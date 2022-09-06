ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roselle Park, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New Jersey 101.5

Metuchen, NJ to get new specialty dessert shop

Well, it’s not new exactly, but it’s in a new location and they’re having a grand re-opening on Sep. 17; the new location is at 50 Pearl St. in Metuchen. The store is called AwesomeYo’s kitchen, and while cakes and baked goods are their calling card, they also feature Indonesian breakfast and lunch items, as well as bubble tea.
METUCHEN, NJ
Renna Media

Rocktoberfest Preview & Car Show – September 10th

A free, family-friendly event in the Upper Millburn Avenue SID District. Please join us for the Rocktoberfest Preview & Car Show event on Saturday, September, 10th from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. in the Upper Millburn Avenue District. This event is free and family friendly with refreshments available for purchase from local vendors. here will be live music, a car show, martial arts demonstrations and children’s activities. This preview event was created to bring a piece of the town’s incredible “Rocktoberfest” event to Upper Millburn Avenue and serve as a kick-off for the September 17th Rocktoberfest event taking place at Taylor Park. Explore Millburn-Short Hills (the Special Improvement District or “SID” for the town) is co-hosting the preview event with the Millburn Education Foundation.
MILLBURN, NJ
Renna Media

Summit Police and AAA Host Bicycle Rodeo

The Summit Police Department and AAA will co-host a bicycle rodeo on Saturday, September 10 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Brayton Elementary School, located at 89 Tulip Street in Summit. This free event is open to Summit residents in grades K through 12. Representatives from Trek Bicycle in...
SUMMIT, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Roselle Park, NJ
Roselle Park, NJ
Government
New Jersey 101.5

This was named the best place for breakfast in NJ

Breakfast food! What's better than sitting down at a casual, cozy restaurant and enjoying a fluffy stack of pancakes, crispy bacon, eggs and hot coffee?. There are undoubtedly SO many amazing breakfast spots in New Jersey, what with all of our diners! Breakfast food is kind of one New Jersey's specialties. Personally, I wouldn't want the task of having to name the absolute best breakfast spot in the whole state. There are too many good ones!
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Renna Media

September Kicks Off “Sewing Season”

Sewing’s resurgence during the height of the pandemic remains strong going into Fall 2022, with so many people buying sewing machines (or dusting off old ones), taking classes and stitching everything from face masks to easy home dec accents, clothing and accessories. Having the time to immerse (or re-immerse) ourselves into fabric, needle and thread also gave us a much needed creative release.
RAHWAY, NJ
boozyburbs.com

Bergen County’s Anticipated Restaurant Openings for Fall

Labor Day has passed which means expect it to start cooling off with the leaves soon changing colors, as autumn shepherds in yet another crop of restaurants to the area. And don’t be surprised if some one this get pushed to next year ― though we expect most of these to open sometime before the end of December.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Alcohol#Beer Garden#Oktoberfest#Nj#German#Bernie S Orchestra#Boulder Dash#Irish Pub#Rp Salon#The Casano Community
Renna Media

Second Annual Jazz & Roots Music Festival

Kean University invites the community to enjoy a free evening of music at the second annual Jazz & Roots Music Festival to be held at the University campus on Saturday, September 24. Fast becoming a tradition in Union County and beyond, the Jazz & Roots Music Festival, produced by Kean...
HILLSIDE, NJ
Renna Media

Final Dates for Pop Up Market on Lewis Street

The City of Rahway has been sponsoring a Pop Up Market on Lewis St. on Fridays from 3 – 8 p.m. Remaining dates are September 9th & 16th. The Lewis Street Pavilion is located in the beautiful downtown area of Rahway, NJ between Main and Augusta Streets. The Pavilion and Market are just a few steps awayfrom our parking deck, next to several restaurants.
RAHWAY, NJ
94.5 PST

Zombies Are Taking Over The Asbury Park Boardwalk

Spooky season is approaching soon and Asbury Park is ready to celebrate. If you know anything about me, I love Halloween. It’s my favorite holiday and every year I do everything I can to make it out to some of the best Halloween-themed events all over the area. This...
ASBURY PARK, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Renna Media

Cranford PBA Local #52 Honors Mr J’s Deli

Angelo Lomonte served as a police officer at the Hillside Police Department for 25+ years. In 2019 Angelo retired on a Friday as a Lieutenant, and on that Monday acquired the infamous “Mr. J’s Deli” from the well known John John. Since 1983, Mr. J’s has been known for “One of the Best Sloppy Joe’s in NJ” and Angelo made a seamless transition learning under John John and has carried the name on.
CRANFORD, NJ
101.5 WPDH

Gigantic Farm and Flea Market is Coming to Orange County

There are so many talented artists and makers right here in the Hudson Valley. We’ve got great distilleries, wineries, talented chefs and amazing restaurants, not to mention the farmers and farms that help make the Hudson Valley a bounty of fresh foods and produce. You know it’s going to be a great day when all of those talented people and companies gather together in one place. And that day is coming in the very near future.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
Renna Media

Morris County September 11th Remembrance Ceremony

Guest Speaker Is FDNY Firefighter Whose Father Died Responding to Attacks. The Morris County Board of County Commissioners is inviting residents of Morris County and beyond to join them on Sunday, September 11, 2022, at 6 p.m. to observe the 21st Anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. The...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy