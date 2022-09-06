A free, family-friendly event in the Upper Millburn Avenue SID District. Please join us for the Rocktoberfest Preview & Car Show event on Saturday, September, 10th from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. in the Upper Millburn Avenue District. This event is free and family friendly with refreshments available for purchase from local vendors. here will be live music, a car show, martial arts demonstrations and children’s activities. This preview event was created to bring a piece of the town’s incredible “Rocktoberfest” event to Upper Millburn Avenue and serve as a kick-off for the September 17th Rocktoberfest event taking place at Taylor Park. Explore Millburn-Short Hills (the Special Improvement District or “SID” for the town) is co-hosting the preview event with the Millburn Education Foundation.

MILLBURN, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO