Louis A. Caruolo, 75, passed away on Monday, August 1, 2022 after a brave thirteen-year battle with Alzheimer’s Disease. He was the beloved husband of Veronica “Roni” Ferraro for over 30 years. She became his devoted caregiver, always known by Louie in the spite of the disease that ravaged his brain.

NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI ・ 2 DAYS AGO