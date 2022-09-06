ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Easy-access salary data is almost law in California

By Marcela Chavez
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GYdQv_0hkQTbX200

SACRAMENTO, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – A new bill awaiting Governor Newsom’s signature could offer salary transparency to employees in California.

If approved, SB 1162 would require that employers, upon request, to provide the pay scale for the position in which the employee is currently working. Under SB 1162, employers with 15 or more employees are also required to include the pay scale for a position in any job posting.

Additionally, the pending legislation requires that employers should maintain records of job titles and wage rate history for each worker for a specified timeframe so these records can be inspected by the Labor Commissioner. It will also create a defense presumption in favor of an employee’s claim if an employer fails to keep records in violation of these provisions.

The bill, law now in Colorado and New York, includes other labor-related rules to protect employees’ civil rights. Studies have shown that a majority of job seekers expect to see the salary range in the job description and some say is not about the money but workplace transparency.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
YourCentralValley.com

CAL-ISO extends flex alert for the ninth day

FOLSOM Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The California Independent System Operator (ISO) issued a state-wide flex alert from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday afternoon. California continues to face high heat waves across the state and CAL ISO expects the demand on the power grid to be high. Officials are calling on Californians to help reduce the […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
California State
Local
California Government
City
Sacramento, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Intense heat continues to strain California’s power grid

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – As this heatwave continues, the California Independent System Operator (California ISO) is still asking people to conserve energy to ease the power grid and avoid outages. Experts said it’s important for consumers to stay on top of their energy usage and continue to turn off or reduce non-essential power in their […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

‘Turn off nonessential power now’; California issues emergency alert to avert blackouts

With electricity use spiking amid the searing heat, the Governor’s Office of Emergency Management Services issued a rare alert Tuesday evening, calling for Californians to immediately reduce their energy use to avoid blackouts. “Emergency Alert: CAOES Conserve energy to protect public health and safety. Turn off nonessential power now,” the alert, which was sent to […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Labor#Nexstar Media Inc
YourCentralValley.com

Watch Out Wednesday: Scammers target natural disaster survivors

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – As dozens of families pick up the pieces of their homes destroyed by fires in Central California, the Better Business Bureau (BBB) is warning against scammers targeting the victims of Natural Disaster. In this week’s Watch Out Wednesday, we examine how scammers are targeting natural disaster victims. “No one is immune […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Big brother may put an end to speeding in New York

(Motor Authority) — Officials in New York are mulling a bill that would mandate speed limiters in new vehicles that would be set to the local maximum allowable limit. The system would use GPS and traffic sign recognition technology to determine the speed limit. The system has an appropriately benign and Orwellian name: Active Intelligent […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YourCentralValley.com

Flex Alert issued for 8th straight day amid heat wave

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – The California Independent System Operation is still asking people to save electricity to alleviate the grid and avoid power outages. A Level 2 Energy Emergency alert was issued on Wednesday, effective from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. A Flex Alert was also issued for the 8th day in a row, also in effect […]
CLOVIS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
YourCentralValley.com

California leaders react to Queen Elizabeth II’s death

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96 Thursday.  Following the Queen’s death, this is how Sacramento and California leaders have responded.  Gov. Gavin Newsom “California joins the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth, and people around the world in mourning the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. “The longest-ruling […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
YourCentralValley.com

Air quality advisory issued for the San Joquin Valley

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Officials with The San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District have issued an air quality advisory for the region. On Thursday, air quality officials say that due to three active wildfires, high levels of smoke will impact the Central Valley, especially in the north portion. The advisory will remain in place […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy