote about the eatery’s updates for the New Hope-Lambertville Patch. Stella of New Hope is located on the second floor of the Ghost Light Inn,...
Metuchen, NJ to get new specialty dessert shop
Well, it’s not new exactly, but it’s in a new location and they’re having a grand re-opening on Sep. 17; the new location is at 50 Pearl St. in Metuchen. The store is called AwesomeYo’s kitchen, and while cakes and baked goods are their calling card, they also feature Indonesian breakfast and lunch items, as well as bubble tea.
Renna Media
Rocktoberfest Preview & Car Show – September 10th
A free, family-friendly event in the Upper Millburn Avenue SID District. Please join us for the Rocktoberfest Preview & Car Show event on Saturday, September, 10th from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. in the Upper Millburn Avenue District. This event is free and family friendly with refreshments available for purchase from local vendors. here will be live music, a car show, martial arts demonstrations and children’s activities. This preview event was created to bring a piece of the town’s incredible “Rocktoberfest” event to Upper Millburn Avenue and serve as a kick-off for the September 17th Rocktoberfest event taking place at Taylor Park. Explore Millburn-Short Hills (the Special Improvement District or “SID” for the town) is co-hosting the preview event with the Millburn Education Foundation.
Renna Media
Summit Police and AAA Host Bicycle Rodeo
The Summit Police Department and AAA will co-host a bicycle rodeo on Saturday, September 10 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Brayton Elementary School, located at 89 Tulip Street in Summit. This free event is open to Summit residents in grades K through 12. Representatives from Trek Bicycle in...
This was named the best place for breakfast in NJ
Breakfast food! What's better than sitting down at a casual, cozy restaurant and enjoying a fluffy stack of pancakes, crispy bacon, eggs and hot coffee?. There are undoubtedly SO many amazing breakfast spots in New Jersey, what with all of our diners! Breakfast food is kind of one New Jersey's specialties. Personally, I wouldn't want the task of having to name the absolute best breakfast spot in the whole state. There are too many good ones!
Renna Media
September Kicks Off “Sewing Season”
Sewing’s resurgence during the height of the pandemic remains strong going into Fall 2022, with so many people buying sewing machines (or dusting off old ones), taking classes and stitching everything from face masks to easy home dec accents, clothing and accessories. Having the time to immerse (or re-immerse) ourselves into fabric, needle and thread also gave us a much needed creative release.
boozyburbs.com
Bergen County’s Anticipated Restaurant Openings for Fall
Labor Day has passed which means expect it to start cooling off with the leaves soon changing colors, as autumn shepherds in yet another crop of restaurants to the area. And don’t be surprised if some one this get pushed to next year ― though we expect most of these to open sometime before the end of December.
The Trenton Punk Rock Flea Market is coming to Edison
Sure, it’s called the Trenton Punk Rock Flea Market, but this time it’s going to be held in Edison at the New Jersey Expo Center on Sep. 10. It’s their “back to school jam” event. Typically, the TPRF is held at the Cure Arena in Trenton.
Renna Media
Second Annual Jazz & Roots Music Festival
Kean University invites the community to enjoy a free evening of music at the second annual Jazz & Roots Music Festival to be held at the University campus on Saturday, September 24. Fast becoming a tradition in Union County and beyond, the Jazz & Roots Music Festival, produced by Kean...
Ooey-Gooey Goodness: This NY Based Cookie Chain Is About to Open in NJ!
Cookie lovers unite! The cookie industry is growing stronger in New Jersey!. Have you ever heard of Chip City? Maybe not, because they're a budding new cookie chain based out of New York City. But now it's making its mark here in New Jersey!. According to NJ.com, Chip City will...
Renna Media
Final Dates for Pop Up Market on Lewis Street
The City of Rahway has been sponsoring a Pop Up Market on Lewis St. on Fridays from 3 – 8 p.m. Remaining dates are September 9th & 16th. The Lewis Street Pavilion is located in the beautiful downtown area of Rahway, NJ between Main and Augusta Streets. The Pavilion and Market are just a few steps awayfrom our parking deck, next to several restaurants.
Zombies Are Taking Over The Asbury Park Boardwalk
Spooky season is approaching soon and Asbury Park is ready to celebrate. If you know anything about me, I love Halloween. It’s my favorite holiday and every year I do everything I can to make it out to some of the best Halloween-themed events all over the area. This...
This New Jersey Diner is One of the Best in the Entire Country
Diners are unique in so many different ways. One, you can get anything at a diner, two, most are open 24/7, and three, they are a staple to a specific region in the country. There are diners throughout the country, but arguably, the most famous is on the east coast.
The Fat Amy: New Jersey restaurant has taco that’s 4 pounds!
Tito's Burritos and Wings has always been one of my favorite Mexican spots in New Jersey. If you have not visited yet, you are missing out. They have several locations in NJ including stores in Morristown, Summit, Ridgewood and South Orange. They also just opened their newest location in Tenafly.
Renna Media
Cranford PBA Local #52 Honors Mr J’s Deli
Angelo Lomonte served as a police officer at the Hillside Police Department for 25+ years. In 2019 Angelo retired on a Friday as a Lieutenant, and on that Monday acquired the infamous “Mr. J’s Deli” from the well known John John. Since 1983, Mr. J’s has been known for “One of the Best Sloppy Joe’s in NJ” and Angelo made a seamless transition learning under John John and has carried the name on.
Best NJ corn mazes, pumpkin patches and hayrides 2022
There’s more fall fun than ever across the Garden State — from corn mazes and hayrides, cider donuts, and pumpkins, gourds and fall decor for hand-picking. Through Halloween, those attractions are welcoming visitors — there’s also petting zoos — even monster truck rides and apple cannons.
Gigantic Farm and Flea Market is Coming to Orange County
There are so many talented artists and makers right here in the Hudson Valley. We’ve got great distilleries, wineries, talented chefs and amazing restaurants, not to mention the farmers and farms that help make the Hudson Valley a bounty of fresh foods and produce. You know it’s going to be a great day when all of those talented people and companies gather together in one place. And that day is coming in the very near future.
Renna Media
Morris County September 11th Remembrance Ceremony
Guest Speaker Is FDNY Firefighter Whose Father Died Responding to Attacks. The Morris County Board of County Commissioners is inviting residents of Morris County and beyond to join them on Sunday, September 11, 2022, at 6 p.m. to observe the 21st Anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. The...
Dave Portnoy drops new reviews of 5 NJ pizzerias
Dave Portnoy took a recent trip to New Jersey and didn’t leave us without a proper farewell. Following his visit, he released FIVE new reviews of New Jersey pizza places. The first two to drop were in my neck of the woods in Morristown, NJ. Morristown is well known...
In rare move, Catholic officials give dying N.J. church new life
Mass was held at at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Montclair last weekend. The priest offered Communion and the congregation recited the Lord’s Prayer, as they have for generations at the towering brick church. But a regular Mass was not always guaranteed at Our Lady of Mount...
