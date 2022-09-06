Easy-access salary data is almost law in California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – A new bill awaiting Governor Newsom’s signature could offer salary transparency to employees in California.

If approved, SB 1162 would require that employers, upon request, to provide the pay scale for the position in which the employee is currently working. Under SB 1162, employers with 15 or more employees are also required to include the pay scale for a position in any job posting.

Additionally, the pending legislation requires that employers should maintain records of job titles and wage rate history for each worker for a specified timeframe so these records can be inspected by the Labor Commissioner. It will also create a defense presumption in favor of an employee’s claim if an employer fails to keep records in violation of these provisions.

The bill, law now in Colorado and New York, includes other labor-related rules to protect employees’ civil rights. Studies have shown that a majority of job seekers expect to see the salary range in the job description and some say is not about the money but workplace transparency.

