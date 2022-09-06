Read full article on original website
Renna Media
Gain Skills, Smiles, and More This Fall
The fall “back to school” season is a great time for everyone to learn and grow at the Westfield Area YMCA! Registration is now open. Classes are available for beginner and experienced swimmers of all ages. The YMCA group swim lesson program helps foster a sense of achievement as each swimmer progresses, resulting in more confident swimmers who stick with lessons and develop a love for swimming. Free swim level assessments are available.
Year-long Girl Scout Project Focused on the Welfare of Animals
Cranford Girl Scouts Junior Troop 40023 has recently completed the prestigious Girl Scouts Bronze Award through a year-long project focusing on the welfare of animals. The troop’s mission was to help make animals adoptable and to assist with the sheltering and fostering of pets. In so doing, the girl scouts set out by assisting one local shelter, the Friends of Linden Animal Shelter (FOLAS).
